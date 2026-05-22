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Press Releases

Bausch + Lomb to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

May 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders and Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development Yehia Hashad, MD, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website.

About Bausch + Lomb
Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

© 2026 Bausch + Lomb


Contacts

Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100

Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)
(908) 927-0735

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