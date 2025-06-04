Akadeum Life Sciences Lands Major Investment to Fuel Growth in Cell and Gene Therapy

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akadeum Life Sciences, a pioneer in buoyancy-based cell separation technology, today announced the successful close of a $20 million+ financing round. The round was led by Michigan Capital Network, with strong participation from Arboretum Ventures, NYBC Ventures, and other investors.

This capital infusion comes at a pivotal moment for Akadeum, following the recent launch of a GMP-compliant product suite designed for use in clinical trials—a critical step in advancing next-generation cell therapies. The company also recently unveiled the integration ability of microbubbles to go into many existing cell therapy manufacturing tools.

"We're grateful for the support of our investors, who share our belief in a future where everyone can access transformative cell therapies—a future that requires better cell separation technology to unleash its full potential" said Brandon McNaughton, PhD, CEO and Founder of Akadeum.

The funding will be used to scale commercial operations and especially support customers entering clinical trials. Akadeum has gained strong industry momentum, with growing interest from leading biopharma and partners including Catalent, Charles River Laboratories, ElevateBio, and Lonza, who have featured Akadeum's technology in recent conference talks and poster sessions.

"Akadeum is delivering some of the most innovative and disruptive technologies we've seen in this space," said Paul D'Amato, CEO and Managing Director at Michigan Capital Network. "With the company recently winning the Disruptor of the Year Award during Advanced Therapies Week, word is spreading about Akadeum's platform which is redefining how cells are isolated and prepared for therapeutic use. We're proud to support this next stage of growth."

Akadeum's proprietary platform has already demonstrated therapeutic relevance, including successful use in preclinical animal models for cancer treatment, and is poised for broader adoption in human cell therapy pipelines. The company is seeing adoption due to high-impact data returning from customers.

"The data speaks for itself: Akadeum's platform consistently delivers more viable cells, higher yields, and easier workflows compared to conventional methods, which are critical advantages in therapeutic manufacturing," said Dan Kidle, Managing Partner at Arboretum Ventures. "This kind of performance isn't just incremental—it's transformative and why we are seeing rapid adoption and commercial momentum. Akadeum's commitment to quality, scalability, and preserving cell health is setting a new benchmark for the industry."

Akadeum Life Sciences is pioneering flotation-based separation technologies that enable more effective, scalable, and gentle cell isolation. As the first to commercialize flotation-based cell separation, Akadeum has introduced industry-first innovations—including scalable negative selection, multiplex separation, microbubble-based nucleic acid extraction, and the highest-capacity T cell separation chamber ever built. Driven by a mission to advance human health, Akadeum envisions a world where innovative separations empower researchers and clinicians to unlock breakthroughs in diagnostics, therapeutics, and basic research.

