Archeus Technologies Reconstitutes Advisory Board to Advance Clinical-Stage Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline

Five new advisors, assembled under the leadership of chair Norman LaFrance, M.D., bring decades of clinical, scientific, and industry leadership to Archeus’ radiopharmaceutical programs and development strategy

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archeus Technologies, a clinical-stage company advancing a portfolio of differentiated small-molecule radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPTs) to address some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the reconstitution of its Advisory Board, appointing five leaders with deep expertise across clinical development, drug discovery, and biopharmaceutical leadership.

“The Advisory Board has been rebuilt to reflect where Archeus is today — a company with two active Phase 1 programs and a pipeline of novel assets behind them,” said Norman LaFrance, M.D., chair of Archeus’ Advisory Board. “These five advisors were selected because their expertise maps directly to the decisions Archeus is making now — advancing two clinical programs in radiopharmaceutical therapy, deepening a differentiated pipeline, and translating innovative science into proof of concept. Each of them is a recognized leader in their field, and together they represent a meaningful transition in the caliber of expertise Archeus has brought to the table.”

“This board reflects the company we are becoming,” said Evan Sengbusch, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Archeus Technologies. “We are moving into a more demanding phase of development, and we’re building the leadership around us to match that ambition. The expertise we’ve assembled positions Archeus to accelerate — across the clinic, the pipeline, and the partnerships that will define our next chapter.”

The five new members of the Archeus Advisory Board are:

Jeremie Calais, M.D., Ph.D., is professor and director of the Clinical Research Program at UCLA’s Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division, and a faculty member at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Institute of Urologic Oncology. A leading researcher in prostate cancer imaging and theranostics, he serves as principal investigator of randomized Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in PSMA PET imaging and PSMA radionuclide therapy. The Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division submitted, jointly with UCSF, the academic NDA for ⁶⁸Ga-PSMA-11 — the first FDA-approved PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer. Dr. Calais received his M.D. from the University of Paris-Diderot and is board-certified in nuclear medicine in France.

Lawrence Fong, M.D., is scientific director of the Immunotherapy Integrated Research Center at Fred Hutch Cancer Center. A physician-scientist focused on cancer immunotherapy, Dr. Fong has contributed to the development of FDA-approved immunotherapies including sipuleucel-T and immune checkpoint inhibitors, and led clinical trials combining immune checkpoint inhibitors with radiopharmaceuticals including radium-223 and PSMA-lutetium-177. He is a recipient of the National Cancer Institute Outstanding Investigator Award and received his M.D. and completed his fellowship in medical oncology at Stanford University.

Marco Gottardis, Ph.D., is the owner of Gottardis Biotech LLC, a biopharmaceutical consultancy, and previously served as vice president of oncology innovation at Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson). He spent nine years leading Janssen’s prostate cancer research and development portfolio as vice president and prostate cancer program leader, and 14 years prior in oncology discovery research at Bristol Myers Squibb. He has led teams responsible for advancing development candidates from IND through Phase 2 proof of concept, and contributed to multiple FDA-approved therapies. Dr. Gottardis holds a B.S. in Biology from Columbia University and a Ph.D. in Human Oncology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Jonathan Young, Ph.D., most recently served as chief scientific officer of WARF Therapeutics, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s drug discovery program. During his eight-year tenure, his team reviewed more than 60 University of Wisconsin–Madison research opportunities and advanced three development candidates to licensing, including WT-7695 (now SKL37321), a CA9 radiopharmaceutical licensed to SK Biopharmaceuticals in November 2025. Earlier, Dr. Young held senior chemistry leadership roles at Regulus Therapeutics, Celgene, and Merck Research Laboratories. He received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Michigan State University.

Stuart Grossman, M.D., is professor of oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. For the past 22 years, he has served as principal investigator and director of Central Operations for the National Cancer Institute-funded Phase 1/2 brain tumor consortia, including the Adult Brain Tumor Consortium. Dr. Grossman has led many Phase 1, 2, and 3 translational and clinical brain cancer research projects, with expertise in designing and directing large, multicenter, multidisciplinary clinical trial groups — experience directly applicable as Archeus expands its early-phase clinical footprint across multiple programs. He received his M.D. from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and completed his fellowship in medical oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

About Archeus Technologies

Archeus Technologies is a clinical-stage company advancing a portfolio of differentiated small-molecule radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPTs) to address some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. Starting with its Phase 1 therapeutic candidate, ARC-706, the company has assembled a growing pipeline of novel RPT agents with the potential to provide curative responses to patients with advanced disease. Archeus is led by an executive team with deep expertise in radiopharmaceutical discovery, isotope chemistry, and clinical translation. In addition, Archeus has a long-standing strategic collaboration with the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW), a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics, which enables privileged access to leading radiochemistry, imaging, dosimetry, and analytical capabilities to support meaningful progress in this highly technical space. To learn more, visit ArcheusTech.com.

Media Contact

Emma Yang

Supreme Communications

(908) 391-7197

emma.yang@supremecomms.ai