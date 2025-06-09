Anodyne Nanotech Drives Major Advancement in the Treatment of Sarcopenia with Novel Muscle-Preserving Therapy

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anodyne Nanotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, today announced new preclinical data demonstrating that administration of ANN-102 - an APJ receptor agonist via its proprietary HeroPatch™ microneedle system - significantly improved muscle strength, with efficacy equivalent to daily injections. These results lay the foundation for a novel, non-invasive, muscle-preserving therapy aimed at addressing sarcopenia, a major health challenge in aging populations.

Beginning at age 30, people lose on average 3–8% of their muscle mass per decade, and this accelerates after age 60. By the time individuals reach their 80s or 90s, up to 50% of their muscle mass may be lost, particularly in those who are inactive. This deterioration extends beyond reduced strength; it increases vulnerability to chronic diseases, falls, fractures, hospitalization and loss of independence. Population studies have shown that muscle wasting is associated with up to a 36% increase in all-cause mortality, and it is a critical risk factor in cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory illness, and metabolic decline.

Beyond its clinical toll, sarcopenia places a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems. In the United States alone, hospitalizations related to sarcopenia in adults over 65 cost an estimated $19.1 billion annually, underscoring the urgent need for scalable, preventive interventions that can help preserve muscle mass and physical function as people age.

By targeting the APJ receptor, Anodyne’s ANN-102 engages a powerful pathway implicated in several aging-related processes. Activation of this receptor has been shown to stimulate muscle stem cell activity and vascular repair, supporting muscle regeneration and directly addressing sarcopenia. It also improves insulin sensitivity, enhances mitochondrial function, promotes fat oxidation, and helps regulate appetite—offering metabolic benefits particularly relevant in older adults. Additionally, APJ receptor activation has demonstrated cardioprotective effects, including reduced myocardial damage and improved vascular function. Taken together, these effects position the APJ pathway as a promising therapeutic target for extending healthspan and addressing the systemic decline associated with aging.

In a 20-day study in an aged mouse model, ANN-102 significantly increased grip strength, a common marker of functional muscle performance and a powerful predictor of overall longevity. The treatment was as effective as daily injections with an endogenous APJ RA, demonstrating the potential for a first non-invasive, sustained delivery. Full data will be presented later this year.

“These preclinical results continue to demonstrate the HeroPatch’s ability to deliver complex therapies through the skin in a clinically meaningful way,” said Jake Lombardo, Anodyne’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We have developed an alternative route of administration for molecules that have strong therapeutic potential but have been held back by delivery challenges. This can make life-changing therapies accessible to patients for the first time.”

Anodyne’s lead asset is a once-weekly transdermal GLP-1 patch for obesity, entering clinical trials in 2026. While GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide (Wegovy®) and tirzepatide (Zepbound®) have demonstrated significant weight loss benefits, emerging research has raised concerns about their impact on muscle mass. Studies indicate that up to 40% of weight lost on GLP-1 therapies may come from lean body mass, including muscle tissue, particularly in older adults or those with low baseline muscle reserves. Given Anodyne’s ability to co-formulate multiple therapeutic agents in a single patch, there is substantial potential to combine GLP-1-based therapies with muscle-preserving agents like an APJ-RA in a single, patient-friendly patch—addressing both obesity and sarcopenia in an integrated approach to healthy aging.

Based on these encouraging preclinical results, Anodyne will advance the APJ-RA program toward clinical development. The company is open to strategic partnerships and co-development opportunities to accelerate the path toward delivering this promising muscle-preserving therapy to patients worldwide.

About Anodyne Nanotech

Anodyne Nanotech develops novel therapies by combining proven molecules with its proprietary HeroPatch technology. Designed to simplify chronic disease management, the HeroPatch has the potential to reduce side effects, eliminate refrigeration requirements, and improve clinical outcomes. The company is advancing multiple assets into clinical development for conditions such as diabetes, obesity, autoimmune diseases, and oncology. For more information, visit www.theheropatch.com.

