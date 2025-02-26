Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size to Worth USD 249.17 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the worldwide cancer biological therapy market was valued at $115.20 billion in 2024 The can biological therapy market is gaining popularity as it is complex and highly variable, where each one has unique traits, genetic mutations, and characteristics that require personalized treatment.





The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2623

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Key Points

• North America dominated the global cancer biological therapy market.

• The phase II segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• The antibodies type segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

• The vaccine type segment is forecasted to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 to 2034.

• The specialized cancer treatment centers segment dominated the market in 2024.

• The hospitals and clinics segment is expanding at a solid CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Biological therapy, also known as immunotherapy, treats cancer and uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It also helps with the side effects of other treatments. Biological therapy for cancer can prevent or slow tumor growth and prevent it from spreading further. Compared to common cancer treatments, biological therapy has fewer toxic side effects.

The cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow significantly with the rising cancer rate and increased research in the coming years. Innovative advanced cell therapy techniques using therapies to detect targets within cancer cells. This approach is expected to bring considerable expansion to the capacity to eliminate cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues.

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in the Biological Therapies for Cancer

The integration of artificial intelligence in the cancer biological therapy market is substantially impacting the cancer treatment process by allowing personalized treatment plans that are designed as per the patient’s genetic makeup and tumor characteristics and identifying new therapeutic targets by studying the DNA changes and proteins that drive cancer. This can be achieved by using tools such as CRISPR/Cas9 and machine learning.

AI facilitates predicting patient response to drugs, which involves analyzing the drug and the patient’s genome. For instance, Researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center (UCCCC) are investigating methods to inhibit or halt the growth of tumors that are resistant to treatment. They aim to leverage the artificial regional, machine learning, and high-performance computing resources available at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.

Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Major Trends

Fewer Side Effects

Biology therapy targets the immune system and not the entire body cells. This is also an effective alternative treatment for different cancers as it causes fewer to no side effects, in contrast to other treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and many more.

The antibodies offered in the therapy get attached to the cancer cells, preventing side effects and encouraging better treatment results. The few side effects may include muscle aches, infusion-relation reaction, diarrhea, and damage to other organs, including the lungs, liver, heart, kidney, or intestines.

Targeted Therapies

To treat cancer by specifically targeting and attacking molecules or proteins that are essential for cancer cell growth and survival, essentially disrupting the signals that tell cancer cells to divide and spread while minimizing damage to healthy cells by focusing on unique characteristics of the cancer cells.

Targeted therapy of cancer treatment that uses drugs and other substances to accurately identify and attack particular types of cancer cells. Targeted therapies include monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy, which are becoming popular due to their ability to target cancer cells specifically and reduce harm to healthy cells.

Rise in Immunotherapy

Cancer biological therapy is increasing as it harnesses the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Immunotherapy is effective for cancer treatment. However, the success rate varies depending on the type of cancer, the patient’s immune system, and other factors.

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2034 USD 249.17 Billion Market Size by 2025 USD 124.44 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 115.20 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 8.02% Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Phases, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Key Regional Analysis

North America led the global cancer biological therapy market with the largest share in 2024.

The dominance of North America is experienced due to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure through a mix of public and private funding and various other programs. The nation is increasing its development by lowering costs, improving insurance coverage, and increasing the use of telehealth.

Apart from this, there is a large patient population with a high cancer diagnosis rate, robust regulatory frameworks, and extensive health insurance coverage, allowing for wider access to these advanced treatments.

Europe is expected to hold the fastest-growing cancer biological therapy market.

The region is expected to rise due to the increasing prevalence of cancer among the aging population, high disposable incomes, and widespread awareness about treatment options. Europeans organize programs such as European Week Against Cancer (EWAC), which promotes awareness of a world with no tobacco.

Europe Beating Cancer Plan aims to tackle the entire disease pathway through prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as improve quality of life.

• In October 2024, a new multimillion-pound research program in the UK, which involves scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, is aiming to discover why patients are failing to respond to immunotherapy or suffer from debilitating side effects. Medical Research Council and Office for Life Science funding of £9 million.

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis:

Phase Analysis

The Phase III segment has held a major share of the cancer biological therapy market in 2024. Phase III trials have been used to evaluate the impact of biological therapies for various cancers, including colorectal cancer and lung cancer.

Phase III trials aid in enhancing survival outcomes and establish biological therapies as treatment options. The utilization of machine learning has been noticed to identify aspects of trial protocols and sponsor track records as important features in predicting success.

On the other hand, the Phase II segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This segment is growing as it promotes the development of predictive biomarkers and the development of criteria for designing and interpreting immunotherapy-based clinical trials. Phase II trials allow for a more precise evaluation of promising new drugs that target specific cancer cell mechanisms.

Type Analysis

The antibodies segment dominated the cancer biological therapy market in 2024. The dominance of this segment is credited to the enhancements it offers to the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, which considerably impact antibody production by stimulating the creation of specific antibodies targeted against cancer antigens. The monoclonal antibodies provide direct attachment to the chemotherapy drugs to the cancerous cells and accelerate the treatment.

The vaccine segment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The expansion of this segment is noticed as vaccines in cancer biological therapy can affect how well a vaccine works. Some cancer patients have weak immune systems, so vaccines may not work. The body can generate an immune response against cancer cells with the help of neoantigens. Therefore, vaccines can artificially trigger an immune response against tumor neoantigens.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The specialized cancer treatment centers segment generated the largest share in 2024. The dominance of this segment is observed as specialized cancer treatment centers as it provide more targeted and personalized treatment approaches, leading to improved patient outcomes, increased demand for specialized expertise, and a need for adaptation in infrastructure and research capabilities to effectively utilize these advanced therapies.

The hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The expansion of this segment is observed as hospitals and clinics are introducing a new, often highly effective treatment option with the potential to improve patient outcomes, leading to increased demand for specialized care. Moreover, there has been more advanced infrastructure focusing on developing expertise in administering these complex therapies.

Browse More Insights:

🔸Cancer Biologics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-biologics-market

🔸Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-therapeutics-and-biotherapeutics-market

🔸Cancer Gene Therapy Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-gene-therapy-market

🔸Cancer Immunotherapy Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-immunotherapy-market

🔸Cancer Stem Cells Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-stem-cells-market

🔸Chemotherapy Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/chemotherapy-market

🔸Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing-market

🔸Biological Treatment Technologies Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biological-treatment-technologies-market

🔸Precision Oncology Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/precision-oncology-market

🔸Cancer Vaccine Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-vaccine-market

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Top Companies

• Incyte

• Eli Lilly

• Merck

• Sanofi

• Bayer

• Novartis International

• Roche

• Pfizer

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Amgen

• Seattle Genetics

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Celgene Corporation

• Otsuka

• AstraZeneca, Plc.

• Abbvie

• Eisai

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In July 2024, Abiologics, a start-up company, developed biological drugs from building blocks called non-standard amino acids. The company developed a technology platform that has a digital component and automated wet labs.

• In June 2024, Rice University and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center declared the creation of the Cancer Bioengineering Collaborative to develop innovative technologies and bioengineering approaches to improve cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

• Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Cancer Growth Blockers

• Cytokines

• Others

By Phases

• Phase I

• Phases II

• Phases III

By Distribution Channel

• Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2623

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter