Accelus Secures New Growth Financing To Support Continued Commercial Expansion and Pipeline Innovation

Industry Veteran Bernie Haffey Appointed Chairman of Accelus Board of Directors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelus (“The Company”), a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, today announced the closing of a new equity financing round led by Concord Health Partners, a healthcare-focused investment firm. The capital will support Accelus’s continued commercial growth and further development of its differentiated spinal implant technologies.

In conjunction with the financing, Accelus has appointed industry veteran Bernie Haffey as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Haffey, who joined the Accelus board in February 2024, has over 20 years of medtech and healthcare sector experience and will help oversee the Company’s next phase of growth. Mr. Haffey founded and serves as President of Haffey&Co, a strategic business management consultancy firm that partners with organizations to optimize performance and execute on strategic goals. He previously served as President & CEO of two successful medtech venture-backed start-ups, Nexis Vision Inc and NDO Surgical, and held executive management roles at Summit Technology, IntraLase Corp Mentor Corp and in Hewlett Packard’s Medical Products Group.

“The continued support from our partners through this latest equity financing round reinforces our long-term vision to bring meaningful innovation to spine care and expand access to minimally invasive solutions for both surgeons and patients,” said Kevin McGann, President and CEO of Accelus. “We are now well positioned to deepen our U.S. market presence and invest in future pipeline innovations that meet the real-world needs of spine surgeons across care settings.”

Accelus’s product portfolio includes the FlareHawk® Interbody Fusion System featuring Adaptive Geometry™ technology, LineSider® Spinal System with modular-cortical screws, and Toro-L® Interbody Fusion System. The company’s differentiated implants and instruments support a wide range of minimally invasive techniques suitable for both hospital and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) environments with the goal of preserving patient anatomy, enhancing procedural efficiency, and promoting long-term spinal stability.

With more than 32,000 cages implanted in 25 countries, Accelus has established a strong foundation for growth by delivering scalable, surgeon-driven technologies that challenge traditional limitations in spine surgery. The additional funding will enable the company to expand its reach and continue building momentum as it expands its FlareHawk and Toro portfolios.

“I am delighted to take this new role as Chairman of the Accelus Board at an important time in the Company’s evolution,” said Haffey. “I look forward to working with Kevin and the rest of the Accelus team to help drive continued growth and advance the Company’s ongoing commitment to building on its best-in-class product offering and stellar reputation.”

About Accelus

Accelus, a worldwide leader in expandable spinal implant technology, is dedicated to enhancing surgical procedures and patient outcomes through innovative spinal solutions. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its advanced Adaptive Geometry technologies specifically designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), endoscopic-assisted, percutaneous, and lateral spine surgeries. For more information on Accelus and its innovative product portfolio, please visit www.accelusinc.com.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners is a healthcare-focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord has developed a broad network of strategic relationships that contribute expertise and resources and serve as potential commercial partners to portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality, and expand access to care. For more information, visit www.concordhp.com.

