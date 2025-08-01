Azenta Life Sciences Partners with Frenova, a Division of Fresenius Medical Care, and Nephronomics to Advance Genomic Research in Nephrology

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that it has entered a collaboration with Frenova, a division of Fresenius Medical Care, and Nephronomics, a Renal Precision Medicine company, to begin genomic sequencing and data generation for Frenova's transformative MyReason® genomics research program. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance the understanding of cardio-kidney-metabolic diseases and drive advancements in precision medicine for patients worldwide.

The MyReason research program is an innovative initiative designed to uncover insights into the genetic mechanisms underlying kidney disease. To date, more than 35,000 participants have been registered in the program and provided biospecimens, with a goal of reaching 50,000 participants over the next two years.

Nephronomics holds exclusive commercial rights to the MyReason dataset, which anchors the Nephronomics Atlas, an unparalleled resource of deep clinical and genomic cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease data. Nephronomics aims to develop targeted therapies and redefine CKM disease care through precision medicine insights. By leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) models trained on this comprehensive dataset, Nephronomics identifies novel disease subtypes, protective genetic variants, and therapeutic targets.

Azenta will support the collaboration by delivering genomic sequencing through GENEWIZ and managing long-term sample storage within its global biorepository network. With decades of experience in multiomics analysis and sample management solutions, Azenta is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for complex research programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Frenova and Nephronomics and contribute to the MyReason research program," said Ginger Zhou, President, GENEWIZ. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to advance precision medicine and improve outcomes for patients."

"This large-scale whole genome sequencing initiative marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to build the most comprehensive genotype-phenotype database for patients with CKM diseases," said Jan Walter, President of Frenova. "We are equally excited to collaborate with Nephronomics on the interrogation of the Nephronomics Atlas, which promises to unlock unprecedented insights that could transform patient care."

"Frenova's MyReason initiative and unparalleled expertise in nephrology, combined with Azenta's state-of-the-art genomic sequencing and sample management solutions, represent essential cornerstones of the Nephronomics Atlas," said James Sietstra, Founder of Nephronomics. "This powerful collaboration will enable us to unlock new insights that not only advance scientific understanding but also pave the way for revolutionary therapies and diagnostics in the cardio-kidney-metabolic field."

About Nephronomics

Nephronomics is a joint venture with Fresenius Medical Care assembling the world's largest vertically integrated cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease database and deep learning model with >35,000 patients consented. Our CKM Disease Atlas contains matching whole genome and longitudinal clinical data of patients with advanced CKD and ESKD including comprehensive laboratory data, diagnosis histories, treatments, and raw radiology films. For more information, please visit www.nephronomics.com.

About Frenova

Frenova is a Fresenius Medical Care company that operates as a global Site Management Organization (SMO) dedicated to the management and execution of third-party clinical trials focusing on Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) related therapeutic areas. Leveraging our relationship with Fresenius Medical Care's global dialysis clinics and partner nephrology practices, Frenova provides access to a global site network, streamlined procedures, and technology-enabled subject screening and enrollment.Frenova also offers data analytics and licensing services, with access to one of the nephrology industry's largest longitudinal patient databases. For more information visit the company's website at www.frenova.com.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

