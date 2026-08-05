SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Altimmune to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 12, 2026

August 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 12 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call for up to three months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action investigational therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on X

Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:
Real Chemistry
altimmune@realchemistry.com 


Maryland Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing businessperson looking through telescope at potential growth
Earnings
Gilead looks to upcoming inflammation, cancer catalysts as pressure to diversify mounts
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business team conducts rowing competition
Earnings
Lilly’s $23B Q2 soars over expectations but Foundayo lags Novo’s rival oral GLP-1
August 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Last Man Standing Leader Among those who gave up on business victory in business battles
Obesity
Amgen’s MariTide stands alone after obesity cull while analysts seek more M&A
August 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drowning businessman hand in water getting lifebuoy from another businessperson helping business to survive support rescue concept.
Earnings
Novo CEO sees innovation as a matter of survival amid pipeline setbacks
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac