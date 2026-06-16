AmMax Bio Names Biopharmaceutical Executive Travis Read as President and Chief Operating Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first and best-in-class ADCs for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Travis Read as President and Chief Operating Officer. Read joins AmMax to help guide the company through a transformational period of clinical and operational growth, bringing nearly two decades of experience in biopharmaceutical company building, operating and investing.

Read will oversee AmMax’s operational strategy, business development, and financing initiatives. He joins at a pivotal phase as the company accelerates its Antibody Drug Conjugate (“ADC”) portfolio leveraging clinically validated components. Its lead program, AMB-104, is a potential first-in-class ADC initially focused on addressing unmet clinical needs in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. In addition to AMB-104, AmMax’s pipeline also includes two bispecific ADCs that are expected to serve patient populations with solid tumors.

“Travis’s exceptional track record of identifying, funding, and scaling biotechnology companies makes him the ideal leader to help steer AmMax through our next phase of growth,” said Larry Hsu, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AmMax. “His deep expertise in capital formation, portfolio strategy and operational execution will be instrumental in driving the success of the Company including AMB-104 entering the clinic, advancing the broader ADC pipeline, supporting the team and ultimately accelerating our mission to deliver new and highly differentiated therapies to patients in need.”

“AmMax has taken a truly creative approach to building a multi-asset, targeted oncology portfolio in an exceptionally short period of time,” said Read. “I am thrilled to partner with Larry, our Board of Directors, and the talented team here. Together, we have a clear opportunity to advance important science with these compelling programs and ensure AmMax is well-positioned to deliver transformational outcomes for patients.”

Read brings a proven history of executing private and public financings, guiding strategic M&A, and building companies around clinically validated assets. Most recently, he served as an investor at Emerald Bioventures and Gurnet Point Capital, where he contributed to over $2.5 billion in biotech capital deployment into portfolio companies with a focus on new company creation, deal syndication and portfolio development. He previously led the preclinical development group at Coherus Oncology after beginning his career in corporate development at M8 Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Acino).

About AmMax Bio

AmMax Bio is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company leveraging its expertise to discover and develop antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), often with clinically validated components, to treat serious cancers. With its lead ADC program, AMB-104, AmMax has used the high-affinity of its targeting antibody to build an ADC that delivers a highly-effective tumor-killing payload to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells. The Company has generated significant preclinical and clinical data across a range of tumors, supporting the safety of both the monoclonal antibody and the clinically established linker-payload used in the ADC.

For more information, please visit www.ammaxbio.com.

Contact

For corporate development:

Laura Zhu, Ph.D., MBA

CBO

laurazhu@ammaxbio.com

For investor inquiry:

Andrew Sauter

CFO

andrewsauter@ammaxbio.com