Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2024 Results

-Company to also host virtual webcast with a cardiology business update-

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the third quarter on October 23 prior to the conference call.

The company will also host a virtual investor event on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET following Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and president of Cardiology, Dr. Ken Stein, executive vice president and global chief medical officer, Lance Bates, executive vice president and president Interventional Cardiology Therapies (ICTx) and Dr. Janar Sathananthan, chief medical officer ICTx, will present a business update and answer questions from investors.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replays will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

