INVITATION FOR OFFERS

Allumiqs Solutions Inc. and Allumiqs Corporation

MNP Ltd., in its capacity as Proposal Trustee of Allumiqs Solutions Inc. and Allumiqs Corporation (collectively, "Allumiqs"), is conducting a Court-approved Sales Process in connection with the Companies' Notice of Intention ("NOI") proceedings and is soliciting offers for its purchase, investment, or recapitalization.

Allumiqs is a contract research organization specializing in in multiomics and mass spec solutions in the biotechnology biopharmaceutical space.

Should your organization have an interest in evaluating this opportunity, please reach out to ben.chisholm@mnp.ca or visit the Proposal Trustee’s website at: https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/assets-for-sale/allumiqs-solutions-inc-and-allumiqs-corporation to receive a copy of the solicitation letter and NDA.