Allurion Announces Publication of Meta-Analysis Demonstrating the Safety and Effectiveness of the Allurion Program for Weight Loss

Systematic review of 11 studies involving 2,107 patients reports average weight reduction of 12.5% with significant improvements in metabolic health

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced the publication of a systematic review and meta-analysis evaluating the effectiveness and safety of the Allurion Program. The analysis reviewed studies conducted between 2016 and 2024 and included data from 11 observational studies comprising a total of 2,107 patients.





The results of the meta-analysis demonstrated a mean weight reduction of 12.5% and significant reduction in body mass index (BMI) of 4.75 kg/m2 at four months. Importantly, the analysis also confirmed the safety of the Allurion Balloon, with a rate of serious adverse events reported of just 0.90%.

“The safety and effectiveness of the Allurion Balloon have been well-established in 26 peer-reviewed journal articles and with over 150,000 patients treated around the world,” said Dr. Ram Chuttani, Chief Medical Officer and Founding Partner of Allurion. “This new meta-analysis not only highlights the significant reductions in BMI and weight loss achieved by patients but also underscores the metabolic benefits of our program.”

The study’s findings are further supported by the observed improvements in metabolic health parameters, particularly in HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and glycemia, indicating the broad-reaching benefits of the Allurion Program beyond just weight reduction.

The publication can be accessed by visiting https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11695-024-07453-5.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the ability of the Allurion Program, which combines the Allurion Balloon with ongoing virtual guidance and support, to improve patient and clinical outcomes, including outcome improvements over time. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, including the Allurion Balloon and the VCS, (ii) the timing of, and results from, our clinical studies and trials, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities, including those for the VCS platform, and (vii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Allurion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2024 (as subsequently amended) and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts



Global Media

Cedric Damour

PR Manager

+33 7 84 21 02 20

cdamour@allurion.com

Investor Contact

Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations

ICR Westwicke

(617) 877-9641

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com