Biosensors Market Size to Reach USD 69.67 Billion By 2034

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the global biosensors market is valued at USD 30.25 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 69.67 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. The global biosensors market growth is attributed to the rising rapid technological advancements, high demand for compact diagnostic devices, and increasing number of diabetic patients.

Biosensors Market Key Takeaways:

· North America held the largest share of more than 41.0% of the revenue in 2024.

· Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2034.

· The electrochemical segment captured the largest market share of around 71.7% in 2024.

· The optical segment is expected to witness significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· In 2024, the medical segment dominated the industry and accounted for around 66.8% of the total revenue share.

· The agriculture segment will register the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2034.

· Biosensors in point-of-care testing led the market in 2024 accounting for a revenue share of 48.0%.

· The food industry segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2034.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/7746

U.S. Biosensors Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. biosensors market size is evaluated at USD 9.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 21.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2025 to 2034.

Technological Advancements: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America held the largest share of more than 41.0% of the revenue in 2024 The market growth in the region is attributed to the rising technological advancements, expansion of the healthcare sector, growing health awareness among consumers, and rising prevalence of chronic disorders. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries driving the market growth.

The U.S. Biosensors Market Trends

The U.S. is dominated the market growth in 2024. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the increasing focus on personalized medicine, increasing chronic diseases, rising technological advancements, and increasing demand for point-of-care testing.

· For instance, in September 2024, Abbott launched a lingo over-the-counter CGM biosensor in the U.S. This biosensor is designed for customers who want to improve their overall health and wellness.

Rising Healthcare Expenditures: Asian Countries to Boom

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The biosensors market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for home healthcare, increasing patient awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing presence of unmet medical requirements for target diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other infectious diseases. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the fastest-growing countries driving the market growth in the region.

The biosensors market is witnessing a major growth contributed by the growing geriatric population and increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions. There are various major trends revolutionizing the market growth such as the integration of biosensors with mobile devices for improved user accessibility and the rise of wearable biosensors, which provide real-time health monitoring. In addition, the increasing need for rapid diagnostics and the growing focus on personalized medicine is further enhancing the innovation in biosensor technology.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the market is rising technological advancements in biosensors by market players. The demand for innovative analytical devices like biosensors is increasing across various sectors, such as medical diagnostics, health monitoring, and drug discovery.

In addition, the increasing preference for the use of these products across diverse applications including medical research, cancer diagnostic tests, and substance abuse tests, further revolutionizing the growth of the biosensors market.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving biosensors. By enabling the development of advanced wearable sensors for environmental, fitness, and health monitoring, AI biosensors are revolutionizing medical treatments. AI-powered biosensors offer significant opportunities for personalized healthcare and real-time disease detection.

Integrating AI into biosensor systems shows immense promise for creating future medical devices that can improve patient outcomes and provide early detection and is expected to mark a transformative step forward in the biosensors market.

Market Trends

· High use in medical applications: One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increase in demand for biosensors in a wide range of medical applications along with the diabetes population. The rise in awareness regarding early disease diagnosis and the increased need for tiny diagnostic devices further drive the market growth.

· Adoption of Sensors for Various Applications: The increase in the adoption of these sensors for temperature-sensitive applications in industries, such as healthcare, textile, and beverages enhance the market growth.

· Increase in Demand for Point-of-Care Testing Procedures: The increase in demand for point-of-care procedures drives market growth. In addition, increasing lifestyle-related ailments and the prevalence of chronic diseases further enhance the growth of the biosensors market.

Biosensors Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 32.88 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 69.67 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, volume in unit, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, Application, End-user, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Sweden; Norway; Denmark; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic; Biosensors International Group; Pinnacle Technology, Inc.; Dupont. ; Sensirion AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Siemens Healthineers; Zimmer & Peacock AS; Metrohm AG; DexCom, Inc.; Universal Biosensors, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Nix Biosensors; Cyrcadia Health; Lifescan Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Segment Insights

By Technology Insights

The electrochemical segment captured the largest market share of around 71.7% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the ubiquitous use of biological and biochemical processes for analysis and measurement. Electrochemical detection has various benefits over optical detection, thermal, and piezoelectric, resulting in higher market consumption and penetration.

The optical segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to various advantages such as low power needs, independence from sample turbidity, disposability, low cost, ease of operation, compatibility with new microfabrication technologies, and robustness.

By Application Insights

The medical segment dominated the biosensors market in 2024. Biosensors are used in the fields of infectious diseases, blood gas analyzers, pregnancy testing, drug discovery, blood glucose monitoring, and cholesterol testing. It is regarded as a crucial instrument in the monitoring and identification of a wide range of medical diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

The agriculture segment will register the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2034. Biosensors allow specific and rapid identification of various funguses, due to natural bioterrorism and threats. Herbicides, heavy metals, pesticides, and pesticides in the soil, water, and ground, are measured with this instrument. These instruments provide improved and dependable methods for soil disease prevention and cleanup at an early stage and are used to predict the importance of soil disease.

By End-user Insights

The Biosensors in point-of-care testing led the market in 2024 accounting for a revenue share of 48.0%. In addition, the growth in the market is attributed to the rising technological advancements that create innovative products, including ultra-sensitive printable biosensors for PoC applications that help monitor or detect organic fluids such as sweat, blood, saliva, and urine.

The food industry segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. In the food industry, there are some significant application areas of biosensors such as raw material inspections on a regular basis and fast analysis of food to keep the product fresh.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7746

Related Report

· Glucose Biosensors Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/glucose-biosensors-market

· Synthetic Biosensors Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/synthetic-biosensors-market

· Non-Invasive Biosensors Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/non-invasive-biosensors-market

· Point-of-care Biosensors Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/point-of-care-biosensors-market

Biosensors Market Top Companies

· Abbott Laboratories

· Medtronic

· Biosensors International Group

· Pinnacle Technology, Inc.

· Dupont.

· Sensirion AG

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

· Siemens Healthineers

· Zimmer & Peacock AS

· Metrohm AG

· DexCom, Inc.

· Universal Biosensors, Inc.

· Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

· Nix Biosensors

· Cyrcadia Health

· Lifescan

Biosensors Market Recent Developments

· In September 2024, Monod Bio, a life sciences company announced the launch of a rapid biosensor assay platform, NovoLISA that delivers results in just 15 minutes and reduces the time to result when compared with alternative methods, such as the ELISA assay platform often used in RUO settings.

· In February 2025, Cultivated B announced the launch of multi-channel biosensors in Canada. This innovation empowers bioprocess engineers to achieve unmatched accuracy and make faster, more informed decisions, by combining simultaneous tracking with AI-enabled real-time analytics.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the biosensors market

By Technology

· Thermal

· Electrochemical

· Piezoelectric

· Optical

By Application

· Medical

o Cholesterol

o Blood Glucose

o Blood Gas Analyzer

o Pregnancy Testing

o Drug Discovery

o Infectious Disease

· Food Toxicity

· Bioreactor

· Agriculture

· Environment

· Others

By End-user

· Home Healthcare Diagnostics

· POC Testing

· Food Industry

· Research Laboratories

· Security and Bio-Defense

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7746

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344