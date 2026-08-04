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Press Releases

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

August 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Amylyx’s senior management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other company updates.



To access the conference call, please dial +1 (888) 880-3330 (U.S. & Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8766 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on four investigational therapies across several endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases in which we believe can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.


Contacts

Media
Amylyx Media Team
+1 (857) 320-6191
amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors
Lindsey Allen
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1 (857) 320-6244
Investors@amylyx.com

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