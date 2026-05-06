Azenta Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2026, Ended March 31, 2026, Updates Full Year Fiscal 2026 Guidance, and Extends Long-Range Plan to 2029

FY'26 total reported revenue from continuing operations to range between approximately $603 to $621 million

FY'26 organic revenue is now expected to range from down approximately 2% to up 1%, compared to prior guidance of 3% to 5% growth

FY'26 Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to range from down approximately 125 basis points to flat, compared to prior expectations of approximately 300 basis points of expansion

Long-range plan timing updated to 2029 versus 2028 before in connection with revised 2026 guidance. Market opportunities, strategic priorities, and value creation framework remain intact.

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026.









The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the



Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale and the entry into a definitive



agreement to sell the business.











Quarter Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



Change







2026



2025



2025(1)



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr. Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 145



$ 149



$ 143



(3) %



1 % Organic growth



































(3) % Sample Management Solutions



$ 81



$ 81



$ 80



(0) %



2 % Multiomics



$ 64



$ 67



$ 64



(5) %



0 %











































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (3.41)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.43)



NM



NM Diluted EPS Total



$ (3.49)



$ (0.34)



$ (1.04)



NM



NM











































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (0.04)



$ 0.09



$ 0.01



NM



NM Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations



$ 8



$ 13



$ 12



(39) %



(36) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



5.4 %



8.5 %



8.5 %



















(1) Reflects revisions for an immaterial classification error among cost of revenue, research and development expenses,



and selling, general and administrative expenses, and other immaterial adjustments, as further described in the Annual



Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.





Management Comments



"Our second quarter results fell short of our expectations, reflecting both execution gaps and a more cautious demand environment, particularly in North America," said John Marotta, President and CEO of Azenta Life Sciences. "As a result, we have revised our fiscal 2026 outlook and taken decisive actions to strengthen execution, reinforce operational discipline, and improve visibility across the business. At the same time, we saw areas of resilience, including continued growth in Sample Repository Solutions and Consumables and Instruments, reinforcing the strength of our recurring revenue offerings.

In 2026, our priority is the transformation of our Multiomics business, with a focus on strengthening commercial execution, optimizing our operating footprint, and improving productivity through Azenta Business System. We have strengthened leadership and are increasing operational rigor to drive greater accountability and consistency across the organization.

Given the updated 2026 outlook, we are extending the timeline of our long‑range plan targets from 2028 to 2029. This reflects a disciplined and prudent approach to execution in the current environment and, while postponing achievement of the financial targets, does not change our confidence in our strategy. While near‑term conditions remain measured, we continue to see a compelling long‑term market opportunity and believe the actions underway position Azenta for improved execution, greater consistency, and profitable long‑term value creation."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $145 million, up 1% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes a 3-percentage point impact from foreign exchange and a 1-percentage point from the acquisition of UK Biocentre Limited, declined 3% year over year, reflecting lower revenue in Multiomics and in Sample Management Solutions.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million, up 2% over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange and the contribution from the acquisition of UK Biocentre Limited, declined 3%, mainly driven by lower revenue in Core Products, particularly in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems, partially offset by higher revenue in Sample Repository Solutions, Product Services and Consumables and Instruments.

Multiomics revenue was $64 million, flat year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, was down 2% year over year, primarily driven by lower Sanger Sequencing revenue, partially offset by higher revenue in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $165.8 million. Operating margin was (114.5%), down 102% year over year. Gross margin was 42.8%, down 96 basis points year over year, driven by lower fixed-cost absorption from reduced volumes in North America, as well as costs related to Automated Stores rework, and an increase in inventory reserves recorded during the period. Operating expenses in the quarter were $228 million, up 181% year-over-year, primarily driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $149 million. The increase also reflects higher research and development expenses, partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower restructuring charges.

Total other income included $4 million of net interest income and $4 million gain related to the non-cash settlement of a preexisting contractual relationship with UK Biocentre Limited, versus $4 million and $1 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($3.41) compared to ($0.43) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.08), compared to ($0.61) a year ago. Total diluted EPS was ($3.49), compared to ($1.04) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating loss was $7.0 million. Adjusted operating margin was (4.9%), a decrease of 300 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 44.3%, down 110 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by lower fixed-cost absorption from reduced volumes in North America, costs related to Automated Stores rework, and an increase in inventory reserves recorded during the period. Adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $71 million, up 5% year over year, driven by higher research and development costs and higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.4%, a decrease of 320 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was ($0.04), compared to $0.01 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2026

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $565 million.

Operating cash flow was $12 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $5 million.

Share Repurchase Program Update

On December 8, 2025, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of our common stock through December 31, 2028, or the 2025 Repurchase Program. Repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions (including under an accelerated share repurchase agreement), or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, subject to market and business conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. We are not obligated to acquire any particular amount of common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program, and share repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time at our discretion. As of the date of this press release , there have been no repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Program.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Guidance – Continuing Operations

The Company now expects total reported revenue from continuing operations to range between approximately $603 to $621 million for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Total organic revenue, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange and the contribution from the acquisition of UK Biocentre Limited, is now expected to range between down approximately 2% to up 1% relative to fiscal 2025, compared to prior guidance of 3% to 5% growth. Organic revenue for Sample Management Solutions is now expected to grow approximately low-single-digits, versus prior expectations of mid-single-digit growth. Organic revenue for Multiomics is now expected to decline approximately mid-single-digits, versus prior expectations of low-single-digit growth.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to decline in a range of approximately 125 basis points to flat relative to fiscal 2025, compared to prior expectations of approximately 300 basis points expansion. This outlook excludes an expected dilution of approximately 35 basis points from the UK Biocentre acquisition.

Free Cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) is now expected to improve approximately 10% to 15% year-over-year, compared to prior expectations of approximately 30% improvement.

Long-Range Plan Update

In connection with the revised 2026 outlook, the Company is extending the timeline of its long-range plan by one year, from 2028 to 2029. The Company continues to believe in the strength of its market opportunities, strategic priorities, and long-term value creation framework.

Sale of B Medical Systems

On December 23, 2025, we entered into a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement with Thelema S.À R.L. for the sale of B Medical Systems business, for a purchase price of $63 million. As previously disclosed, the transaction was expected to close on or before March 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the buyer securing required financing. On March 27, 2026, the Company was informed by Thelema that it has not yet secured the financing required to complete the transaction and, as a result, the transaction did not close by March 31, 2026. Thelema has indicated that it requires additional time to complete its financing arrangements. The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the buyer securing the required financing, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on a revised timeline or at all. The parties have not amended or terminated the agreement as of the date of this press release.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast



Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call on May 06, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials and supplemental information referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. The supplemental information is being posted at the time of this earnings release, and the presentation materials will be posted ahead of the earnings call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for convenient on-demand access.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures



The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's actual financial and business results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They are based on the facts and assumptions known to management at the time they are made. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's guidance and outlook for fiscal year 2026, including revenue, organic revenue growth, earnings, Adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow expectations; expectations regarding the timing, execution and benefits of operational, commercial and organizational transformation initiatives; anticipated productivity improvements and cost actions; expectations regarding demand trends and end market conditions; statements regarding the Company's long range plan and multi-year financial targets, including the extension of the long range plan timeline to 2029.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on and realize the expected benefits from its transformation and operational improvement initiatives; changes in customer demand, purchasing behavior or funding conditions in the markets the Company serves; macroeconomic, geopolitical or regulatory developments; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's ability to effectively manage costs, improve productivity and achieve anticipated margin improvements; supply chain disruptions; competitive dynamics; the ability of customers to meet payment obligations; uncertainty regarding the timing or completion of the B Medical Systems divestiture; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10 K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10 Q and Current Reports on Form 8 K. Because forward looking statements relate to future events and are based on current expectations, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties, particularly with respect to projections and assumptions extending over multiple years. As a result, actual outcomes may differ materially from those projected.

Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Azenta Life Sciences



Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron



Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

Maria Isabel Cuartas



Manager Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended March 31,



Six Months Ended March 31,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Revenue



























Products $ 37,642



$ 41,955



$ 78,726



$ 85,782 Services 107,153



101,383



214,711



204,992 Total revenue 144,795



143,338



293,437



290,774 Cost of revenue



























Products 22,122



24,994



46,871



49,035 Services 60,638



55,561



120,825



110,137 Total cost of revenue 82,760



80,555



167,696



159,172 Gross profit 62,035



62,783



125,741



131,602 Operating expenses



























Research and development 9,433



7,602



18,622



14,715 Selling, general and administrative 67,887



69,795



128,498



139,771 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 149,083



—



149,083



— Restructuring charges 1,422



3,580



2,565



4,011 Total operating expenses 227,825



80,977



298,768



158,497 Operating loss (165,790)



(18,194)



(173,027)



(26,895) Other income



























Interest income, net 4,387



4,489



9,485



8,787 Other income, net 4,059



1,158



4,138



2,362 Loss from continuing operations before



income taxes (157,344)



(12,547)



(159,404)



(15,746) Income tax (benefit) expense (323)



7,243



2,807



11,117 Loss from continuing operations (157,021)



(19,790)



(162,211)



(26,863) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (3,777)



(27,871)



(14,019)



(31,790) Net loss $ (160,798)



$ (47,661)



$ (176,230)



$ (58,653) Basic net loss per share:



























Loss from continuing operations $ (3.41)



$ (0.43)



$ (3.53)



$ (0.59) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.08)



$ (0.61)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.70) Basic net loss per share $ (3.49)



$ (1.04)



$ (3.83)



$ (1.29) Diluted net loss per share:



























Loss from continuing operations $ (3.41)



$ (0.43)



$ (3.53)



$ (0.59) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.08)



$ (0.61)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.70) Diluted net loss per share $ (3.49)



$ (1.04)



$ (3.83)



$ (1.29) Weighted average shares used in computing net



loss per share:



























Basic 46,063



45,732



45,995



45,658 Diluted 46,063



45,732



45,995



45,658

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)







March 31,



September 30,















Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 234,033



$ 279,783 Short-term marketable securities 146,484



61,137 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,481and $4,649,



respectively) 131,318



142,181 Inventories 78,510



74,956 Short-term restricted cash 2,410



2,359 Refundable income taxes 6,838



9,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,214



64,660 Current assets held for sale 77,178



73,535 Total current assets 726,985



708,339 Property, plant and equipment, net 171,832



153,954 Long-term marketable securities 177,831



201,585 Long-term deferred tax assets 501



726 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,451



54,048 Goodwill 552,396



702,395 Intangible assets, net 92,107



101,814 Long-term income taxes receivable 45,600



45,600 Other assets 8,814



6,115 Noncurrent assets held for sale 68,372



85,006 Total assets $ 1,903,889



$ 2,059,582 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 33,136



$ 37,722 Deferred revenue 39,013



31,569 Derivative liability 29,615



33,420 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs 4,157



4,713 Accrued compensation and benefits 29,146



35,799 Accrued customer deposits 36,217



26,499 Accrued income taxes payable 8,753



9,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,739



30,268 Current liabilities held for sale 31,416



28,268 Total current liabilities 257,192



237,674 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 15,747



18,245 Long-term operating lease liabilities 55,711



51,244 Other long-term liabilities 10,892



11,142 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 9,670



14,291 Total liabilities 349,212



332,596















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,553,293 shares issued and



46,091,424 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026; 59,320,848 shares issued and 45,858,979



shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 596



594 Additional paid-in capital 538,782



529,605 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,471)



(22,213) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025 (200,956)



(200,956) Retained earnings 1,243,726



1,419,956 Total stockholders' equity 1,554,677



1,726,986 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,903,889



$ 2,059,582

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)







Six Months Ended March 31,



2026



2025 Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss $ (176,230)



$ (58,653) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 27,650



32,053 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 149,083



— Non-cash gain from settlement of preexisting contractual relationship (3,858)



— Loss on assets held for sale 15,965



31,848 Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs 1,883



4,326 Stock-based compensation 10,420



13,453 Amortization and accretion on marketable securities (682)



(983) Deferred income taxes (5,298)



(4,183) Loss (gain) on disposals of property, plant and equipment 19



(7) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 8,541



6,713 Inventories (6,700)



(5,780) Accounts payable (4,380)



1,981 Deferred revenue 7,141



12,042 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs (122)



343 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings (6,245)



(1,956) Accrued restructuring costs 506



1,547 Other assets and liabilities 15,338



11,457 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,031



44,201 Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,595)



(15,158) Purchases of marketable securities (328,835)



(236,237) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 266,470



184,636 Acquisition of UK Biocentre, net of cash acquired (9,688)



— Proceeds from other investment —



2,130 Net investment hedge settlement —



3,043 Deposit received for the sale of B Medical Systems business 9,000



— Net cash used in investing activities (76,648)



(61,586) Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,179



1,553 Payments of finance leases (411)



(457) Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards (2,420)



— Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases —



(11,376) Net cash used in financing activities (1,652)



(10,280) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,128)



(4,459) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,397)



(32,124) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 296,685



320,990 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 249,288



$ 288,866 Supplemental disclosures:











Cash paid / (received) for income taxes, net $ 3,466



$ (4,594) Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and



accrued expenses $ 5,296



$ 5,773



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed



consolidated balance sheets















March 31,



2026



September 30,



2025 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations $ 234,033



$ 279,783 Cash included in current assets held for sale 8,763



13,206 Short-term restricted cash 2,410



2,359 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets 4,082



1,337 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed



consolidated statements of cash flows $ 249,288



$ 296,685

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations



Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



March 31, 2025(*) Amounts in thousands, except



per share data $



per



diluted



share



$



per



diluted



share



$



per



diluted



share Net loss from continuing



operations $ (157,021)



$ (3.41)



$ (5,190)



$ (0.11)



$ (19,790)



$ (0.43) Adjustments:











































Amortization of completed



technology 2,076



0.05



1,860



0.04



2,308



0.05 Amortization of other



intangible assets 3,563



0.08



3,551



0.08



3,803



0.08 Transformation costs(1) 440



0.01



1,202



0.03



5,183



0.11 Restructuring charges 1,422



0.03



1,143



0.02



3,580



0.08 Impairment of goodwill and



intangible assets(2) 149,083



3.24



—



—



—



— Merger and acquisition costs(3) 2,175



0.05



13



0.00



688



0.02 Non-recurring other income(4) (3,858)



(0.08)



—



—



(2,130)



(0.05) Tax adjustments(5) —



—



—



—



6,900



0.15 Tax effect of adjustments 331



0.01



1,570



0.03



98



0.00 Other adjustments 13



0.00



13



0.00



(17)



0.00 Non-GAAP adjusted net



income (loss) from



continuing operations $ (1,776)



$ (0.04)



$ 4,162



$ 0.09



$ 623



$ 0.01 Stock-based compensation,



pre-tax 6,268



0.14



3,862



0.08



8,031



0.18 Tax rate 13 %



—



13 %



—



17 %



— Stock-based compensation,



net of tax 5,453



0.12



3,360



0.07



6,690



0.15 Non-GAAP adjusted net income



excluding stock-based



compensation - continuing



operations $ 3,677



$ 0.08



$ 7,522



$ 0.16



$ 7,313



$ 0.16















































Shares used in computing



non-GAAP diluted net income



per share







46,063











45,929











45,732





Six Months Ended



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025(*) Amounts in thousands, except per share data $



per



diluted



share



$



per



diluted



share Net loss from continuing operations $ (162,211)



$ (3.53)



$ (26,863)



$ (0.59) Adjustments:



























Amortization of completed technology 3,935



0.09



3,808



0.08 Amortization of other intangible assets 7,113



0.15



8,376



0.18 Transformation costs(1) 1,642



0.04



8,229



0.18 Restructuring charges 2,565



0.06



4,011



0.09 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) 149,083



3.24



—



— Merger and acquisition costs(3) 2,188



0.05



2,258



0.05 Non-recurring other income(4) (3,858)



(0.08)



(2,130)



(0.05) Tax adjustments(5) —



—



7,300



0.16 Tax effect of adjustments 1,901



0.04



1,106



0.02 Other adjustments 26



0.00



(9)



0.00 Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing



operations $ 2,384



$ 0.05



$ 6,086



$ 0.13 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax 10,130



0.22



12,904



0.28 Tax rate 13 %



—



17 %



— Stock-based compensation, net of tax 8,813



0.19



10,710



0.23 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based



compensation - continuing operations $ 11,197



$ 0.24



$ 16,796



$ 0.37































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net



income per share







45,995











45,658









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as a result of the Company's quantitative goodwill impairment analysis as of March 31, 2026, including $112.4 million for the Multiomics reporting unit and $36.6 million for the Sample Management Solutions reporting unit. (3) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (4) The Company recognized $3.9 million non-cash gain from the settlement of the pre-existing contractual relationship with UK Biocentre Limited in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. These are non-recurring and non-operational gains. (5) Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 are primarily driven by $6.4 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriation of historical earnings from China.





Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31,



2026



December 31,



2025



March 31,



2025(*)



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025(*) GAAP net loss $ (160,798)



$ (15,432)



$ (47,661)



$ (176,230)



$ (58,653) Less: Loss from discontinued operations (3,777)



(10,242)



(27,871)



(14,019)



(31,790) GAAP net loss from continuing operations (157,021)



(5,190)



(19,790)



(162,211)



(26,863) Adjustments:



































Interest income, net (4,387)



(5,098)



(4,489)



(9,485)



(8,787) Income tax expense (323)



3,130



7,243



2,807



11,117 Depreciation 8,338



8,207



7,818



16,545



15,297 Amortization of completed technology 2,076



1,860



2,308



3,935



3,808 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,563



3,551



3,803



7,113



8,376 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation



and amortization - Continuing operations $ (147,754)



$ 6,460



$ (3,107)



$ (141,296)



$ 2,948











Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31,



2026



December 31,



2025



March 31,



2025(*)



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025(*) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation



and amortization - Continuing operations $ (147,754)



$ 6,460



$ (3,107)



$ (141,296)



$ 2,948 Adjustments:



































Stock-based compensation 6,268



3,862



8,031



10,130



12,904 Restructuring charges 1,422



1,143



3,580



2,565



4,011 Impairment of goodwill and intangible



assets(1) 149,083



13



—



149,083



— Merger and acquisition costs(2) 2,175



1,202



688



2,188



2,258 Transformation costs(3) 440



12



5,183



1,642



8,229 Non-recurring other income(4) (3,858)



—



(2,130)



(3,858)



(2,130) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,



depreciation and amortization - Continuing



operations $ 7,776



$ 12,692



$ 12,245



$ 20,454



$ 28,220









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as a result of the Company's quantitative goodwill impairment analysis as of March 31, 2026, including $112.4 million for the Multiomics reporting unit and $36.6 million for the Sample Management Solutions reporting unit. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (4) The Company recognized $3.9 million non-cash gain from the settlement of the pre-existing contractual relationship with UK Biocentre Limited in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. These are non-recurring and non-operational gains.





Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



March 31, 2025(*) GAAP gross profit $ 62,035



42.8 %



$ 63,706



42.9 %



$ 62,783



43.8 % Adjustments:











































Amortization of completed



technology 2,076



1.4 %



1,860



1.3 %



2,308



1.6 % Other Adjustments —



— %



—



— %



(9)



(0.0 %) Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 64,111



44.3 %



$ 65,566



44.1 %



$ 65,082



45.4 %





Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2026







March 31, 2025(*) GAAP gross profit $ 125,741



42.9 %







$ 131,602



45.3 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology 3,935



1.3 %







3,808



1.3 % Transformation costs(1) —



— %







52



0.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 129,676



44.2 %







$ 135,462



46.6 %









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands March 31,



2026



December 31,



2025



March 31,



2025(*)



March 31,



2026



December 31,



2025



March 31,



2025(*) GAAP gross profit $ 37,084



45.7 %



$ 35,785



43.9 %



$ 36,147



45.3 %



$ 24,951



39.2 %



$ 27,921



41.5 %



$ 26,636



41.9 % Adjustments:



























































































Amortization of



completed technology 1,389



1.7 %



1,177



1.4 %



1,449



1.8 %



687



1.1 %



683



1.0 %



859



1.4 % Other Adjustments —



— %



—



— %



(9)



(0.0 %)



—



— %



—



— %



—



— % Non-GAAP adjusted



gross profit $ 38,473



47.4 %



$ 36,962



45.4 %



$ 37,587



47.1 %



$ 25,638



40.2 %



$ 28,604



42.6 %



$ 27,495



43.3 %





Segment Total



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands March 31,



2026



December 31,



2025



March 31,



2025(*) GAAP gross profit $ 62,035



42.8 %



$ 63,706



42.9 %



$ 62,783



43.8 % Adjustments:











































Amortization of



completed



technology 2,076



1.4 %



1,860



1.3 %



2,308



1.6 % Other Adjustments —



— %



—



— %



(9)



(0.0 %) Non-GAAP adjusted



gross profit $ 64,111



44.3 %



$ 65,566



44.1 %



$ 65,082



45.4 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2026







March 31, 2025(*)



March 31, 2026







March 31, 2025(*) GAAP gross profit $ 72,867



44.8 %







$ 75,290



46.8 %



$ 52,874



40.4 %







$ 56,312



43.4 % Adjustments:



































































Amortization of completed



technology 2,565



1.6 %







2,088



1.3 %



1,370



1.0 %







1,720



1.3 % Transformation costs(1) —



— %







52



0.0 %



—



— %







—



— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 75,432



46.4 %







$ 77,430



48.1 %



$ 54,244



41.4 %







$ 58,032



44.7 %





Segment Total



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2026







March 31, 2025(*) GAAP gross profit $ 125,741



42.9 %







$ 131,602



45.3 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology 3,935



1.3 %







3,808



1.3 % Transformation costs(1) —



— %







52



0.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 129,676



44.2 %







$ 135,462



46.6 %









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands March 31,



2026



December 31,



2025



March 31,



2025(*)



March 31,



2026



December 31,



2025



March 31,



2025(*) GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,668



$ 3,731



$ (1,236)



$ (10,759)



$ (5,044)



$ (6,372) Adjustments:











































Amortization of completed technology 1,389



1,177



1,449



687



683



859 Transformation costs(1) 55



57



2,606



—



—



— Other adjustments 3



12



(10)



5



—



(23) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income



(loss) $ 3,115



$ 4,977



$ 2,809



$ (10,067)



$ (4,361)



$ (5,536)





Total Segments



Corporate



Total



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands March



31,



2026



December



31,



2025



March



31,



2025(*)



March



31,



2026



December



31,



2025



March



31,



2025(*)



March



31,



2026



December



31,



2025



March



31,



2025(*) GAAP operating loss $ (9,091)



$ (1,313)



$ (7,608)



$ (156,699)



$ (5,924)



$ (10,586)



$ (165,790)



$ (7,237)



$ (18,194) Adjustments:



































































Amortization of



completed technology 2,076



1,860



2,308



—



—



—



2,076



1,860



2,308 Amortization of other



intangible assets —



—



—



3,563



3,551



3,803



3,563



3,551



3,803 Transformation costs(1) 55



57



2,606



385



1,145



2,577



440



1,202



5,183 Restructuring charges —



—



—



1,422



1,143



3,580



1,422



1,143



3,580 Impairment of goodwill



and intangible assets(2) —



—



—



149,083



—



—



149,083



—



— Merger and acquisition



costs(3) —



—



—



2,175



13



688



2,175



13



688 Other adjustments 8



12



(33)



—



—



—



8



12



(33) Non-GAAP adjusted



operating income (loss) $ (6,952)



$ 616



$ (2,727)



$ (71)



$ (72)



$ 62



$ (7,023)



$ 544



$ (2,665)





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025(*)



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025(*) GAAP operating income (loss) $ 5,398



$ 2,786



$ (15,802)



$ (9,566) Adjustments:



























Amortization of completed technology 2,565



2,088



1,370



1,720 Transformation costs(1) 112



2,709



—



— Other adjustments 17



(3)



5



3 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income



(loss) $ 8,092



$ 7,580



$ (14,427)



$ (7,843)





Total Segments



Corporate



Total



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025(*)



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025(*)



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025(*) GAAP operating loss $ (10,404)



$ (6,780)



$ (162,623)



$ (20,115)



$ (173,027)



$ (26,895) Adjustments:











































Amortization of completed technology 3,935



3,808



—



—



3,935



3,808 Amortization of other intangible



assets —



—



7,113



8,376



7,113



8,376 Transformation costs(1) 112



2,709



1,530



5,520



1,642



8,229 Restructuring charges —



—



2,565



4,011



2,565



4,011 Impairment of goodwill and intangible



assets(2) —



—



149,083



—



149,083



— Merger and acquisition costs(3) —



—



2,188



2,258



2,188



2,258 Other adjustments 22



—



—



—



22



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating income



(loss) $ (6,335)



$ (263)



$ (144)



$ 50



$ (6,479)



$ (213)









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Represents non-cash goodwill impairment charges recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as a result of the Company's annual and interim impairment assessment, including $112.4 million for the Multiomics reporting unit and $36.6 million for the Sample Management Solutions reporting unit. (3) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended Dollars in millions March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025



Change



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025



Change



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025



Change Revenue $ 81



$ 80



2 %



$ 64



$ 64



0 %



$ 145



$ 143



1 % Acquisitions (1)



—



(2) %



—



—



— %



(1)



—



(1) % Currency



exchange rates (2)



—



(3) %



(2)



—



(3) %



(4)



—



(3) % Organic revenue $ 78



$ 80



(3) %



$ 62



$ 64



(2) %



$ 140



$ 143



(3) %











Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended Dollars in millions March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025



Change



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025



Change



March 31,



2026



March 31,



2025



Change Revenue $ 163



$ 161



1 %



$ 131



$ 130



1 %



$ 293



$ 291



1 % Acquisitions (1)



—



(1) %



—



—



— %



(1)



—



(0 %) Currency



exchange rates (4)



—



(3) %



(3)



—



(2) %



(7)



—



(2) % Organic revenue $ 157



$ 161



(2) %



$ 128



$ 130



(1) %



$ 285



$ 291



(2) %

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-reports-second-quarter-results-for-fiscal-2026-ended-march-31-2026-updates-full-year-fiscal-2026-guidance-and-extends-long-range-plan-to-2029-302763232.html

SOURCE Azenta