ABM Respiratory Care Closes $14.8M Oversubscribed Series B to Accelerate Commercialization of BiWaze® Clear

EAGAN, Minn., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Respiratory Care (ABMRC), a medical technology company focused on developing and globally commercializing novel airway clearance and ventilation solutions, today announced the successful close of its Series B financing round, raising $14.8 million—well above its $12 million target. The oversubscribed round was led by Peter Soderberg, ABMRC's Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Worthy Venture Resources, LLC, who more than doubled his investment in the company. The round also included significant participation from Blue Wave Capital, LLC, an investment firm focused on the U.S. healthcare sector with one of the Co-founding Partners joining the Board of Directors, alongside other new and existing investors committed to advancing innovation in respiratory care.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment for ABM Respiratory Care as we expand access to our respiratory therapy platform and bring transformative solutions into more homes and hospitals," said Greg Miller, CEO of ABMRC. "We're grateful for the support of our new and existing investors who are excited about our vision for intelligent, connected therapies of people struggling to breathe."

"I was motivated to increase my ownership of ABMRC given its impressive execution to-date and the superior performance of its first two devices in treating patients across the continuum of care," said Peter Soderberg. "We welcome the opportunity to support the company's next phase of growth as it expands access to our impactful technology to patients worldwide."

The funds will be used to accelerate the commercialization of BiWaze® Clear; ABM Respiratory Care's latest airway clearance system designed for both hospital and home use. This includes scaling U.S. sales efforts, investing in clinical research, and enhancing patient engagement and digital health capabilities.

BiWaze® Clear helps people clear their lungs more efficiently by combining three therapies in one: lung expansion, high-frequency oscillations, and aerosol delivery with an integrated nebulizer. Its compact, battery-operated design and dual-lumen circuit create a portable, closed-loop system that enhances aerosol deposition deep in the lungs, improves mucus clearance, and shortens therapy time—making it easier for patients to use at home or in the hospital.

ABM Respiratory Care is dedicated to advancing patient care by developing intelligent, clinically differentiated, and innovative respiratory care solutions to help people breathe better inside and outside the hospital. Our connected platform is designed to improve respiratory therapy by providing deeper breathing, improved oxygen exchange, reduce aerosol emission exposure, and communication for better disease management for people with compromised respiratory systems, in any care setting around the world. For more information visit, www.abmrc.com.

