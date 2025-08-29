BGI-Research Publishes Stereo-Seq V2: Unlocking High-Resolution, In Situ Host–Microbe Transcriptome Mapping On FFPE Samples

Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues represent the predominant sample conservation method in clinical practice, yet degraded and crosslinked RNA has long limited whole-transcriptome analysis and spatial context.

On August 28, in Cell, researchers at BGI-Research and collaborating clinical and research centers published Stereo-seq V2, a spatial transcriptomics method that achieves single-cell–level resolution on FFPE sections and, critically, enables simultaneous in situ profiling of host and microbial RNAs. By combining deparaffinization/decrosslinking with random-primed capture and uniform gene-body coverage, Stereo-seq V2 opens FFPE "black boxes" for infectious disease biology, tumor ecosystems, and clinical research applications.