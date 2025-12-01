Biolexis Therapeutics VP of Clinical Development Selected for Dual Featured Presentations at the 2nd Innovation in Obesity Therapeutics Summit

Dr. Jeremiah Bearss, MD, PhD, to Present Groundbreaking Research on Exercise Mimetics and Lead Panel Discussion on Redefining Success in Obesity Care

SALT LAKE CITY, December 2,2025 — Biolexis Therapeutics, an emerging leader in next-generation metabolic and inflammation-targeted therapies, today announced that Jeremiah Bearss, MD, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Development, has been selected to deliver two featured presentations at the 2nd Innovation in Obesity Therapeutics Summit—the leading global forum accelerating development of the next wave of obesity treatments. The Summit brings together leading scientists and executives from Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, and other industry pioneers.

Dr. Bearss's dual selection underscores Biolexis's growing reputation as a scientific leader in the rapidly evolving obesity therapeutics landscape, where next-generation approaches are urgently needed to address the limitations of current weight-loss treatments.

"The obesity field is at an inflection point. While current GLP-1 therapies have demonstrated remarkable efficacy for weight loss, we're increasingly recognizing that weight on a scale tells only part of the story," said Dr. Bearss. "At Biolexis, we're pioneering approaches that not only promote weight loss but also preserve and enhance muscle mass—fundamentally changing what therapeutic success looks like for patients."

SCIENTIFIC PRESENTATION

"Integrating Exercise Mimetics to Mimic Physical Activity and Boost Metabolic Rate for Healthier Weight Loss"

Day 1 | 11:30 AM

Dr. Bearss will present Biolexis's pioneering work developing pharmacologic strategies that reproduce the metabolic effects of endurance training, addressing key mechanisms including:

• Enhancing mitochondrial function to increase fat oxidation and sustain energy expenditure

• Activating muscle-specific signaling pathways that drive glucose uptake and improve insulin sensitivity

• Inducing exercise-responsive gene programs to boost caloric burn—even at rest—offering a novel avenue for sustainable, healthy weight management

PANEL DISCUSSION

"Assessing Functional Readouts & Optimal Muscle-to-Fat Ratio to Redefine Success in Obesity Care"

Dr. Bearss will join senior industry leaders to address critical questions reshaping the obesity therapeutics field:

• The urgent need for functional endpoints—strength, endurance, muscle quality—beyond weight alone

• The emerging scientific consensus around how much muscle loss is too much during obesity treatment

• How muscle-preserving therapeutics can unlock more durable, healthier outcomes than weight reduction alone

STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

With global momentum accelerating behind multi-agonist therapies, muscle-preserving strategies, and next-generation metabolic targets, pressure is mounting to develop best-in-class obesity therapeutics that address the full spectrum of patient needs. Biolexis is uniquely positioned to contribute to this landscape through its deep expertise in AMPK isoform activation, GLP-1 allosteric modulation, and precision metabolic engineering.

"We're not just treating obesity—we're working to restore metabolic health and physical function," added Dr. Bearss. "Our goal is to help patients achieve weight loss that translates into real improvements in how they move, feel, and live."

About Biolexis Therapeutics

Biolexis Therapeutics is a next-generation metabolic and inflammation-focused biotechnology company developing novel oral small-molecule therapies that target the underlying drivers of obesity, diabetes, and age-related metabolic decline. Biolexis leverages MolecuLern™, its AI-driven discovery engine, and proprietary protein-ligand interaction datasets to design tissue-specific, mechanism-driven therapeutics that address key unmet needs across metabolic and chronic disease. For more information, visit www.biolexis.com.

