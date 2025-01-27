American Aires Announces Record Preliminary Q4/2024 Performance & Provides 2025 Guidance

Q4 Revenue: $8.8M for 135% YoY growth

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (“Aires” or the “Company”), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, provides preliminary unaudited results for the three months ending December 31, 2024 (“Q4/2024”) and twelve months ending December 31, 2024 (“fiscal 2024”).

Management expects to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A for fiscal 2024 in April of 2025. The Company is providing investors with preliminary and unaudited Q4/2024 metrics at this time due to the relevance of the quarter’s contribution to the annual 2024 results and also its strategic importance for the Company’s success in 2025.

Cash and Inventory Balances at Record $6.5 Million

As of December 31, 2024, inventories were $2.3 million, reflecting the significant investments the Company made into building up inventory levels to facilitate sales growth. As of January 24, 2025, Aire’s cash balance was $4.2 million, reflecting two separate revenue-based lending arrangements the Company had entered into in December 2024 and January 2025 to finance the expected growth in inventory and sales. Both lenders - ClearCo and Shopify Capital - have worked with the Company in the past, scaling up their respective lending facilities to US$520,000 and C$2.77 million, respectively. Management expects additional lending renewals during the summer of 2025. Management also expects both lenders to become long-term inventory financing partners for the Company, increasing their lending amounts with Aires’ sales and inventory levels, thus facilitating the Company’s growth plans and lowering the Company’s overall cost of capital.

2025 Guidance

Management expects 2025 Sales in the $28 million to $32 million range and EBITDA in the range of a $2 million loss to a $2 million profit. The ranges represent Management’s increased focus on advertising and marketing efficiencies compared to 2024. The Company has already made significant investments in 2024 and expects advertising expenses on a percentage of sales basis to decrease in 2025. In addition, management has already renegotiated several of the line items that will lower the Company’s Cost of Goods, including lowered product and fulfillment costs. EBITDA is expected to be significantly affected by the timing of cost reductions impacting the income statement since the Company is entering 2025 with a large inventory position from before said cost reductions were in place, which may delay the beneficial impact of said cost reductions until all pre-cost-reduction inventory has been sold.

While still a young and rapidly growing company, as evidenced by 75% sales growth in 2024, 79% in 2023, and 128% in 2022, Management’s data driven approach enables a higher degree of confidence in the Company’s predictable growth trajectory. Growth realized over the past three years demonstrates the success of Management’s long-term strategy to build a brand with staying power, while balancing challenging financial and consumer markets and seasonal volume spikes in order to prioritize strategic growth. Our strong Q4/2024 performance has set the stage for a promising 2025, with a focus on market share, efficiency, and scaling successful partnerships.

Management is also pleased to disclose that from January 1 through January 24, order volumes grew 111% year-over-year, reflecting continued momentum in early 2025 and an early indication of the Company benefitting from and building on the success of strategic efforts in 2024.

Aires CEO Josh Bruni commented: “In many ways, 2024 was our year for laying a foundation of really significant partnerships. And Q4/2024 was the first full quarter where we had a lot of those partnerships and related assets up to speed and operating in the market at one time. The ability to leverage those partnerships enabled us to create Q4 growth that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise in the face of the higher media costs and the election distractions.

“When it comes to 2025 and beyond, I’m super optimistic and excited. First, we’ll have the full year to strategically amplify and benefit from our partnerships and all the conversations around them, so it will be a lot of fun and we expect it to be transformative for our business. The reality with bigger partnerships is you can’t expect real-time returns. But the more we ramp up and build momentum, the more we’re able to realize advertising efficiencies from building on the efforts and investments we’ve already made.

“Second, we’ll also be increasing our focus on reaching consumers that might not follow sports through mass market exposure opportunities, such as our upcoming Q1 2025 appearance on one of America’s leading branded reality TV shows, Military Makeover with Montel Williams.2

“Third, we’re very well prepared operationally thanks to having a strong cash balance and much needed inventory and growth lending arrangements.

“That excitement and our multi-year growth trend is reflected in our first-ever guidance on sales and EBITDA, as we remain confident in and committed to aggressive growth to strengthen our leading brand position while balancing for profitability at the same time.”

Record Q4/2024 Revenue of $8.8 Million Grew 135% YoY

Q4/2024 set yet another quarterly record with $8.8 million in sales, marking a 135% increase over the $3.7 million reported in Q4/2023 (on a combined Aires + HUCK basis1). The record Q4/2024 sales performance continues the trend of high year-over-year growth the Company had previously reported. This growth is largely driven by the execution of strategic marketing partnerships entered into during 2024. Management notes that only a portion of the overall benefits from 2024 initiatives were realized in Q4 as the Company continued to ramp up sales partnerships during that period, and not all partnerships had yet begun contributing to sales. In addition, Q4/2024 represented significantly higher media costs and consumer behaviour distractions due to the U.S. Presidential election, and a shorter than usual shipping window for the holiday shopping season. The level of partnerships and investments made earlier in the year enabled the Company to successfully balance promotional activity in order to maintain high margins, and leverage pent-up demand without excessive discounting, which is reflected in Gross Profit margin improvement.

Gross Profit margin improved 400 basis points to 63% (from 59% reported a year ago) largely due to certain cost cutting measures undertaken in early 2024, as well as a more strategic and measured approach to discounting. Advertising expenses increased 197% year-over-year to $3.4 million (from $1.1 million in the prior year) as the Company made a concerted effort to increase its scale and the prominence of Aires as a brand in the eyes of consumers, to extract the most out of the key partnerships with the UFC, WWE, Canada Basketball, and other athletes and celebrities, and to prepare Aires for continued growth in 2025. Marketing expenses increased 187% to $1.8 million (from $0.6 million a year ago), reflecting amortization of the previously mentioned strategic marketing partnerships along with some minor cost reductions.

As a result, Q4/2024 EBITDA was reported at -$0.3 million (versus $0.08 million reported last year).

2024 Revenue of $18.2 Million: Highest Annual Sales, Following Similar 2023 Performance

On an annual basis, sales increased 75% year-over-year to $18.2 million (from $10.4 million in 2023), while Gross Profit margin improved 100 basis points to 62% (from 61% a year earlier). Advertising and Marketing Expenses increased 115% and 97%, respectively, to $8.1 million and $4.2 million for the same factors as mentioned in the Q4/2024 overview above. EBITDA loss for 2024 increased to $3.3 million (from $1.5 million in 2023).

The Company is entering 2025 with the strongest operational foundation in its history, ensuring sustained growth. Unlike in 2024, Management expects to realize the full annual benefit from existing strategic partnerships in 2025. Partnerships with prominent organizations like the UFC and Canada Basketball provide credibility and enable Aires to reach new markets, regions and demographics. Record Q4/2024 performance has also enabled Management to leverage customer insights in order to tailor marketing strategies, ensuring alignment with consumer preferences, and potentially enhancing product offerings.

Table 1: Preliminary Statements of Financial Position for Q4/2024 (Unaudited)(in Canadian Dollars)1



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2023 Q4 2023 POP % Revenue Aires HUCK Combined Order Volume $ 9,220,626 $ - $ 3,876,004 $ 3,876,004 138% Adjustments -$

410,870 $ - -$ 129,562 -$ 129,562 N/A Sales $ 8,809,756 $ - $ 3,746,442 $ 3,746,442 135% Cost of sales -$

3,250,651 $ - -$ 1,546,300 -$ 1,546,300 110% Gross profit $ 5,559,105 $ - $ 2,200,142 $ 2,200,142 153% Gross margin % 63% N/A 59% 59% Core expenes Advertising and promotion -$

3,403,578 $ - -$ 1,144,965 -$ 1,144,965 197% Marketing -$

1,789,435 $ - -$ 624,499 -$ 624,499 187% Core Net income (Loss) $ 366,092 $ - $ 430,678 $ 430,678 -15% Overhead costs Office and general -$

173,352 -$ 43,133 -$ 40,580 -$ 83,713 107% Consulting and payroll -$

408,087 -$ 159,542 -$ 8,679 -$ 168,221 143% Legal and professional -$

101,735 -$ 100,937 -$ 58 -$ 100,995 1% Adjusted EBITDA -$ 317,083 -$ 303,612 $ 381,362 $ 77,750 -508% Other Cash royalty income/(expense) $ - $ 168,392 -$ 168,392 $ - N/A Investor relations consulting -$ 270,095 $ - $ - $ - N/A Performance-based consulting and payroll -$ 725,917 -$ 782,057 $ - -$ 782,057 -7% Interest charges -$ 23,165 -$ 27,843 -$ 27,843 -17% Share-based compensation -$ 427,147 -$ 554,744 $ - -$ 554,744 -23% Depreciation -$ 33,428 -$ 34,489 -$ 34,489 -3% Foreign exchange settlement $ - -$ 100,000 -$ 100,000 N/A Legal costs - restructuring $ - -$ 20,000 -$ 20,000 N/A Sales tax provision $ - -$ 146,707 -$ 146,707 N/A Net Income (Loss) -$ 1,796,834 -$ 1,801,061 $ 212,970 -$ 1,588,091 13%

Table 2: Preliminary Statements of Financial Position for 2024 (Unaudited)(in Canadian Dollars)1



2024 2023 2023 2023 YOY % Revenue Aires HUCK Combined Order Volume $ 19,274,860 $ 5,507,798 $ 4,918,584 $ 10,426,382 85% Adjustments -$ 1,044,268 -$ 8,109 -$ 6,151 -$ 14,260 N/A Sales $ 18,230,592 $ 5,499,689 $ 4,912,433 $ 10,412,122 75% Cost of sales -$ 6,841,162 -$ 2,081,563 -$ 1,969,637 -$ 4,051,200 69% Gross profit $ 11,389,430 $ 3,418,126 $ 2,942,796 $ 6,360,922 79% Gross margin % 62% N/A 60% 61% Core expenes Advertising and promotion -$ 8,122,507 -$ 2,210,866 -$ 1,571,541 -$ 3,782,407 115% Marketing -$ 4,195,732 -$ 1,307,692 -$ 824,846 -$ 2,132,538 97% Core Net income (Loss) -$ 928,808 -$ 100,432 $ 546,409 $ 445,977 -308% Overhead costs Office and general -$ 718,365 -$ 293,557 -$ 53,867 -$ 347,424 107% Consulting and payroll -$ 1,415,997 -$ 1,149,231 -$ 11,875 -$ 1,161,106 22% Legal and professional -$ 200,430 -$ 392,190 -$ 58 -$ 392,248 -49% Adjusted EBITDA -$ 3,263,599 -$ 1,935,410 $ 480,610 -$ 1,454,800 124% Other Cash royalty income/(expense) $ - $ 283,427 -$ 283,427 $ - N/A Credit reimbursement income/(expense) $ - $ 197,183 -$ 197,183 $ - N/A Investor relations consulting -$ 1,571,959 $ - $ - $ - N/A Performance-based consulting and payroll -$ 725,917 -$ 782,057 $ - -$ 782,057 -7% Equity-based finance charge $ - -$ 953,444 $ - -$ 953,444 N/A Interest charges -$ 252,982 -$ 616,809 $ - -$ 616,809 -59% Share-based compensation -$ 538,560 -$ 554,744 $ - -$ 554,744 -3% Depreciation -$ 133,619 -$ 137,958 $ - -$ 137,958 -3% Foreign exchange settlement $ - -$ 100,000 $ - -$ 100,000 N/A Sales tax provision $ - -$ 146,707 $ - -$ 146,707 N/A Net Income (Loss) -$ 6,486,636 -$ 4,746,519 $ - -$ 4,746,519 37%

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The Company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires’ Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker ‘WiFi’ and on the OTCQB under the symbol ‘AAIRF’. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company’s internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

1. Note that on August 28, 2023, the Company entered a partnership with HUCK Project LLC (HUCK) whereby HUCK became a non-exclusive global, retail-only distribution partner. From January 1, 2023 to August 28, 2023 (the pre-HUCK period during the year), American Aires continued to build on the strength in demand and recorded sales of $5.5 million. For the remainder of the year, the Company sold through HUCK, generating $4.9 million of sales. From an accounting perspective, HUCK received the sales but American Aires got the profits. Combining American Aires and HUCK sales resulted in non-IFRS combined sales of $10.4 million, representing a 79% year-over-year growth.

2. Note: Based on original description provided by Military Makeover with Montel® and BrandStar. For more information, please visit https://militarymakeover.tv/promo.

On behalf of the board of directors

Non-IFRS measures

The Company uses certain terms in this news release, such as ‘EBITDA’ which do not have a standardized or prescribed meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and accordingly, these measurements may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements used by other companies.

