Alloy Therapeutics Announces $40M Series E to Scale Tech-Enabled Biotech Infrastructure

– Today, Alloy has over 200 partners with over 100 licensed therapeutic programs, including 22 in clinical development

– Powered by AI integrated with real-world data and wet lab execution, Alloy delivers a faster, more capital-efficient path from idea to clinic

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company powering the future of drug discovery and development through AI-driven platforms and integrated services, today announced a $40 million Series E financing round, marking a significant step in the company's evolution from antibody discovery pioneer to full-stack biotech infrastructure company. This latest round of financing values Alloy at $1 billion.

Since its founding in 2017, Alloy has collaborated with more than 200 partners across multiple biologic modalities – including antibodies, bispecifics, genetic medicines, and cell therapies – resulting in over 100 licensed therapeutic programs, 22 of which have advanced to clinical development, including two drugs already in Phase 3. Building on its drug discovery foundation, Alloy has expanded its capabilities across the full drug development lifecycle to include pharmacology, preclinical and clinical development services, and biologics manufacturing.

"Alloy is building the infrastructure layer connecting discovery, development, and data across the global biopharma industry. We are bridging the enormous strengths of traditional BioPharma and cutting-edge TechBio to reimagine what’s possible for making new medicine," said Errik Anderson, Founder and CEO of Alloy Therapeutics. “Technological innovation, including AI at every step of the process, is driving a rapid evolution that no single pharma company can keep up with. Alloy’s collaborative, service-oriented model allows our partners to stay at the cutting edge without having to innovate in every dimension or hire the people and infrastructure they may only need intermittently.”

Alloy will use the proceeds to accelerate growth across three priorities: deepening its core discovery service in antibodies, genetic medicines, and cell therapies; expanding its downstream preclinical and clinical development services; and accelerating its AI/ML and data layer that connects it all. The future of drug development belongs to capital-efficient builders: virtual biotechs and lean development teams that need world-class infrastructure without owning it. Alloy is that platform: connecting proprietary AI, real-world data, and wet lab execution through on-demand services that federate and protect partner data at every step.

Major investors in the Series E included 8VC, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Echo Capital and multiple family offices who joined Alloy’s existing investors Mubadala Capital, Presight Capital, Thiel Capital, Founders Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments, Gaingels, and Ulysses Diversified Holdings.

“We've watched Errik build Alloy methodically for nearly a decade into a company that has quietly redefined what drug development can look like at scale,” said Alex Kolicich at 8VC. “While all industries are being disrupted by AI in front of our eyes, Alloy understands that real disruption in biopharma is coming from integrating AI as part of an ‘x-in-the-loop’ strategy with real-world capabilities.”

The company continues to expand its footprint through centers of excellence across the U.S., Japan, the Middle East, and emerging innovation markets – building its distributed, locally-executed model for the next era of decentralized drug development.

“Strengthening Japan's position in global life sciences requires investing in the infrastructure that enables innovation to move faster, more efficiently, and without borders,” said Hanae Suzuki, who leads life science investments at JIC Venture Growth Investments. “Alloy's model – connecting world-class proprietary technologies and services across geographies, including its growing presence in Japan – not only enhances Japan’s integration into the global innovation ecosystem, but also supports the development of globally competitive talent, reflecting exactly the kind of global ecosystem we seek to support.”

About Alloy

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company powering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to proprietary technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutics across multiple modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRms, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics development by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nora Dowd

nora.dowd@alloytx.com