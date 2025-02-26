Bioinformatics Services Market Size to Hit USD 14.10 Billion by 203

The global bioinformatics services market size was valued at USD 4.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 14.10 billion by 2034, with CAGR of 14.47% from 2025 to 2034. The growth of genomic and proteomic research, advancements in novel drug discovery and development, and technological innovations are driving the market.

Bioinformatics Services Market Key Takeaways:

· The NGS segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 34.85% in 2024 and is expected to register the largest CAGR during the forecast period.

· The scientific software testing segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

· The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 24.68% in 2024.

· The proteomics segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

· The academic segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 40.0% in 2024.

· The animal sector is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

· North America bioinformatics services market dominated the industry in 2024 with market share of 46.0%.

Bioinformatics technology, when used for the analysis of biological data, has mainly driven innovations in drug discovery, precision medicine, and agricultural biotechnologies. Its usage in drug and vaccine development has accelerated since the pandemic, which has further expanded the bioinformatics services market. Meanwhile, the bioinformatics market growth was driven by the increase in drug research, an increase in public and private funding for research, and the growth of user-friendly software.

Some of the focus areas that are now being called by bioinformatics to stimulate opportunities include the use of AI technology in personalized medicine, advances in precision farming, and applications in rare diseases with respect to their treatment. Growing demand for genomic analysis in clinical trials, biomarker identification, and next-generation sequencing technologies has given rise to numerous investment opportunities. Research institute and biotech company joint ventures will continue to bring novel developments to the market.

Artificial Intelligence has created amazing areas such as bioinformatics and genomics, with leading-edge tools enhancing problem-solving capability over traditional approaches. Specifically, machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning tackle tasks such as gene expression profiling, predicting protein structures, and sequencing DNA. With the gradual integration of and increased applications for genomics and proteomics in clinical medicine, AI is driving the bioinformatics services market. NLP aids in handling the large amount of biological data by carrying out translation of research and information aggregation. These AI technologies simplify complex data, accomplish shortening the drug development pipeline, and reduce cost; they thus hold a large scope for future development in personalized medicine.

Market Trends

· Technological Developments: New developments in database administration and gene sequencing are bringing about a new era in bioinformatics. These new technologies speed up research into genomics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine by increasing throughput and enabling the sophisticated and precise analysis of even the most complex biological data.

· Combined AI and Machine Learning: These two fields are being utilized more and more to interpret intricate biological data and offer forecasting analyses. In contrast to genomics, drug development, and disease modeling, researchers can use them to spot trends and predict what will happen in the future, increasing the accuracy of the findings. This facilitates faster data-driven decision-making for researchers.

· Rise of Blockchain: The considerations for secure handling of genomic data have driven the interest around blockchain technology. Blockchain provides a decentralized, impenetrable method of storing and sharing sensitive genetic data while maintaining trust with researchers and medical professionals, thereby addressing the main concerns of bioinformatics.

Bioinformatics Services Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 4.18 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 14.10 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 14.47% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application, Sector, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; KSA; UAE; South Africa; Kuwait. Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies; BGI Group; Dotmatics; Labvantage - Biomax GmbH; CD Genomics; Creative Biolabs; DNAnexus Inc.; DNASTAR; Fios Genomics; Illumina, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; QIAGEN; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Segment Insights

By Type Outlook

The NGS segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 34.85% in 2024 and is expected to register the largest CAGR during the forecast period. High-throughput sequencing at lower costs is made possible by NGS, allowing for comprehensive and superior genomics analysis. NGS makes high throughput sequencing more affordable and enables comprehensive, superior genomics analysis. Its market leadership has been reinforced by the growing use of NGS in the biotech and healthcare sectors for applications such as genetic testing, rare disease research, and cancer research.

On the other hand, the scientific software testing segment is projected to grow at rising CAGRs during the forecast period. As bioinformatics tools and software have now become increasingly complex, rigorous software testing is paramount if the tools are to be true to form, reliable, and compliant, especially in clinical and research situations. This ever-increasing demand for validation and regulatory compliance is creating a significant push for scientific software testing services and hence contributing to rapid growth in this segment.

By Application Outlook

The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 24.68% in 2024. This is attributed to its important role in the identification of potential drug candidates, clinical trial optimization, and the improvement of therapeutic efficacy. Bioinformatics tools accelerate the process of drug discovery through in-depth genomic and proteomics data analysis, thereby leading to the quick development of new therapies and precision medicine.

The increasing need for protein analysis in drug development, disease research, and biomarker development is expected to drive the proteomics segment's highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2034. Understanding intricate biological systems and how they interact is crucial for personalized medicine and targeted treatments, and proteomics is a field that is rapidly expanding in the market.

By Sector Outlook

The academic segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 40.0% in 2024. because there was growing demand for bioinformatics programs. Growing numbers of university courses, degrees, and certifications propelling demand for access to these bioinformatics analysis tools and services would benefit education, research, genetic analysis and interpretation of data.

Conservation and wildlife genomics, are also included under the animal segment, is further expected to indulge themselves in the growth during the forecast period. Due to this fact, bioinformatics services are gaining importance in these fields as they provide access to increasing analysis of genetic diversity, species evolution, and conservation support.

By Regional Insights:

Precision Medicine and Tech Advancements: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America bioinformatics services market dominated the industry in 2024 with market share of 46.0%. with massive investments in R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector and support from the government for funding. Coupled with the constant advent of NGs and AI technologies, the region has an advantage due to the availability of a large number of skilled laborers in computational biology and data analytics.

The U.S. bioinformatics services industry captured a large share in revenues in 2024. The demand for bioinformatics services has fueled the continuous evolution of the field; this increasing emphasis on precision medicine involves studying large-scale genomic and clinical data about personalized treatment plans.

APAC Region Emerges as the Fastest Growing in Bioinformatics Services Market

The APAC region is embracing the rapidly growing market for bioinformatics services, propelled by increasing investments in healthcare IT solutions, rising genomics awareness, and initiatives from the Chinese government concerning the Genomics 2030 Plan and India's Genome Valley Initiative. Such projects forge collaborations between academia and industry and establish genomic research centers to address healthcare problems.

Moreover, the announcement made by QIAGEN on February 13, 2025, regarding the enhancement of its global bioinformatics leadership with the introduction of a new data center in the Asia-Pacific region signifies the growing importance of the region. Infrastructural development in bioinformatics is expected to boost the demand for advanced genomic research and precision medicine.

Bioinformatics services Market Top Companies

· Agilent Technologies, Inc.

· BGI Group

· Dotmatics

· Labvantage - Biomax GmbH

· CD Genomics

· Creative Biolabs

· DNAnexus, Inc

· DNASTAR

· Fios Genomics

· Illumina, Inc.

· PerkinElmer Inc.

· QIAGEN

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bioinformatics services Market Recent Developments

· On February 3, 2025, Fore Genomics, a(pediatric)-genetic health screening trailblazer, announced a strategic partnership with Inocras, a WGS and AI-based genetic analysis technology pioneer, to deliver even better pediatric and newborn health screening services.

· On January 22, 2025, UC Davis Health had, announced an innovative 3D computer tomography mobile that fits in with a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy. This technology will improve the accuracy of lung cancer biopsies, enabling them to be made at an earlier stage, especially stage 1 of the disease, thus improving the outlook for patients.

· In November 2024, Illumina teamed up with academic partners to develop AI-driven bioinformatics tools for cancer genomics to give greater precision in diagnosis and personalized therapy to patients.

· On August 14, 2024, Inocras Inc. announced the initiation of genome sequencing services running on the Ultima Genomics UG 100TM sequencer-a groundbreaking ultra-high throughput, low-cost next-generation sequencing (NGS) architecture.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Bioinformatics Services Market

By Type

· NGS

o Targeted Sequencing Analysis

o Transcriptome Analysis

o Whole Genome

o Chip Seq Analysis

o De novo Assembly

o Methyl Seq Analysis

· Chemoinformatics

o Sequence Analysis Platforms

o Molecular Modeling

o Docking

o Clinical trial data management

o Others

o Microarray data analysis

o Biological data curation

o Scientific software testing

o Other services

By Application

· Genomics

· Transcriptomics

· Proteomics

· Metabolomics

· Drug Discovery

· Others

By Sector

· Medical

· Animal

· Agricultural

· Academics

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

