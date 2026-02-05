As mental health patients turn to AI chatbots, how can pharma lead the way?

A new report by Bryter released today reveals where pharma can lead as patients turn to (and question) AI tools for mental health.
NEW YORK, February 4, 2020. The research from Bryter, based on surveying nearly 1000 diagnosed patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) highlights a clear opening for pharma to lead in AI chatbot mental health support by building on high trust in traditional treatments, the report outlines where pharma can win complementing care, engaging AI users, and addressing safety gaps.
AI as a complement to established treatment
Patients see AI as an add-on, not a substitute.
Pharma can use this foundation to develop AI tools that improve adherence and day-to-day management.
Converting AI users to be pharma advocates
Experience with AI increases confidence in pharma’s role.
Targeted, useful AI-driven digital tools can shift skepticism and build trust.
Filling the accuracy and safety gap
Current AI tools like ChatGPT fall short on credibility and emotional intelligence.
With 86% still relying on general tools like ChatGPT, the market is ready for clinically vetted alternatives.
Ben Gibbons, Founder & Director of Bryter, said, “Patients aren’t looking for AI to replace therapy or medication – they want support that’s available, trustworthy, and human. Our research shows pharma is uniquely positioned to lead by pairing clinically proven treatments with safe, transparent AI that genuinely complements care.”
Further insights are available from Bryter's report ‘Is AI helping or harming Gen Z Americans with mental health conditions?’ at https://www.bryter-global.com/ai-mental-health.
About the survey:
The Bryter AI in Mental Health Survey is an online survey conducted in the US with adults aged 18+ with a diagnosis of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Bryter survey N=957 patients in December 2025. The survey was designed, executed and funded by Bryter Inc., New York. Data on file.
About Bryter:
Bryter is a US- and UK-based market research and insight consultancy specializing in healthcare research. We're committed to delivering actionable insights for growth and innovation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. We go beyond stated importance, helping clients understand patients' lives and prescriber behavior.
Contact: Ben Gibbons, MD, Bryter, ben.gibbons@bryter-global.com
Company: Bryter
Website: https://www.bryter-global.com/