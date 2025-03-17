BioSurfaces and Morphocell Technologies Announce Collaboration to Explore Therapeutic Applications of Bio-Spun™ Material

ASHLAND, Mass., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSurfaces, a leader in advanced nanofiber materials, and Morphocell Technologies, a regenerative medicine company, are pleased to announce a collaboration aimed at exploring the potential of BioSurfaces’ proprietary Bio-Spun™ material for therapeutic applications.

The partnership will focus on leveraging Bio-Spun™'s unique properties to advance innovations in regenerative medicine. By combining BioSurfaces’ expertise in biomaterials with Morphocell’s deep knowledge in cell-based therapies, the companies seek to develop new solutions that address critical healthcare challenges.

“At Morphocell, we are always looking for cutting-edge technologies that can help us improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Massimiliano Paganelli, CEO of Morphocell. “BioSurfaces has developed an exciting material, and we look forward to working together to explore its potential in advancing therapeutic approaches for patients in need.”

Matthew Phaneuf, President and CEO of BioSurfaces, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Morphocell, a company at the forefront of regenerative medicine. Our shared mission is to innovate and develop solutions that can ultimately improve lives. This partnership represents an important step in that direction.”

The collaboration will focus on early-stage research efforts to evaluate Bio-Spun™ in various therapeutic applications, with the long-term vision of contributing to the advancement of regenerative treatments for patients worldwide.

About BioSurfaces

BioSurfaces, based in Ashland, Massachusetts, is focused on improving lives throughout the world by applying our unique Bio-Spun™ nanofiber materials paired with our decades of expertise to support the development and commercialization of a range of products that are superior to those available today. Bio-Spun™ technology creates solutions by engineering biology with synthetic cellular matrices. We continue to drive innovation in applications related to life science benchtop tools, stand-alone or combination medical devices and consumer products. We collaborate with some of the world’s leading life science organizations working in these areas.

About Morphocell Technologies

Morphocell Technologies is a Montreal-based regenerative medicine company developing cell therapies and engineered tissues for the treatment of severe organ deficiencies. The company is committed to advancing groundbreaking solutions to address critical patient needs. (www.morphocell.com)

