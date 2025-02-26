Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size to Hit USD 11.36 Billion by 203

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Key Takeaways:

· The separation segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 31.7% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period.

· The expansion segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

· The non stem cell therapy segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024

· The stem cell therapy segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

· The pre-commercial/ R&D scale segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 75.0% in 2024

· The commercial scale segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

· North America automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market held the largest share of 51.0% in 2024

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9065

The market for automated and closed-cell therapy processing systems provides systems to automate the effective production processes of cell therapies. These closed-loop solutions provide for blood collection, cell isolation, manipulation, and storage, among others. The market endeavors to make productive processes in cell therapy production more efficient, with less human error and a uniform high standard in the quality of the preparations towards treatments in cancers, autoimmune disorders, and regenerative medicine.

The increased transition of cell therapies from clinical trials to commercial products offers a great opportunity for the growth of the Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems market. This arises from the increasing demand for reliable, scalable, and efficient manufacturing solutions; and further underscores the critical advancement in automation and closed system technologies.

Add to that, the rising investment from both the government and private sectors in clinical trials provides further impetus toward advanced processing systems, hence market growth.

The increase in regenerative medicine and cell therapies, coupled with operational efficiency driven by automated systems, has created an upsurge in demand for automated and closed processing systems for cell therapy. Technological innovation, clinical trials, and large investments are pushing growth further in this market.

AI is revolutionizing the Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems market through optimization in the cell manufacturing process. Big datasets get analyzed by AI algorithms that are capable of recognizing patterns; thus improving cell yields, minimizing costs, and speeding up turnaround. With predictive analytics, AI provides real-time decision-making to strengthen process robustness and assure reproducibility when applied to diverse manufacturing scales.

Technology processes cell separation, activation, genetic modification, expansion, and fills and finish while predicting potential defects and thus providing better efficiency and quality to production.

Market Trends

· Rising Demand for Cell Therapies: The growing attention toward personalized medicine and the proven success of therapies such as CAR-T cell treatments for cancer are skyrocketing demand for scalable manufacturing solutions. Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems will play a key role in addressing this demand.

· Innovative Technologies: Technological advancements in robotic automation, artificial intelligence, and bioreactor design keep changing the capabilities of automated systems. While such technologies allow the automation of increasingly complex cell processes, they also open up a new class of therapies.

· Economically Viable: Although Automated and Closed Systems can be quite costly in their upfront purchase, with reduced labour engagement, faster processing times, and ultimately fewer product failures, over time they present considerable economic benefits.

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 2.22 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 11.36 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.9% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Workflow, Type, Scale, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Key companies profiled MiltenyiBiotec; Lonza; Fresenius Kabi AG; Danaher Corporation; BioSpherix, LLC; Terumo Corporation; Sartorius AG; ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.; CELLARES; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Segment Insights

By Workflow Outlook

The separation segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 31.7% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period. This factor is spurred by cell therapy manufacturing users' needs for ever-increasing efficiency, scalability, and cost reduction through the automation of cell expansion and separation-a few relevant processes. Automated processes provide significant scalability for reduced cost, in view of the growing need for cell-based therapies.

The expansion segment is also likely to grow rapidly as a result of an increased demand for scalable and automated production solutions. Such solutions are crucial for optimizing production and efficacy in complex cell and gene therapies. As an example, Xcell Biosciences Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings collaborated on the launch of the AVATAR Foundry platform to automate large-scale cell and gene therapy production.

By Type Outlook

The non-stem cell therapy segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by increased demand for advanced somatic cell therapies, such as fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and immune cells like T cells and natural killer cells. Such therapies are sought after for the fact that they can be manipulated with fewer side effects and are used to treat chronic conditions, driven by the growing occurrences of cancer and inherited diseases.

The stem cell therapy segment is expanding rapidly with increasing individuals suffering from long-term health complications and an increasing demand for new organs. Stem cells, either from embryonic or adult cells, can be used to treat chronic diseases by repairing damaged tissues. The requirement for cost-effective and accessible stem cell therapies is fueling the creation of automated and closed-cell processing systems, which is in turn driving growth in this segment.

By Scale Outlook

The pre-commercial/ R&D scale segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 75.0% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, with the market being in its nascent stage with not many products in the market. Several well-known companies are still in the process of research and development, rolling out products primarily for research activities. It is this segment that is used to test and optimize cell therapies before large-scale production.

The commercial scale segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for scalable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing solutions. For instance, in May 2024, ADVA Biotechnology, in partnership with Cellipont Bioservices, undertook optimization of cell therapy for manufacturing using the ADVA-X3 platform. The objective of that collaboration will be to improve scalability, efficiency, and quality while enhancing production processes for large-scale commercial applications.

By Regional Insights

North America Leads Growth Closed-Cell Therapy Processing Systems, with the U.S. at the Forefront of Innovation

North America automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market held the largest share of 51.0% in 2024. This growth is attributed to technological advancements, rise in clinical trials, and the rising demand for the automation process within the healthcare industry. The presence of a large number of institutions and research centers working toward cell therapy manufacturing in the region enhances the supportive atmosphere for market growth.

The United States of America is leading North America in carrying out automated cell-therapy systems. The U.S. healthcare system, thanks to its strong institutional support and market dominance, has allowed greater scope for innovation from some of the biggest names in the industry. Hence, there is growing demand for needs-driven solutions in healthcare, which has worked to indirectly accelerate the growth and deployment of sophisticated technologies & solutions that have driven the U.S. to the global industry leading position.

· In October 2024, Terumo Corporation launched the Reveos Automated Blood Processing System in the U.S. to boost blood and platelet supplies while improving staff efficiency. Carter BloodCare in Texas will implement the system for producing platelets, red blood cells, and plasma for transfusions.

Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period. Market growth may be fueled by factors like increased awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, along with government policies supporting life sciences research. With the increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in the health sector of the region, this further backs the development within this industry, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

China is advancing in the Asia Pacific region in terms of autologous cell therapy advancements. This is being largely driven by government policies, mainly the Healthy China 2030 initiative. The initiative aims to expand China’s health service industry to around US$2.4 trillion by 2030, effectively doubling its size within a decade, thus positioning China as a dominant force in global healthcare and life sciences.

· In October 2024, Sino-Biocan (Shanghai) Biotech Ltd launched the WUKONG Automated Closed Integrated Cell Processing System that ensures complete automation from blood collection to cell drug production

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9065

Related Report

· Gene Therapy Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/gene-therapy-market

· Cell Therapy Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-therapy-market

· Photodynamic Therapy Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/photodynamic-therapy-market

· Salt Therapy Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/salt-therapy-market

· Shock Wave Therapy Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/shockwave-therapy-market

· Stem Cell Therapy Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/stem-cell-therapy-market

Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Top Companies

· BioSpherix, LLC

· CELLARES

· Danaher Corporation

· Fresenius Kabi AG

· Lonza

· Miltenyi Biotec

· Sartorius AG

· Terumo Corporation

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

Recent Developments

· On January 16, 2025, Charles River Laboratories and Akron Bio revealed a partnership aimed at improving operations by incorporating Akron’s CGMP-produced Closed System Solutions (CSS)™ liquid cytokines into Charles River’s Cell Therapy Flex Platform for Process Development. This collaboration facilitates closed system processing, optimizes operations, minimizes risks, and enhances process reliability.

· In October 2024, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies revealed plans to expand the automated manufacturing of cell and gene therapy products for patients in Latin America. The company has implemented automation to enhance the collection, processing, and separation of blood and cells.

· On September 10, 2024, Xcell Biosciences revealed that it has enhanced its partnership with Labcorp by installing a new AVATAR™ Foundry system at Labcorp’s facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This system aims to streamline the manufacturing process for cell and gene therapies.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market

By Workflow

· Separation

· Expansion

· Apheresis

· Fill- Finish

· Cryopreservation

· Others

By Type

· Stem Cell Therapy

· Non Stem Cell Therapy

By Scale

· Pre-Commercial/ R&D Scale

· Commercial Scale

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9065

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344