Brugada Syndrome Market Size to Exceed USD 2.08 Billion by 2032 on Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis | Coherent Market Insights

The Global Brugada Syndrome Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.39 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.08 Bn by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032. This consistent growth is fueled by rising awareness, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and ongoing advancements in treatment options, which together address the growing global patient population affected by this genetic cardiac disorder.
Global Brugada Syndrome Market Key Takeaways
Based on disease classification, Type 1 Brugada syndrome segment leads the industry with a share of 52.8% in 2025.
By product type, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) segment accounted for around 34.4% of the global Brugada syndrome market share in 2025.
Resting electrocardiogram (ECG) segment held a prominent share of 34.8% in 2025.
North America is expected to dominate the global Brugada syndrome industry, capturing a share of 39.2% in 2025.
Asia Pacific, holding a 23.5% share in 2025, is set to emerge as a highly lucrative market for Brugada Syndrome diagnostic and treatment product manufacturers during the forecast period.
Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis Spurring Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest Brugada syndrome market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. These include increasing diagnosis rates of Brugada syndrome, rising awareness among clinicians and patients, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and growing demand for advanced Brugada syndrome treatments.
Growing awareness about Brugada syndrome and its link to sudden cardiac death (SCD) is a major growth driver. Today, more patients are being screened and diagnosed earlier. Educational initiatives by professional societies and targeted health programs are improving detection and referral for testing. This trend is creating a favorable environment for the growth of Brugada syndrome market.
High Diagnosis and Treatment Costs Limiting Market Growth
The global Brugada syndrome market outlook remains optimistic, owing to rising incidence of Brugada syndrome, increasing awareness of cardiac arrhythmias, and advancements in cardiac diagnostic technologies. However, high cost of Brugada syndrome diagnosis and treatments might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
Advanced diagnostic procedures like genetic testing, electrophysiological studies, and long term cardiac monitoring are quite expensive. Likewise, Brugada syndrome treatments such as implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and catheter ablation have high upfront costs. This makes them less accessible, especially in low- and middle-income regions, which in turn reduces overall Brugada syndrome market demand.
Advancements in Cardiac Diagnostic Technologies Unlocking Growth Prospects
Diagnosing genetic heart conditions like Brugada syndrome has become more accurate and easier due to advances in cardiac diagnostic technologies. Improved ECG systems, including AI-assisted interpretation, help doctors detect the condition early and more efficiently. Genetic testing and cascade screening are now widely used to identify at-risk individuals and family members before serious symptoms appear. These developments are expected to create growth opportunities in the Brugada syndrome market during the forecast period.
Emerging Brugada Syndrome Market Trends
Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) remain the gold-standard therapy for Brudaga syndrome. They are being increasingly used for treating Brugada syndrome due to technological improvements such as subcutaneous and leadless ICDs. Thus, high adoption of ICDs is expected to foster Brugada syndrome market growth in the coming years.
Rising adoption of genetic screening and precision medicine is boosting growth of Brugada syndrome market. Increased accessibility and reduced costs of genetic testing enable broader familial screening and personalized treatment decisions. This expands the diagnosed patient pool, leading to higher demand for Brugada syndrome treatments.
Increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias is expected to uplift demand for Brugada syndrome diagnostics and treatments. With enhanced reporting and better population health data, recognition of ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death risk has increased, catapulting demand for Brugada syndrome diagnosis and management.
The development of new antiarrhythmic drugs and other treatments is providing more options for people with Brugada syndrome, especially for those who cannot use an ICD. At the same time, new advanced technologies are expected to help the market grow in the coming years.
Expansion of cardiac care infrastructure is driving Brugada syndrome industry growth. The growing number of advanced cardiac centers and electrophysiology labs, particularly in emerging economies, is making diagnosis and treatment more accessible. Hospitals and cardiology clinics with modern equipment allow early detection and better management of Brugada syndrome, which is increasing demand for related diagnostics and therapies.
Analyst’s View
“The global Brugada Syndrome market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of cardiac arrhythmias, rising prevalence of genetic heart disorders, and advancements in diagnostic tools and treatment options,” said a senior CMI analyst.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Brugada Syndrome Market
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
AI-Powered Diagnostic Revolution in Cardiology
|
|
Global Healthcare Infrastructure Post-COVID Transformation
|
|
Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results and Treatment Protocols
|
Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer
behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth
insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused
shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made
research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We
are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants,
analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries. Contact Us: Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights
Pvt. Ltd, U.S.: + 12524771362 U.K.: +442039578553 AUS: +61-8-7924-7805 INDIA: +91-848-285-0837 ✉ Email:
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the Brugada syndrome market report:
- Abbott
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- MicroPort
- BIOTRONIK
- Johnson and Johnson MedTech Biosense Webster
- LivaNova
- GE HealthCare
- Nihon Kohden
- Philips
- Schiller
- BPL Medical Technologies
- Fukuda Denshi
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Mindray
Key Developments
· In December 2025, MicroPort CardioFlow completed the merger with MicroPort CRM. The merger aimed to strengthen MicroPort’s cardiovascular and cardiac rhythm management portfolio.
· In 2025, researchers from the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute and Vanderbilt University Medical Center developed a novel genetic test that enhances the accuracy of Brugada syndrome diagnosis.
· In April 2024, MicroPort CRM announced the launch of TALENTIA and ENERGYA, their new line of Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy and Defibrillation devices, in Europe.
Market Segmentation
