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Arcturus Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Aug 6, 2026

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARCT #65Roses--Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market close on Thursday, Aug 6th and will also host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Aug 6, 2026.



Arcturus Therapeutics Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

  • Thursday, Aug 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Domestic: 1-800-347-6865
  • International: 1-203-518-9757
  • Conference ID: ARCTURUS
  • Webcast: Link

About Arcturus

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration with CSL Seqirus, U.S. BARDA for pandemic flu and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS, focused on the manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus’ pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA (siRNA), circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 500 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. Please connect with us on X and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Arcturus Therapeutics
Public Relations & Investor Relations
Neda Safarzadeh
VP, Head of IR/PR/Marketing
(858) 900-2682
IR@ArcturusRx.com

Southern California Earnings Events
Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.
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