Alloy Therapeutics Announces New Licensing Model for ATX-Gx™ Antibody Discovery Platform and Launches mAbForge™ High-Throughput Screening Service

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting edge drug discovery technologies, announced today that it is launching a new market-disrupting licensing structure. Partners can now have the option to use the ATX-Gx™ antibody technology platform with no annual access fee or development milestones. Partners benefit from Alloy as an ever-growing source of pre-competitive, foundational discovery technology.





Launched in 2019, the Alloy ATX-Gx platform has rapidly become an industry standard fully human transgenic mouse platform utilized by over 170 partners, having over 65 partnered programs, and 10 therapeutic leads in the clinic. Alloy is dedicated to reinvesting its revenue into innovation and has continuously expanded its murine platforms, adding new strains such as ATX-GL with the full human lambda repertoire as well as ATX-GKH hyperimmune strain for increased generation of antigen-specific B-cells and enhanced IgG class switching.

As part of the licensing agreement for the ATX-Gx antibody discovery platform, partners will gain access to mAbForge™, Alloy’s high-throughput screening workflow, offered as an additional service. mAbForge combines proprietary wet-lab techniques that powers the screening of thousands of recombinant, human antibodies and provides a customizable suite of tests, including protein binding kinetics, receptor blocking, species specificity, cell binding, and more. Together, ATX-Gx and mAbForge offer a comprehensive solution to accelerate discovery and deliver tailored, high-quality results for therapeutic innovation.

“Through our new licensing model, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to unlock the potential of foundational, pre-competitive drug discovery technologies,” said Heather Schwoebel, Chief Business Officer, Antibodies and Head of Strategic Collaborations at Alloy. “By enabling access to the ATX-Gx antibody discovery platform, companies can rapidly progress discovery campaigns and bring life-changing medicines to IND faster than ever before. In addition, the launch of our mAbForge rapid make-test service empowers our partners to screen antibody sequences in just three weeks, offering unprecedented speed and efficiency. We are excited to collaborate with current and future partners to drive innovation and accelerate the development of transformative therapies for patients worldwide.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

