AIM ImmunoTech Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Continued progress across pipeline programs with focus on pancreatic cancer

Mid-year report of Ampligen® (rintatolimod) in combination with AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi® (durvalumab) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer demonstrates promising signs of both no significant toxicity and superior PFS and OS

Bolstered cash position provides runway to fund operations for approximately 12 months

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2025.

“Through the second quarter, we continued to prioritize and accelerate our development efforts for Ampligen, particularly in our Phase 2 trial for locally advanced pancreatic cancer in collaboration with Erasmus Medical Center and AstraZeneca. We remain encouraged by the growing body of positive clinical data demonstrated to date and believe that as we build momentum, we are well positioned to execute on a clear path toward government approval. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers, and our mission remains focused on making a meaningful difference in this space for patients,” commented AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels.

Recent Highlights

Resumed trading on the NYSE American;

Closed public equity offering in July, raising $8.0 million in gross proceeds, which is expected to fund operations for approximately 12 months;

Reported positive data in a mid-year update from the ongoing Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical study evaluating Ampligen in combination with AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with stable disease post-FOLFIRINOX (See: NCT05927142

Announced upcoming presentations at the International 5 th Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care;

Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care; Ampligen oncology data was presented at scientific congresses including the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists and U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025.





Summary of Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2025

As of June 30, 2025, AIM reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable investments of $835,000.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2024.

General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.6 million for the same period 2024.

The net loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.8 million, or $(3.68) per share, compared to $1.8 million, or $(3.00) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

