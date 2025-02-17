Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size to Reach USD 30.6 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Novel Drug Therapies

The 7 major atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market reached a value of USD 24.0 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 30.6 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.25% during 2025-2035. The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) market is driven by the increasing adoption of non-invasive and minimally invasive treatment options, such as transcatheter interventions, advanced imaging techniques, and novel lipid-lowering therapies, which effectively manage ASCVD while reducing procedural risks and recovery time. These advanced techniques are particularly beneficial in improving vascular health, reducing plaque burden, and enhancing blood flow, offering superior clinical outcomes and enhanced patient safety.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market

Modern diagnostic and treatment technologies are significantly transforming the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) market, enhancing disease management and improving patient outcomes. Advanced imaging techniques, such as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), optical coherence tomography (OCT), and coronary CT angiography (CCTA), enable high-resolution visualization of arterial plaque, facilitating precise assessment and personalized treatment planning. These advancements are complemented by biomarker-based diagnostics, lipid profiling, and genetic testing, which help identify individual risk factors such as lipoprotein abnormalities, inflammation, and genetic predisposition to ASCVD. Molecular diagnostics, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), are rapidly emerging as key tools for detecting inflammatory markers and genetic mutations linked to atherosclerosis progression, enabling targeted therapeutic strategies. The integration of AI in imaging and diagnostics enhances accuracy by enabling automated plaque characterization, risk stratification, and real-time monitoring of disease progression, thereby reducing reliance on subjective evaluations and improving early intervention outcomes. Non-invasive and minimally invasive therapies, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and drug-coated balloon angioplasty, have become preferred solutions due to their minimal recovery time and reduced procedural risks. Additionally, novel lipid-lowering agents, including PCSK9 inhibitors, Inclisiran, and anti-inflammatory therapies, are reshaping the treatment paradigm by offering long-term efficacy with fewer side effects compared to traditional statins. Wearable technology, such as smart cardiac monitors and AI-powered biosensors, enables real-time monitoring of key cardiovascular parameters like heart rate variability, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, facilitating proactive disease management. Such innovations are particularly beneficial in regions where access to cardiologists is limited, ensuring timely interventions and reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events. Furthermore, telemedicine platforms and remote patient monitoring (RPM) are playing a crucial role in expanding access to cardiovascular care by providing virtual consultations, digital risk assessments, and personalized treatment recommendations, thereby reducing hospital visits and improving patient adherence to prescribed therapies. The integration of these technologies is driving a paradigm shift towards preventive, precision-based, and patient-centric ASCVD management, ensuring better long-term outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) market is expanding with the introduction of novel therapies combined with advanced pharmacological treatments. Emerging lipid-lowering, anti-inflammatory, and anti-thrombotic agents are becoming the mainstay in preventing and managing ASCVD, addressing both traditional and residual cardiovascular risks. New biologic drugs are being developed to target chronic inflammation, a key driver of atherosclerosis progression. Monoclonal antibodies targeting pro-inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and interleukin-6 (IL-6) are showing promise in reducing arterial inflammation and plaque progression. PCSK9 inhibitors (e.g., Evolocumab, Alirocumab) and siRNA therapies (e.g., Inclisiran) have revolutionized cholesterol management by offering long-term LDL reduction with fewer side effects. Advancements in drug delivery systems, such as liposomal formulations, polymer-based hydrogels, and nanotechnology-based carriers, enable targeted drug delivery to atherosclerotic plaques, improving therapeutic efficacy while reducing systemic exposure and side effects. These innovations allow for controlled and sustained drug release, ensuring better patient compliance and long-term disease management. Adjunct therapies, including probiotics, gut microbiome modulators, and immunomodulators, are under investigation for their potential role in reducing systemic inflammation and improving vascular health. Combination therapies integrating lipid-lowering agents with anti-inflammatory or anti-thrombotic drugs are showing promise in addressing the multifactorial pathophysiology of ASCVD. Furthermore, non-invasive pharmaceutical solutions, such as biofilm-disrupting agents and topical nitric oxide donors, are gaining traction for their ability to enhance endothelial function and vascular homeostasis. These patient-centric innovations reduce dependency on invasive interventions and provide effective, long-term solutions for ASCVD management.

Marketed Therapies in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market

Leqvio (Inclisiran): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Leqvio (Inclisiran) is a first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy that lowers LDL cholesterol by inhibiting PCSK9 protein synthesis, leading to sustained lipid reduction with just two doses per year. It offers a long-term, convenient solution for managing Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD), particularly in high-risk patients who require additional LDL-lowering beyond statins.

Lodoco (Colchicine): Agepha Pharma

Lodoco (Colchicine) is an anti-inflammatory drug recently approved for the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) in high-risk patients. It works by inhibiting neutrophil activation and reducing vascular inflammation, thereby lowering the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. Its approval marks a shift toward targeting inflammation as a key therapeutic strategy in ASCVD management.

Repatha (Evolocumab): Amgen

Repatha (Evolocumab) is a PCSK9 inhibitor used for lowering LDL cholesterol in patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) who require additional lipid control beyond statins. It significantly reduces cardiovascular events by enhancing LDL receptor recycling, leading to improved cholesterol clearance and better long-term ASCVD management.

Praluent (Alirocumab): Sanofi

Praluent (Alirocumab) is a PCSK9 inhibitor used to lower LDL cholesterol in patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) who are inadequately controlled with statins. Reducing PCSK9 improves LDL receptor recycling, hence lowering LDL levels and cardiovascular event risk. Its long-acting mechanism improves patient compliance and provides an alternative for statin-intolerant individuals.

Nexlizet (Bempedoic Acid and Ezetimibe): Esperion Therapeutics

Nexlizet (Bempedoic Acid and Ezetimibe) is a fixed-dose combination therapy approved for lowering LDL-C in patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) or those at high cardiovascular risk. Particularly for patients who are intolerant to statins or need further lipid-lowering treatment, combining bempedoic acid (an ATP citrate lyase inhibitor) and ezetimibe offers a dual mechanism to lower cholesterol levels.

Leading Companies in the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Several prominent businesses are at the forefront of creating integrated platforms to improve the management of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in the global market. Amgen, Novartis, Sanofi, Agepha Pharma, Esperion Therapeutics, and others are some of the prominent participants. Furthermore, with the development of diagnostic tools and the expansion of their product lines to meet the rising need for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through ongoing research, these businesses are pushing innovation in the market.

Key Players in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market:

The key players in the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Amgen, Novartis, Sanofi, Agepha Pharma, Esperion Therapeutics, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) has lately seen the development of novel treatments, such as lipid-lowering medications, targeted biologics, and sophisticated anti-inflammatory medicines, which are intended to reduce arterial plaque and stop plaque rupture. Moreover, by addressing the root causes of ASCVD, such as chronic inflammation, lipid abnormalities, and endothelial dysfunction, novel strategies PCSK9 inhibitors, RNA-based therapies, anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibodies, etc., are improving clinical outcomes while reducing side effects.

Recent developments in diagnostic tools, including biomarker-based evaluations and leading-edge imaging methods (e.g., IVUS, OCT), enable earlier and more precise identification of the severity and course of ASCVD. Furthermore, these advancements improve patient outcomes and reduce complications by enabling prompt and focused therapy. Regulatory approvals, higher R&D spending, and partnerships between pharmaceutical firms, diagnostic technology suppliers, and research institutes are further drivers driving the expansion. The rise of AI-powered diagnostic tools and telemedicine platforms ensures that advanced care reaches remote and underserved areas, broadening access to cutting-edge treatments. With continued innovation in therapies and diagnostics, regions like North America and Europe continue to lead the charge, driving sustained growth in the global ASCVD market.

