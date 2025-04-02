Benchlab Solutions Launches BlueLot ELN+: The Ultimate Electronic Lab Notebook with LIMS Capabilities

Frederick, MD – April 2, 2025 – Benchlab Solutions, a leading provider of smart, scalable lab software, has officially launched BlueLot ELN+, a powerful, intuitive Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) designed specifically for modern R&D teams, startups, and small to mid-sized labs. In addition to offering everything scientists expect from a best-in-class ELN, it also includes built-in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) features—like inventory tracking, workflow automation, and integrated informatics—typically reserved for much larger, more expensive systems.

Designed for Scientists. Built for Teams.

ELN+ is more than a standard ELN. It merges experiment tracking, protocol management, team collaboration tools, and regulatory compliance features with LIMS-level capabilities—all within one clean, user-friendly interface. The result is a single, unified platform that keeps science teams focused, organized, and moving forward.

“We built BlueLot’s ELN to remove the frustration that labs face with traditional electronic notebooks,” said BlueLot CEO, Patrick Barber. “Other ELNs stop at documentation. We went further—adding the critical informatics and automation features usually locked behind enterprise-level paywalls.”

ELN+ delivers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to simplify scientific documentation, enhance collaboration, and support regulatory compliance—all at a price point designed for lean operations.

Unlike legacy ELNs that require complex configurations and IT support, BlueLot’s no-code aspect empowers scientists and researchers to digitize their lab workflows instantly—with zero coding required. This breakthrough innovation drastically reduces setup time, accelerates research, and enhances collaboration without disrupting existing lab operations.

From Setup to Science in Minutes—No-Code ELN for the Modern Lab

Traditional ELNs often come with steep learning curves and require custom scripting or IT assistance for implementation. BlueLot’s ELN removes these roadblocks, allowing researchers to focus on what truly matters—science.

Designed for seamless integration, BlueLot’s ELN allows both internal teams and external partners to securely share, manage, and analyze research data in real-time. Whether working within a single lab, across multiple departments, or with external collaborators, users can effortlessly exchange critical data while maintaining security and compliance.

Key features include

● Instant Adoption – Set up and start recording data within minutes—no IT team required.

● Inventory Management: Track reagents, samples, and supplies directly within experiments.

● Workflow Automation: Save time and reduce error with reusable templates and lab-wide process controls.

● Integrated Informatics: Easily connect data across experiments, materials, and protocols for smarter insights.

● Audit-Ready Compliance: Built-in e-signatures, traceable logs, and permission controls for GxP labs.

Additional Features

● Rich Experiment Documentation: Capture work in flexible formats—text, images, tables, attachments, and more.

● Protocol Library: Standardize and reuse procedures across teams and projects.

● Collaboration Made Simple: Assign tasks, tag team members, and manage user roles without IT overhead.

● Zero Learning Curve: ELN+ is intuitive, fast to deploy, and requires no training to use.

Built for Growing Labs

With flexible, transparent pricing and no hidden fees, ELN+ is perfect for labs that are scaling fast and need software that grows with them—without the burden of costly customization or complex setup.

About BlueLot

BlueLot’s ELN+ is designed and built by the team at BenchLab Solutions, leveraging over 20 years of experience in consulting and implementing lab software for scientific teams across pharma, biotech, academia, and research institutions. This expertise has resulted in an intuitive, adaptable, and highly secure electronic notebook—eliminating the complexity of coding.

To learn more or schedule a demo of ELN+, visit: https://bluelot.io/eln/

Media Contact:Patrick Barber

CEO & Founder

Email: pbarber@benchlabsolutions.com

Phone: 703.864.8645

Website: https://bluelot.io