Acute Pain Market Size to Reach USD 44.0 Billion by 2035, Impelled by advancements in safe, effective treatment options

Acute Pain Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The Acute Pain market size reached a value of USD 44.0 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.11% during 2024-2034. The market is undergoing very significant changes, driven by numerous factors merging together. An increased prevalence of diseases such as pain after surgery, the trauma of acute injuries, as well as accidents creates an enormous need for proper pain management. The demand is further amplified by safety concerns, where there is an increasing shift toward searching for safer alternatives to existing therapies, especially opioids, due to the growing awareness about adverse effects and probability of dependence associated with opioids. The market has responded by innovations such as non-opioid analgesics, personalized pain management for individual needs and highly advanced drug delivery systems that increases the drug’s efficacy and reduce side effects.

Growing prevalence of pain conditions and advancements in safe, effective treatment options: Driving the Acute Pain Market

Pain is both a symptom and disease, as it usually serves as a warning of tissue damage that occurs in most injuries, surgeries, trauma, and acute illnesses and prompts the need for effective pain management. Additionally, the rising geriatric populations worldwide is another causative factor, as older adults are more susceptible to diseases resulting in episodes of acute pain, such as fractures, surgical interventions, and exacerbation of chronic diseases. Along with the advances in therapeutic management, these demographic trends guide the changing patterns of this market. Innovations in non-opioid analgesics, nerve stimulation therapies, and dermal punctures, with many new sites of action for drugs, clearly contribute to more options of a drug with a lesser abuse potential while providing treatments for the physical mechanisms of opioid dependence that necessitates different treatments. Another strong driver is increased awareness of effective pain management coupled with a growing patient demand for personalized, rapid-acting, and safe remedies, and an increasingly structured health care focus on enhancing recovery from surgical procedures and reducing postoperative patient discomfort in general.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The acute pain management market is characterized by a diverse array of therapeutic approaches, ranging from conventional non-opioid and opioid analgesics to topical treatments, nerve stimulation devices, and innovative drug delivery technologies. A significant trend is the increasing awareness surrounding the dangers of opioid dependency, which has spurred a shift towards safer options. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), COX-2 inhibitors, and more advanced strategies like nerve blocks and regenerative medicine are gaining prominence as preferred alternatives. The escalating geriatric population further drives this market expansion, making them more vulnerable to fractures and requiring post-surgical care, which increases the demand for efficient pain relief strategies. Moreover, the healthcare sector’s commitment to improved post-surgical recovery, enhanced patient comfort, and the growth of personalized medicine and telehealth platforms are broadening access to effective acute pain treatments. Bolstered by ongoing research and development, alongside regulatory support for novel therapies, the acute pain management market is poised for continued expansion in the foreseeable future.

Marketed Therapies in Acute Pain Market

Ultracet (Tramadol/paracetamol) - Janssen

Ultracet is a pain medication that combines the power of two different analgesics: tramadol and acetaminophen. This pairing is designed to tackle acute pain through multiple mechanisms, making it effective for moderate to moderately severe discomfort. Tramadol, an opioid, works within the brain to modify how pain is perceived, while acetaminophen, a non-opioid, reduces the production of inflammatory substances tied to pain. This dual-action approach allows Ultracet to provide relatively swift relief, frequently used in post-operative recovery, muscle and bone injuries, or other short-term pain conditions. One of the benefits of combining these drugs is that it enables a lower dose of tramadol to be used, potentially reducing the risk of opioid-related side effects, while the addition of acetaminophen enhances the overall pain relief. However, despite its effectiveness, Ultracet is not without its risks. Careful monitoring is essential due to concerns about dependency, potential liver damage from acetaminophen, and other side effects, making its use ideally limited to short-term pain management and under medical supervision.

Zipsor (Diclofenac) - Assertio Therapeutics

Zipsor is a prescription medication designed for the rapid relief of acute pain, utilizing the active ingredient diclofenac potassium. As a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), it targets pain stemming from various sources, such as minor injuries, dental procedures, and musculoskeletal problems. The drug’s mechanism of action revolves around inhibiting prostaglandins, the body’s natural substances that trigger inflammation, swelling, and pain. Zipsor’s unique liquid-filled capsule formulation is key to its effectiveness, facilitating faster absorption into the bloodstream and thus providing quicker pain relief.

Nucynta (Tapentadol immediate release) – Grunenthal

Nucynta (tapentadol immediate release) serves as a prescription medication specifically indicated for the short-term management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. Its effectiveness stems from a unique dual-action mechanism. As a centrally acting analgesic, Nucynta functions both as a μ-opioid receptor agonist, similar to traditional opioids, and as an inhibitor of norepinephrine reuptake. By activating the opioid receptors, it directly reduces the perception of pain.

Emerging Therapies in Acute Pain Market

VX548 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a prominent name in the biotechnology arena, has built its reputation on pioneering therapies for serious diseases, most notably cystic fibrosis. Their success in this area has provided a strong foundation for expanding their research and development efforts into new therapeutic frontiers. A significant area of growth for Vertex is in the realm of pain management, specifically acute pain. This represents a strategic shift, applying their established scientific acumen to address a pervasive and often debilitating condition.

VP-102: Verrica Pharamceuticals

This combination product is primarily indicated for the treatment of acute pain, encompassing a range of nociceptive experiences from moderate to severe in intensity. CL 108 is often considered a treatment option for individuals requiring opioid therapy for pain relief, particularly when over-the-counter analgesics like acetaminophen alone are insufficient to manage their discomfort effectively. Its intended use is typically short-term, managing acute pain associated with conditions or procedures rather than for chronic pain management due to the potential for opioid dependence and abuse.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA VX548 Vertex Pharmaceutical Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors Oral CL 108 Charleston Laboratories Histamine H1 receptor antagonists Oral E 58425 ESTEVE Adrenergic uptake inhibitors Oral ST2427 Site One Therapeutics Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors Oral SP103 Scilex Pharmaceuticals Sodium channel antagonists Oral

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Acute Pain is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Acute Pain Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global acute pain market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of acute pain. Some of the major players include Janssen, Assertio Therapeutics, and Grunenthal. These companies are driving innovation in the acute pain market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for the illness.

In July 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ recent announcement regarding the FDA’s acceptance of their New Drug Application (NDA) for suzetrigine marks a significant step in the pursuit of novel pain management solutions. Suzutrigine, an investigational oral medication, operates by selectively inhibiting the NaV1.8 pain signal, a mechanism distinct from currently available pain treatments. This novel approach holds particular promise for addressing moderate-to-severe acute pain, a condition that affects countless individuals and often requires potent, yet potentially problematic, analgesic options.

Key Players in Acute Pain Market:

The key players in the Acute Pain market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, Esteve, Site One Therapeutics, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for acute pain treatment include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States holds the largest patient pool for acute pain and represents the largest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of telemedicine platforms, which have improved access to pain management services, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

Additionally, advancements in rapid point-of-care diagnostics and innovative pain management technologies are driving the market. These technologies enable faster and more accurate identification of pain sources, leading to timely interventions and better outcomes for patients.

Moreover, new therapeutic and pharmacological advancements, such as novel analgesic drugs and cutting-edge pain relief treatments, are contributing to the ongoing innovation within the industry. Government initiatives and funding for pain management programs, along with efforts to improve patient access to treatment, play a crucial role in the growth and development of the acute pain treatment market.

Recent Developments in Acute Pain Market:

In August 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its New Drug Application for suzetrigine, an investigational oral NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor designed to treat moderate-to-severe acute pain. Suzetrigine represents a potential breakthrough in acute pain management, as it introduces a novel class of analgesics, marking the first significant innovation in this field in over twenty years. The FDA has granted suzetrigine priority review, with a projected action date set for January 30, 2025.

In December 2024, Scilex Holding Company an innovative revenue-generating company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and commercializing treatments for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases, as well as non-opioid pain management solutions for both acute and chronic pain, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with select institutional investors. Under the agreement, Scilex will issue a total of 26,355,347 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants allowing the purchase of up to 2,401,132 additional shares, and common warrants to buy 57,512,958 shares of common stock.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the acute pain market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the acute pain market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current acute pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

