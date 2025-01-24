Biomarkers Market Size Forecast to Hit USD 318.76 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global biomarkers market size is forecasted to hit USD 318.76 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 94.24 billion in 2025. The global market is poised for rapid growth, with a CAGR of 14.50% from 2025 to 2034.
Biomarkers Market Key Highlights:
• The worldwide biomarkers market size was valued at USD 82.30 billion in 2024.
• The market is expanding at a double-digit CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period.
• North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 46% in 2024.
• The United States biomarkers market revenue accounted for USD 30.04 billion in 2025.
• Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
• By type, the safety segment generated the biggest market share in 2024.
• By application, the drug discovery and development segment has held a major market share 2024.
• By disease, the cancer segment contributed the maximum market share in 2024.
The rising influence of biomarkers can be attributed to the demand for advanced diagnostics procedures for early disease detection and prevention as well as enhancing the success rates of clinical trials for drug development.
A biomarker or biological marker refers to a measurable characteristic indicating what’s happening inside a cell or organism at a given time. Biomarkers are used for predicting health risks, monitoring disease progression, developing new treatments, disease prognosis and understanding environmental exposures. They are classified into five types on the basis of their applications in various disease stages such as antecedent biomarkers, screening biomarkers, diagnostic biomarkers, staging biomarkers and prognostic biomarkers.
Biomarkers widely come from primary healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics to advanced healthcare settings such as clinical trials centers, cutting-edge research laboratories and companies. They are essential in assessing, monitoring and maintaining well-being of patients. The recent advancements in drug discovery and development, increased efficacy of biomarkers, rising disease burden across the globe, expanding application of biomarkers in diagnostic procedures, adoption of point-of-care biomarker testing, support from government entities and strategic collaborations among industry, academia and research institutions is fueling the growth of biomarkers market.
Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools which evaluate delicate changes in data provided by biomarkers for detecting early indications of adverse effects assists the doctors on time risks management to avoid further complications. AI tools can help in biomarker discovery and analysis in numerous ways such as identifying risk markers, determining prognosis, developing drug targets, interpreting large omics data, in clinical trials and biointerface monitoring.
Biomarkers Market Trends:
• Early Disease Detection and Prevention: The rising applications of biomarkers are assisting healthcare providers’ in early disease detection and monitoring disease progression as well as predicting outcomes with efficacy and accuracy for improving patient life outcomes.
• Rising Collaborations for Advancements in R&D: The surge in strategic collaborations and partnerships among industries, research institutions and academia for advancing biomarker discovery and enhance understanding of various diseases is changing the healthcare landscape and promoting the biomarkers market growth.
Biomarkers Market Report Coverage
|
Report Attribute
|
Key Statistics
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Historic Period
|
2021 to 2023
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 82.30 Billion
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 94.24 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 318.76 Billion
|
Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|
14.50%
|
Leading Region
|
North America
|
Fastest Growing Region
|
Asia Pacific
|
Quantitative Units
|
USD Million/Billion and CAGR
|
Segments Covered
|
Type, Application, and Disease
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344 About Us Precedence
Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an
unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe
across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving
deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread
crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client
base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare,
innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and
aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our Blogs: https://www.towardshealthcare.com https://www.towardspackaging.com https://www.towardsevsolutions.com For Latest Update Follow Us:
• In Nov 2024, at the 2024 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference Dr.Rebecca M. Edelmayer, Vice President of Scientific Engagement at the Alzheimer’s Association discussed about the emergence of blood biomarker tests as an important diagnostic tool for Alzheimer disease saying that, “Blood biomarkers will never be a standalone test for Alzheimer but are likely to become a crucial part of early diagnosis, aiding in timely access to treatments.”
Biomarkers Market Regional and Segments Analysis
U.S. Biomarkers Market Size Analysis 2025 to 2034
The U.S biomarkers market size was valued at USD 26.08 billion in 2024, grew to USD 30.04 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 107.12 billion by 2034. The industry is representing a solid CAGR of 15.20% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominated the biomarkers market in 2024.
The rising awareness on the use of biomarkers among the population and healthcare providers is driving the market growth of this region. The presence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, advancements in diagnostic procedures, increased adaptation of digital biomarkers and rising support from government bodies is aiding in developing biomarkers with efficacy. Moreover, the surge in collaborations among industries, academia, researchers and hospitals is driving the market growth in this region.
For instance, in Dec 2024, a study led by Principal Investigator Dr.Michael Goran, PhD and Dr.Rachel Schenker, MD, a Fellow in the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Liver Transplant Program developed a novel combination of plasma-based biomarkers for predicting liver fibrosis which is linked to metabolic dysfunction‐associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), a prevalent pediatric liver disease in the U.S.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
The advancements in research on drug discovery & development, numerous pipeline products under progress, rising initiatives and strategies by the government, increased use of point-of-care wearable biomarker devices, regulatory flexibility and cost-effective clinical stage development programs in developing countries and the increased utilization of AI tools by industries in this region is expected to boost the market growth of this region in the imminent years.
Type Analysis
The safety biomarkers segment dominated the market in 2024.
Safety biomarkers are essential for indicating the presence or extent of toxicity from a medicinal product or environmental agent. The increasing use of safety biomarkers as a tool for drug development and for preclinical and clinical trial studies thereby supporting decision making, accelerating the drug development process, monitoring for injury and identifying diseases has skyrocketed the market share of safety biomarkers.
Furthermore, the technological advancements in diagnostic procedures, personalized treatments and use of AI with these safety biomarker tools has significantly improved patient life outcomes as well as the rising investments in R&D for various diseases has promoted the market growth of this segment.
The efficacy biomarkers segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.
Efficacy biomarkers are applied for characterizing the positive effect of a drug through its mechanism of action. When a drug fails to demonstrate potency in late-phase clinical trials, these biomarkers aid in decreasing the drug attrition rate. These biomarkers are applied in precision medicine, patient management, enhancing detection of exposure-disease associations and streamlining drug development thereby expanding the market growth of this segment in the upcoming years.
Disease Analysis
Cancer disease is dominating the disease segment market in 2024.
Cancer has been the most prevalent cause of deaths worldwide generating the need for effective treatments with no relapse. Cancer biomarkers such as proteins, nucleic acids and antibodies indicate the presence and progression of cancer in a patient. These biomarkers can assist doctors in determining the most effective plan for treatment, risk stratification and monitoring the progress of cancer based on the unique pattern cancer associated biomarker in a patient thus providing personalized treatments for improving patient life quality.
Additionally, the rising investments in clinical trials and research, development of pipeline products and support from government entities is promoting the market growth of this segment.
The neurological diseases segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
The use of prognostic biomarkers for detecting changes in gait parameters and disease progression for neurological conditions can enhance patient life quality. Moreover, the failure in developing cure and potential treatments for neurological disorders is promoting the use of biomarkers for enhancing diagnostic procedures, disease prognosis, progression monitoring and providing personalized treatment plans.
The integration of AI with biomarkers for developing treatments for neurological diseases is expanding the market growth of this segment.
Application Analysis
The drug discovery & development segment dominated the market in 2024.
The ever expanding drug discovery & development market growth is fueled by the presence of various industries conducting clinical trials, developing pipeline products and actively competing to deliver medications and therapies with efficacy followed with regulatory compliance for the betterment of patient life quality.
Biomarkers are significantly boosting this segment with their various applications in early diagnosis, risk stratification, monitoring disease progressions, precision medicine and predicting drug efficacy thereby scaling up the clinical trials development stage and diagnostic procedures.
Discover Additional Market Trends with Our Related Reports:
• Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share and Trends 2024 to 2034: The global market size is expected to be worth USD 21.20 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 82.99 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 14.62% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
• Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share and Trends 2024 to 2034: The global market size is calculated at USD 9.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 30.77 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.90% from 2024 to 2034.
• Genomic Biomarker Market Size, Share, and Trends 2025 to 2034: The global market size was valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 10.98 billion by 2034, registering a notable CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period.
• Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Trends 2025 to 2034: The global market size accounted for USD 62.28 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 82.78 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.89% from 2025 to 2034.
• Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2034: The global market size is calculated at USD 19.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 82.08 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.73% from 2024 to 2034.
• Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size, Share, and Trends 2025 to 2034: The global market size accounted for USD 1.94 billion in 2025 and is predicted to surpass around USD 10.28 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 20.37% between 2025 and 2034.
Biomarkers Market Top Companies
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Qiagen
• Epigenomics AG
• Abbott
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Abbott
• Siemens
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Latest Announcements by Industry Leaders:
• In Dec 2024, iXpressGenes (iXG), a biotechnology company
revolutionizing trauma care appointed co-founder John Schmitt as CEO and
announced the nationwide launch of its Trauma Autoimmune Indicator (TAI) test
which will be available by Q2 2025 in the U.S. The test detects specific
biomarkers attributing to the development of trauma-related disease for
enabling prevention and early intervention before appearance of symptoms.
Biomarkers Market Recent Developments:
• In Dec 2024, a recently published study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research highlighted the development of a dual-biomarker algorithm for diagnosing early osteoarthritis (OA) with precision. The two-step combinational algorithm utilizes oligomeric matrix protein and Interleukin-8 concentrations from the synovial fluid of patients for differentiating between OA and inflammatory arthritis in early stages before the severe deterioration of the cartilage.
• In Nov 2024, Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics for early disease detection, announced a strategic collaboration with the The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) for Parkinson’s Research for advancing biomarker discovery and deepen insights on the Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
The research report categorizes the biomarkers market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2034)
• Validation
• Efficacy
• Safety
By Disease (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2034)
• Neurological Diseases
• Cancer
• Immunological Diseases
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Others
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2034)
• Personalized Medicines
• Drug Discovery & Development
• Diagnostics
• Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2034)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
