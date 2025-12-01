BioMark Diagnostics Collaborative Lung Cancer Screening Project Honored by ADRIQ during the 35th Innovation Awards Gala

www.sedarplus.ca

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, is honored to announce that the Company and its research partners from the Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec - Université Laval (IUCPQ-UL) were awarded the Innovation Award from Industrial Research Cluster during the 35th annual ADRIQ Innovation Awards Gala. The award ceremony, held on November 27, 2025, celebrated the collaboration between Quebec-based BioMark Diagnostic Solutions, Astra Zeneca Canada, Pfizer Canada and the IUCPQ-UL research team (Dr. Philippe Joubert and Dr. Yohan Bossé).The recognition highlights the successful development of an innovative multimodal approach designed to predict lung cancer risk, enabling simpler, earlier, and less invasive screening. At the heart of this initiative is BioMark's metabolomic blood test, which combines the analysis of blood biomarkers with clinical data using artificial intelligence to calculate the probability of lung cancer presence. The award highlights the power of combining academic excellence with industrial innovation to bring life-saving diagnostic tools to market.This groundbreaking project, valued at $4.42 million, was made possible through funding from the Government of Quebec via the Quebec Consortium for Drug Discovery (CQDM), with support from strategic partners including AstraZeneca Canada, Pfizer Canada, and the IUCPQ Foundation. This major project serves as a significant validation of BioMark's core technology and its commercialization strategy. The project was also instrumental in the creation of a unique biobank derived from Quebec's government lung cancer screening program, which consolidates clinical data and biological samples from over 3,000 participants."Winning the ADRIQ Innovation Award is a powerful de-risking event for BioMark, validating our ability to successfully translate cutting-edge science into clinically relevant, commercial tools through strategic public-private partnerships," said Rashid Ahmed Bux, President & CEO of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. "The success in Quebec provides a clear operational blueprint for our international scaling. We are leveraging Canadian innovation, expertise, and infrastructure to target a truly global market opportunity."Dr. Jean-François Haince, General Manager and CSO, stated, "This recognition underscores the critical role that collaborative innovation plays in transforming healthcare. By structuring and making this unique patient cohort available to private research partners, IUCPQ-UL researchers are fostering scientific discovery in Quebec and establishing a powerful, validated resource that will enable the next generation of diagnostics. Quebec, a pioneer in lung screening, will be the first province to benefit from this innovation. We look forward to bringing it to market and transforming access to precision diagnostics for patients."The company has strengthened its operational capabilities and is seeking accreditation for its Quebec facilities to ensure analyses meet international standards, paving the way for provincial screening program integration and nationwide rollout.BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ websiteand the CSE websiteRashid Ahmed BuxPresident & CEOBioMark Diagnostics Inc.Tel. 604-370-0779Email:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.