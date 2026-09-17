Alloy Therapeutics Selected to Join the World Economic Forum’s Unicorns Community

Alloy will contribute its perspective on building collaborative, AI-powered biotechnology infrastructure to accelerate the discovery and development of better medicines

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics, a Product Development Organization (PDO), today announced that it has been selected to join the World Economic Forum’s Unicorns Community, an invitation-only group of high-growth private companies valued at more than $1 billion and recognized for their potential to shape industries and help address global challenges.

Alloy joins the community with a distinct perspective on how the biopharmaceutical industry can accelerate the development of better medicines and make them more accessible. Through its PDO model, Alloy provides an AI-enabled, integrated drug discovery and development infrastructure that innovators of every size can access without having to build or own that infrastructure themselves. Because Alloy will never develop its own therapeutic pipeline, its success remains fully aligned with the success of its partners.

“The infrastructure to make better medicines shouldn’t be locked inside a handful of companies. It should be available to every innovator with a great idea,” said Errik Anderson, Founder and CEO of Alloy Therapeutics. “That’s why we built Alloy. What we learn from each program makes us better for the next, and we only succeed when our partners do. No one company is going to cure disease alone. We’re honored to join the World Economic Forum’s Unicorns Community and excited to help build what comes next.”

Alloy's end-to-end drug discovery and development infrastructure — proprietary technology platforms, scientific expertise, AI-powered capabilities, embedded services, and strategic partner networks — helps partners advance programs with greater speed, continuity, and capital efficiency. Historically, only companies advancing their own pipelines could integrate the full drug development lifecycle, leaving smaller and emerging biotechs to build those capabilities internally or piece them together across a fragmented network of providers.

“Many of the challenges facing global health security and resilience cannot be solved by any one company, institution, or government alone,” said Alexander Titus, CEO of Vigilance Bio, Alloy’s national security division. “The World Economic Forum creates an important opportunity to bring those groups together. We look forward to contributing Alloy’s experience building shared biotechnology infrastructure and exploring how public-private collaboration can strengthen preparedness, accelerate therapeutic response, and expand access to the capabilities needed to move drugs faster to patients.”

As a member of the Unicorns Community, Alloy will engage with leaders across business, government, academia, and civil society on the future of medicine development. Alloy plans to contribute its experience building shared biotechnology infrastructure, integrating experimental science with AI and proprietary data, and enabling more capital-efficient drug development across companies of different sizes.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a Product Development Organization (PDO) supporting our partners in the discovery, development and commercialization of their therapeutic drug programs. Alloy provides AI-powered biotechnology infrastructure through proprietary technology platforms, integrated services, and company creation. Its capabilities span antibodies and multispecifics, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery and targeting. As a PDO, Alloy will never develop its own drug pipeline, ensuring full alignment with its partners’ success. Founded in 2017, Alloy has licensed more than 115 therapeutic programs, including 25 in the clinic. Alloy is headquartered in the US, with operations in Europe, Japan, and the Middle East. Learn more at alloytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, engaging the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Established in 1971, it is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Learn more at www.weforum.org.

Media Contact

Nora Dowd

Director, Marketing and Communications

nora.dowd@alloytx.com