Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 59562.82 Million by 2034

The global asthma and COPD drugs market size was valued at USD 37807.93 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 59562.82 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.65% from 2025 to 2034. The surge in urbanization and aging population across the globe are the key factors driving market growth. Also, technological developments in the field coupled with the collaboration between the government and some market players can fuel market growth further.

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 39,566.00 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 59,562.82 Million Market Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.65% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Diseases, Medication Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

The asthma and COPD drugs market is witnessing major growth contributed by increasing technological advancements, surging geriatric population, pollution, and increased smoking rate globally. In addition, there are various major trends transforming market growth such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing investments in drug development, and rising research and development activities by the government and private organizations.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the market is the ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the developing economies such as Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Also, drugs like probiotics are gaining traction in the disease treatment as they strengthen the immune health via gut ecosystem and can be helpful in the treatment asthma.

The integration of AI in the market helps to offer individualized medication or treatment plans. The AI system analyses the vast amount of data gathered including genomics, clinical data, and proteomics which help to identify new medicinal marks. Furthermore, AI systems can monitor the timely impact of the drugs on patients and help physicians if some changes are required to reduce the charges and time associated with the treatment of COPD and asthma.

Market Trends

· Increasing public awareness: The major trend in the market is the surging public awareness regarding respiratory diseases. Many private and government organizations are making efforts to raise awareness regarding asthma and COPD among general populations, leading to market expansion further.

· Growing Adoption of Bioelectric Medicine: Bioelectric medicines are increasingly being developed by major players in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs markets. This medicine utilizes implantable, miniaturized devices which can change the electrical signals that travel over the nerves in the body like altered and irregular impulses that are found in many diseases.

· Combination Therapies: The treatment and efficacy of this disease are tackled with the medication of combination therapies. The advancement of combination therapies involves the integration of various classes of medications such as bronchodilators and corticosteroids which results in an enhanced therapeutic medication.

Segment Insights

By Disease Type Insight

The asthma segment dominated the asthma and COPD drugs market in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increasing number of asthma patients across the globe due to the surge in cigarette consumption that strengthens the asthma symptoms. Additionally, the surge in industrialization, especially in developing countries in the world has increased air pollution which directly affects the rising prevalence of Asthma disease among these countries.

· In April 2023, GlaxoSmithKline Plc announced that it had launched its new asthma spacer, the Breo AeroChamber Plus. The Breo AeroChamber Plus is a spacer that is designed to improve the delivery of Breo Ellipta, a dry powder inhaler.

The COPD segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the increasing incidence of COPD and its complexity along with the innovations in COPD treatment. Furthermore, the increasing emission of toxic gases and air pollution globally can contribute to the higher prevalence of this disease condition. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a disorder mainly caused by damage to certain parts of the lungs or the airways.

By Medication Class Insight

Combination drugs segment held the largest asthma and COPD drugs market share in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be driven by the reliability and effectiveness of combination therapies. The use of a combination of drugs and medications to treat an extensive category of diseases has rapidly increased in recent years. In addition, the increasing research and development initiatives coupled with the stringent government regulations can impact the segment's growth positively further.

The inhaled corticosteroids segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period. The growth of the segment is owing to the current developments in respiratory treatments. Inhaled corticosteroids can prevent asthma attacks while also enhancing overall lung function. They can also be utilized to treat other lung conditions like COPD. As compared to other types of drugs, these medications are effective in treating asthma and other respiratory diseases.

By Regional Insights

Presence of Major Pharmaceutical Market Players: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America dominated the asthma and COPD drugs market in 2024. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the increasing incidence of asthma along with the strong presence of major pharmaceutical market players in the region. Moreover, the region also witnessing a rise in tobacco consumption in major countries such as Canada and the US can boost the market growth in the region soon.

The U.S. Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Trends

In the North American region, US led the market owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing emphasis on personalized medicine, surge in technological advancements, and growing demand for point-of-care testing.

· In March 2024, the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) Patient Recruitment Center (PRC) at Bradford Teaching Hospitals recruited the first participants in Europe for two new clinical trials based on treating asthma and COPD. The trials AJAX Phase II and MIRANDA Phase III are led by AstraZeneca.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures: Asian Countries to Boom

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies like China and India coupled with the rising healthcare expenditures in this country. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding COPD and asthma among the majority of people in the region is attracting a large patient pool towards the treatment of this disease.

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Top Companies

· Pfizer Inc.

· Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

· Merck & Co. Inc

· Grifols S.A.

· Novartis AG

· Cipla Inc.

· Abbott

· Astellas Pharma

· Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

· Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Recent Developments

· In May 2024, Blackstone announced the launch of the Blackstone Life Sciences portfolio company Uniquity Bio, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on immunology and inflammation. Uniquity Bio is emerging from stealth with an FDA acceptance of its Phase 2 investigational new drug application for solrikitug, a monoclonal antibody targeting TSLP, and up to $300 million in capital from Blackstone to advance the asset in multiple indications.

· In May 2024, Blackstone launched an Immunology Startup With $300M and a Phase 2-Ready Drug from Merck. Blackstone Life Sciences startup Uniquity Bio emerged from stealth with an in-licensed drug candidate that could treat a wide range of immunology and inflammation indications. The antibody's target puts it in competition with drugs from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sanofi.

· In July 2023, Viatris Inc., a global healthcare company, and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. announced the launch of Breyna™ (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol, the first generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort® with an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

· In July 2023, Drug firm Lupin launched a pressurized metered dose inhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Germany. Hormosan Pharma GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Germany, has introduced Luforbec in the European nation.

Segment Covered in the Report

· Diseases Outlook

· Asthma

· COPD

By Medication Class Outlook

· Combination Drugs

· Bronchodilators

· Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

· Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA)

· Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

· Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

· Anticholinergics

· Anti-Inflammatories

· Others

By Regional Outlook

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

