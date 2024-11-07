Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net service revenue increased $31.5 million to $587.7 million compared to $556.2 million in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $16.9 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $16.7 million ($16.7 million, net of tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $26.0 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $5.0 million ($4.7 million, net of tax) in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.51 compared to $0.79 in 2023.



Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million compared to $57.9 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $33.2 million compared to $32.2 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.00 compared to $0.98 in 2023.



Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net service revenue increased $84.7 million to $1,750.3 million compared to $1,665.6 million in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $63.6 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $49.2 million ($48.0 million, net of tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $29.1 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $131.2 million ($130.9 million, net of tax) in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.93 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.89 in 2023.



Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $191.1 million compared to $190.4 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $110.7 million compared to $109.8 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.35 compared to $3.36 in 2023.



* See pages 2 and 13 - 14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the third quarter 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the third quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30, For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net service revenue $ 587,671 $ 556,237 $ 1,750,272 $ 1,665,594 Operating expenses: Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 337,563 311,628 986,033 924,093 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 134,833 129,083 392,102 380,926 Non-cash compensation 6,726 6,612 21,987 18,968 Merger-related expenses 16,669 4,980 49,237 25,151 Depreciation and amortization 4,774 4,436 13,431 13,604 Other 56,777 57,287 173,320 180,467 Total operating expenses 557,342 514,026 1,636,110 1,543,209 Operating income 30,329 42,211 114,162 122,385 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,017 1,304 5,361 2,452 Interest expense (7,772 ) (8,021 ) (23,786 ) (23,040 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,891 1,252 4,316 9,366 Merger termination fee — — — (106,000 ) Miscellaneous, net 2,522 1,201 5,391 5,262 Total other expense, net (1,342 ) (4,264 ) (8,718 ) (111,960 ) Income before income taxes 28,987 37,947 105,444 10,425 Income tax expense (12,473 ) (12,331 ) (41,763 ) (40,381 ) Net income (loss) 16,514 25,616 63,681 (29,956 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 397 344 (69 ) 887 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 16,911 $ 25,960 $ 63,612 $ (29,069 ) Basic earnings per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.52 $ 0.80 $ 1.94 $ (0.89 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 32,745 32,624 32,707 32,587 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.51 $ 0.79 $ 1.93 $ (0.89 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 33,135 32,831 33,020 32,587





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2024

(unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,450 $ 126,450 Restricted cash — 12,413 Patient accounts receivable 301,050 313,373 Prepaid expenses 20,485 14,639 Other current assets 12,962 30,060 Total current assets 579,947 496,935 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,003 and $92,422 42,000 41,845 Operating lease right of use assets 85,110 88,939 Goodwill 1,244,679 1,244,679 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,603 and $14,008 99,698 102,675 Other assets 87,680 85,097 Total assets $ 2,139,114 $ 2,060,170 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,117 $ 28,237 Payroll and employee benefits 138,374 136,835 Accrued expenses 145,611 140,049 Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group 106,000 106,000 Current portion of long-term obligations 37,478 36,314 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,441 26,286 Total current liabilities 486,021 473,721 Long-term obligations, less current portion 344,428 361,862 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 59,323 62,751 Deferred income tax liabilities 48,017 40,635 Other long-term obligations 886 1,418 Total liabilities 938,675 940,387 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,267,133 and 38,131,478 shares issued; 32,751,131 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 809,655 787,177 Treasury stock, at cost, 5,516,002 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock (473,466 ) (468,626 ) Retained earnings 811,537 747,925 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,147,764 1,066,514 Noncontrolling interests 52,675 53,269 Total equity 1,200,439 1,119,783 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,139,114 $ 2,060,170







AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30, For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 16,514 $ 25,616 $ 63,681 $ (29,956 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service) 6,835 6,063 19,331 17,956 Non-cash compensation 6,206 7,243 22,390 19,624 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 8,620 8,456 25,720 25,427 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (3 ) (10 ) (22 ) 346 Loss on personal care divestiture — — — 2,186 Merger termination fee — — — 106,000 Deferred income taxes 805 7,313 7,382 15,417 Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,891 ) (1,252 ) (4,316 ) (9,366 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 248 248 743 743 Return on equity method investments 1,442 1,556 2,160 4,309 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable 55,860 (40,796 ) 11,503 (32,934 ) Other current assets 8,115 (17,123 ) 11,242 (15,434 ) Operating lease right of use assets (1,066 ) (866 ) (3,135 ) (2,803 ) Other assets 228 29 598 273 Accounts payable 5,860 (4,108 ) 4,167 (8,839 ) Accrued expenses 5,400 5,565 12,495 10,340 Other long-term obligations 41 23 (532 ) (3,156 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,590 ) (7,800 ) (22,019 ) (23,256 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 105,624 (9,843 ) 151,388 76,877 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets — — 21 25 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — — — 100 Purchases of property and equipment (1,385 ) (984 ) (5,440 ) (3,728 ) Investments in technology assets (210 ) (214 ) (619 ) (6,881 ) Investments in equity method investees (850 ) — (1,046 ) — Return of investment — 150 — 150 Proceeds from personal care divestiture — — — 47,787 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — (350 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,445 ) (1,048 ) (7,084 ) 37,103 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 88 25 88 100 Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan — 848 — 2,602 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (645 ) (925 ) (4,840 ) (4,413 ) Noncontrolling interest contributions — 856 1,911 1,232 Noncontrolling interest distributions (610 ) (902 ) (2,574 ) (1,614 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — — — (800 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit — — — 23,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit — — — (23,000 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (9,348 ) (6,120 ) (27,730 ) (67,113 ) Payment of accrued contingent consideration (4,572 ) (36 ) (4,572 ) (4,091 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,087 ) (6,254 ) (37,717 ) (74,097 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 88,092 (17,145 ) 106,587 39,883 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 157,358 111,161 138,863 54,133 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 245,450 $ 94,016 $ 245,450 $ 94,016 For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30, For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 7,313 $ 6,756 $ 23,220 $ 19,787 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 9,600 $ 8,498 $ 27,993 $ 24,318 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 8,656 $ 8,665 $ 25,154 $ 26,059 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 3,723 $ 3,141 $ 10,834 $ 8,462 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 8,003 $ 10,459 $ 18,950 $ 25,261 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 2,211 $ 7,020 $ 12,228 $ 34,964 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 32 $ — $ 200 $ 15,135 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities $ 393 $ 315 $ 1,512 $ 1,209 Days revenue outstanding (1) 44.4 49.8 44.4 49.8

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) Segment Information - Home Health For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): Medicare $ 212.1 $ 217.9 Non-Medicare 160.0 133.7 Net service revenue 372.1 351.6 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 222.2 201.6 Gross margin 149.9 150.0 General and administrative expenses 93.3 91.4 Depreciation and amortization 2.1 1.8 Operating income $ 54.5 $ 56.8 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue (3 %) (2 %) Non-Medicare revenue 20 % 17 % Total admissions 12 % 4 % Total volume(2) 9 % 3 % Key Statistical Data - Total(3): Admissions 109,856 98,527 Recertifications 47,431 45,693 Total volume 157,287 144,220 Medicare completed episodes 71,118 72,714 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,021 $ 3,015 Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.0 12.4 Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 108.87 $ 105.06 Clinical manager cost per visit 12.65 11.98 Total cost per visit $ 121.52 $ 117.04 Visits 1,829,075 1,723,289

For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): Medicare $ 644.0 $ 653.1 Non-Medicare 469.5 391.6 Net service revenue 1,113.5 1,044.7 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 648.6 593.1 Gross margin 464.9 451.6 General and administrative expenses 276.8 270.5 Depreciation and amortization 5.7 4.3 Operating income $ 182.4 $ 176.8 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue (1 %) (3 %) Non-Medicare revenue 20 % 13 % Total admissions 12 % 5 % Total volume(2) 9 % 3 % Key Statistical Data - Total(3): Admissions 332,259 297,943 Recertifications 137,562 134,826 Total volume 469,821 432,769 Medicare completed episodes 217,116 221,125 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,018 $ 2,998 Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.0 12.4 Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 106.76 $ 101.55 Clinical manager cost per visit 12.18 11.41 Total cost per visit $ 118.94 $ 112.96 Visits 5,453,694 5,250,944

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

Segment Information - Hospice For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): Medicare $ 197.8 $ 188.9 Non-Medicare 10.1 11.3 Net service revenue 207.9 200.2 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 107.7 104.2 Gross margin 100.2 96.0 General and administrative expenses 49.7 48.4 Depreciation and amortization 0.8 0.8 Operating income $ 49.7 $ 46.8 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue 5 % 1 % Hospice admissions (4 %) (6 %) Average daily census 1 % (2 %) Key Statistical Data - Total(2): Hospice admissions 11,488 11,968 Average daily census 13,004 12,943 Revenue per day, net $ 173.74 $ 168.11 Cost of service per day $ 89.92 $ 87.48 Average discharge length of stay 98 94

For the None-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): Medicare $ 581.5 $ 559.8 Non-Medicare 31.4 33.0 Net service revenue 612.9 592.8 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 317.6 304.4 Gross margin 295.3 288.4 General and administrative expenses 146.5 144.1 Depreciation and amortization 2.3 2.2 Operating income $ 146.5 $ 142.1 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue 4 % — % Hospice admissions (3 %) (6 %) Average daily census — % (2 %) Key Statistical Data - Total(2): Hospice admissions 36,269 37,361 Average daily census 12,913 12,864 Revenue per day, net $ 173.22 $ 168.80 Cost of service per day $ 89.73 $ 86.66 Average discharge length of stay 93 91

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and de novos.



Segment Information - Personal Care(1) For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare — 15.0 Net service revenue — 15.0 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation — 11.1 Gross margin — 3.9 General and administrative expenses — 2.3 Depreciation and amortization — — Operating income $ — $ 1.6 Key Statistical Data - Total: Billable hours — 440,464 Clients served — 7,892 Shifts — 191,379 Revenue per hour $ — $ 33.97 Revenue per shift $ — $ 78.19 Hours per shift — 2.3

(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.

Segment Information - High Acuity Care For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 7.7 4.4 Net service revenue 7.7 4.4 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 7.7 5.8 Gross margin — (1.4 ) General and administrative expenses 5.7 5.3 Depreciation and amortization 0.8 0.7 Operating loss $ (6.5 ) $ (7.4 ) Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 217 150 Limited risk admissions 656 430 Total admissions 873 580 Total admissions growth 51 % 35 % Full risk revenue per episode $ 9,997 $ 10,168 Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,623 $ 6,242 Number of admitting joint ventures 9 10

For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 23.9 13.1 Net service revenue 23.9 13.1 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 19.9 15.5 Gross margin 4.0 (2.4 ) General and administrative expenses 17.0 15.0 Depreciation and amortization 2.5 2.3 Operating loss $ (15.5 ) $ (19.7 ) Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 513 468 Limited risk admissions 1,953 1,263 Total admissions 2,466 1,731 Total admissions growth 42 % 56 % Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,056 $ 10,783 Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,740 $ 5,881 Number of admitting joint ventures 9 10

Segment Information - Corporate For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): General and administrative expenses $ 66.3 $ 52.9 Depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.1 Total operating expenses $ 67.4 $ 54.0

For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information(in millions): General and administrative expenses $ 196.3 $ 173.6 Depreciation and amortization 2.9 4.8 Total operating expenses $ 199.2 $ 178.4





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation: For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 16,911 $ 25,960 $ 63,612 $ (29,069 ) Add: Income tax expense 12,473 12,331 41,763 40,381 Interest expense, net 5,755 6,717 18,425 20,588 Depreciation and amortization 6,835 6,063 19,331 17,956 Certain items(1) 16,131 6,807 47,993 140,498 Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5) $ 58,105 $ 57,878 $ 191,124 $ 190,354

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 16,911 $ 25,960 $ 63,612 $ (29,069 ) Add: Certain items(1) 16,333 6,242 47,122 138,884 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5) $ 33,244 $ 32,202 $ 110,734 $ 109,815

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.51 $ 0.79 $ 1.93 $ (0.89 ) Add: Certain items(1) 0.49 0.19 1.43 4.25 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5) $ 1.00 $ 0.98 $ 3.35 $ 3.36

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:



Certain Items (in thousands): For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2024 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses: Merger-related expenses $ 16,669 $ 49,237 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Other (income) expense, net (538 ) (1,244 ) Total $ 16,131 $ 47,993 Net of tax $ 16,333 $ 47,122 Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 1.43

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2023 For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2023 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation: Clinical optimization and reorganization costs $ 282 396 Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 338 3,106 CEO transition 1,094 5,279 Merger-related expenses 4,980 25,151 Clinical optimization and reorganization costs 466 4,203 Personal care divestiture — 525 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Other (income) expense, net (includes $106,000 merger termination fee) (353 ) 101,838 Total $ 6,807 $ 140,498 Net of tax $ 6,242 $ 138,884 Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 4.25

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.