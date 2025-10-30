AtriCure Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Raises Financial Outlook for 2025

- Worldwide revenue of $134.3 million – an increase of 15.8% year over year (15.1% constant currency)
- Net loss of $0.3 million – an improvement of $7.6 million year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $17.8 million – an increase of $9.9 million year over year
- Generated $30.1 million of cash in the third quarter and $25.1 million year to date
MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced third quarter 2025 financial results.
“Our third quarter results demonstrate strong execution and patient focus across the business. We are seeing continued positive traction with our most recent product launches, including our AtriClip platform and cryoSPHERE devices, coupled with durable momentum from expanding adoption of our EnCompass clamp,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure. “As we invest in product innovation and clinical science to build catalysts for the future, we are determined to drive exceptional financial performance, underscored by continued growth and increasing profitability.”
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter 2025 was $134.3 million, an increase of 15.8% over third quarter 2024 revenue (15.1% on a constant currency basis), reflecting continued adoption of our products and therapies by physicians globally. U.S. revenue was $109.3 million, an increase of $13.9 million or 14.5%, compared to the third quarter 2024. U.S. revenue growth was driven by sales across key product lines, highlighted by the AtriClip® FLEX·Mini™ device for appendage management, the EnCompass® clamp for open ablation and the cryoSPHERE MAX™ probe for post-operative pain management. International revenue increased $4.5 million or 22.0% (17.9% on a constant currency basis) to $25.0 million, with broad growth across franchises and geographic regions.
Gross profit for the third quarter 2025 was $101.3 million compared to $86.8 million for the third quarter 2024. Gross margin was 75.5% for the third quarter 2025, an increase of 59 basis points from the third quarter 2024, reflecting favorable product mix. Income from operations for the third quarter 2025 was $0.2 million, compared to a loss from operations of $7.4 million for the third quarter 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.01 for the third quarter 2025, compared to $0.17 for the third quarter 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2025 was $17.8 million, an increase of $9.9 million from the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted loss per share for the third quarter 2025 was $0.01, compared to $0.17 for the third quarter 2024.
Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We discuss these non-GAAP financial measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.
2025 Financial Guidance
Full year 2025 revenue is now projected to be approximately $532 million to $534 million, and management now expects full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $55 million to $57 million. Full year 2025 adjusted loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.26. Additionally, management continues to expect cash flow generation for the full year 2025.
Conference Call
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications, and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® and cryoXT® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac, thoracic and amputation procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X @AtriCure.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our estimate of the market for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; negative clinical data; competition from existing and new products and procedures, including the development of drugs or catheter-based technologies; our reliance on independent distributors to sell our products; inventory-related charges; the timing of and ability to obtain and maintain regulatory clearances and approvals for our products; impacts of rising healthcare costs; our ability to comply with extensive FDA regulations; the timing of and ability to obtain third party payor reimbursement of procedures utilizing our products; unfavorable publicity; the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make; disruptions to our manufacturing operations; the impact of tariffs or other restrictive trade measures; our failure to properly manage growth; disruptions of critical information systems or material breaches in the security of our systems; our ability to manage our intellectual property rights to provide meaningful protection; fluctuation of quarterly financial results; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; and litigation, administrative or other proceedings. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.
Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges that are not reflective of the operational results of the Company’s core business and may affect comparability of results period-over-period. Non-recurring charges include acquisition costs, acquired-in-process research and development (IPR&D) and related milestone payments arising from asset acquisitions, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible assets and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities.
Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.
Adjusted loss per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net loss per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, acquired IPR&D and related milestone payments arising from asset acquisitions, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible assets and debt extinguishment. A reconciliation of adjusted loss per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.
The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
United States Revenue:
Open ablation
$
35,592
$
30,601
$
105,368
$
90,661
Minimally invasive ablation
7,428
11,117
23,747
35,263
Pain management
20,837
16,314
59,275
44,059
Appendage management
45,450
37,420
132,649
111,257
Total United States
109,307
95,452
321,039
281,240
International Revenue:
Open ablation
10,852
8,607
30,196
25,679
Minimally invasive ablation
1,862
1,681
6,247
5,559
Pain management
2,080
1,590
5,902
3,768
Appendage management
10,168
8,580
30,644
24,784
Total International
24,962
20,458
72,989
59,790
Total revenue
134,269
115,910
394,028
341,030
Cost of revenue
32,937
29,117
98,586
86,125
Gross profit
101,332
86,793
295,442
254,905
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
22,892
20,960
74,704
61,221
Selling, general and administrative expenses
78,232
73,238
232,676
219,174
Total operating expenses
101,124
94,198
307,380
280,395
Income (loss) from operations
208
(7,405
)
(11,938
)
(25,490
)
Other expense, net
(294
)
(126
)
(585
)
(2,882
)
Loss before income tax expense
(86
)
(7,531
)
(12,523
)
(28,372
)
Income tax expense
181
322
681
758
Net loss
$
(267
)
$
(7,853
)
$
(13,204
)
$
(29,130
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.62
)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
47,920
47,105
47,680
46,912
ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
147,865
$
122,721
Accounts receivable, net
62,980
60,339
Inventories
78,951
75,335
Prepaid and other current assets
11,314
9,431
Total current assets
301,110
267,826
Property and equipment, net
39,551
41,659
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,800
5,727
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
284,917
291,248
Other noncurrent assets
3,064
2,868
Total Assets
$
635,442
$
609,328
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
74,842
$
70,619
Other current liabilities
2,998
2,805
Total current liabilities
77,840
73,424
Long-term debt
61,865
61,865
Finance and operating lease liabilities
11,867
11,860
Other noncurrent liabilities
7,363
1,210
Total Liabilities
158,935
148,359
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
50
49
Additional paid-in capital
890,843
863,710
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
573
(1,035
)
Accumulated deficit
(414,959
)
(401,755
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
476,507
460,969
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
635,442
$
609,328
ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Adjusted EBITDA)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss, as reported
$
(267
)
$
(7,853
)
$
(13,204
)
$
(29,130
)
Income tax expense
181
322
681
758
Other expense, net
294
126
585
2,882
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,169
4,928
15,424
13,907
Share-based compensation expense
12,424
10,364
33,425
30,020
Acquired in-process research & development expense
—
—
5,000
—
Non-GAAP adjusted income (adjusted EBITDA)
$
17,801
$
7,887
$
41,911
$
18,437
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss, as reported
$
(267
)
$
(7,853
)
$
(13,204
)
$
(29,130
)
Acquired in-process research & development expense
—
—
5,000
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
1,362
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
$
(267
)
$
(7,853
)
$
(8,204
)
$
(27,768
)
Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.59
)
Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share
Basic and diluted
47,920
47,105
47,680
46,912
