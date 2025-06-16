Cancer Biomarkers Market Set to Witness Massive Growth, Projected to Reach USD 67.62 Bn by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

is estimated to be valued at USD 28.90 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 67.62 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2025 to 2032. Cell separation is crucial in a wide range of applications, such as the design and development of biologics, production of therapeutic proteins, in-vitro diagnostics, and other research fields.

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Key Takeaways

Based on biomarker type, HER2 segment is expected to dominate the industry, generating revenue of around USD 7.88 Bn in 2025.

Based on cancer type, breast cancer category is projected to account for 29.3% of the global cancer biomarkers market share in 2025.

In terms of end user, diagnostic laboratories segment will likely hold a 29.7% share of the global cancer biomarker industry in 2025.

North America cancer biomarkers market is estimated to be valued at around USD 13.38 Bn by 2025.

As per CMIs’ new cancer biomarkers market analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to experience fastest growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Cancer Prevalence Spearheading Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest cancer biomarkers market research highlights major factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth factor is the rising prevalence of cancers, especially breast cancer and lung cancer.

Cancer continues to remain a leading cause of death globally. According to the IARC’s Global Cancer Observatory, the number of new cancer cases is projected to exceed 35 million by 2050. This spike is expected to drive demand for early detection and diagnostic tools like cancer biomarkers.

Cancer biomarkers are widely used in cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring. They have the potential to detect cancer at early stages, thereby helping to improve patient outcomes. As the incidence of cancers such as lung and breast cancer continues to rise, demand for biomarker-based diagnostic tools is anticipated to grow significantly.

High Cost of Cancer Biomarkers Limiting Market Growth

The future cancer biomarkers market outlook looks promising, owing to rising incidence of cancer and increasing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic technologies. However, high cost of biomarker-based tests and therapies remains a significant barrier to broader market growth.

Advanced biomarker tests can be quite expensive. This cost factor restricts access in low- and middle-income nations, leading to reduced cancer biomarkers market demand. Similarly, lack of reimbursement policies in some regions negatively impacts the target industry.

Advancements in Genomics and Proteomics Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

Ongoing innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS), bioinformatics, and mass spectrometry are significantly enhancing identification and validation of cancer biomarkers. These technologies enable more precise, faster, and cost-effective biomarker discovery, opening new growth avenues for companies operating in the cancer biomarkers market.

Governments across the world are launching new initiatives and supportive policies to promote early detection of cancer. Similarly, public and private investments in biomarkers research are rising. These developments are expected to provide a strong impetus for the growth of cancer biomarkers industry.

A notable example of rising investments in cancer biomarker research is the recent grant to the University of Houston. It was awarded $3 million by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to establish a cancer biomarker facility for immunotherapy research.

The new facility will accelerate biomarker discovery, enhance immunotherapy targeting, and boost research capacity across Texas. These efforts are expected to foster expansion of the cancer biomarkers market during the assessment period.

Impact of AI on the Cancer Biomarkers Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is undoubtedly revolutionizing the cancer biomarkers market. It is both accelerating and improving the accuracy of biomarker discovery, validation, and diagnostic applications.

AI-powered platforms have the potential to rapidly analyze large genomic, proteomic, imaging, and clinical datasets to identify novel biomarkers for early cancer detection and treatment prediction. These platforms operate with much greater speed and accuracy compared to traditional methods.

Leading cancer biomarker companies are embracing this trend by using AI-powered tools. For instance, in September 2024, Roche expanded its digital pathology open environment by incorporating over 20 advanced AI algorithms from eight new collaborators.

This strategic move aims to support scientists and pathologists in cancer research and diagnosis through cutting-edge AI technology. Adoption of these advanced technologies is expected to further boost the cancer biomarkers market value.

Emerging Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends

Rising demand for personalized medicine is a key trend driving growth of the cancer biomarkers market. Cancer biomarkers are essential in tailoring treatments for individual genetic profiles. They enable more effective and targeted therapies.

Growing emphasis on precision oncology will create need for predictive, diagnostic, and prognostic biomarkers. This trend is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for manufacturers of cancer biomarkers in the coming years.

Another market-shaping trend is the increasing use of biomarkers in drug development and clinical trials. Pharmaceutical companies are rapidly utilizing biomarkers to identify potential drug targets, stratify patient populations, and monitor therapy response. This approach enhances drug efficacy, shortens duration of clinical trials, and reduces development costs.

Increasing preference for non-invasive and liquid biopsy tests is also positively impacting the cancer biomarkers market growth. Patients and healthcare professionals are opting for non-invasive tests that use biomarkers due to their ease of use and minimal patent discomfort.

Analyst’s View

“The global cancer biomarkers market is set to register strong growth, owing to increasing incidence of cancer, growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools, and increasing investments in cancer research and precision medicine,” said senior analyst Komal Dighe.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Cancer Biomarkers Market

Event Description and Impact National Launch of Tempus’ AI-enhanced xT CDx cancer diagnostic (January 2025) Description : On January 15, 2025, Tempus launched its FDA ‑ approved, AI ‑ integrated xT CDx test nationwide for clinicians, integrating AI-driven analysis into sequencing workflows. Impact: These innovations enhance biomarker detection accuracy, bolster clinical confidence, and support widespread commercial adoption. Global Cancer Moonshot 2.0 Initiatives Description: Renewed investments by the U.S. government and global partners to accelerate cancer research and reduce mortality. Impact: Increased R&D funding drives biomarker discovery programs and fosters public-private collaboration. Launch of Global Genomic Databases Description : European Union and countries in the Asia-Pacific region launched new national genomic data-sharing platforms during 2024–2025. Impact : These initiatives aim to facilitate real-world biomarker validation as well as accelerate the development of precision oncology tools.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in cancer biomarkers market report:

- INOVIQ

- bioMérieux Inc.

- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

- Becton Dickinson and Company

- Abbott

- Siemens Healthineers

- Merck KgaA

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- QIAGEN N.V.

- F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

- CENTOGENE N.V.

- PerkinElmer Inc.

- FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

- Invitae Corporation

- Myriad Genetics

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Illumina

- Guardant Health

Key Developments

In August 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Illumina’s cancer biomarker test called TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test (TSO-O) as well as its first two companion diagnostic indications.

In April 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled the ddPLEX ESR1 Mutation Detection Kit, its first ultrasensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay. This new assay is created specifically for detecting breast cancer mutations in clinical research.

Market Segmentation

Biomarker Type:

o CA 125

o HER2

o EGFR

o CD20

o BRAF

o Calcitonin

o Others

Cancer Type:

o Breast Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Kidney Cancer

o Liver Cancer

o Head & neck Cancer

o Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

o Other Cancers

Profiling Technology:

o OMICS Technology

o Imaging Technology

o Immunoassays

o Cytogenetics

o Others

End User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Academic Research Institutes

o Others

