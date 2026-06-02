Abeona Therapeutics® Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 1, 2026

CLEVELAND, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced it has granted equity awards to new non-executive employees who joined the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

On May 31, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Abeona’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock equity awards as a material inducement to employment to seven individuals hired by Abeona, which equity awards relate to, in the aggregate, up to 13,800 restricted shares of Abeona common stock. One-third of the shares subject to such restricted stock awards will vest yearly on each anniversary of the grant date, such that the shares subject to such restricted stock awards granted to each employee will be fully vested on the third anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Abeona on the applicable vesting dates.

About Abeona Therapeutics



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features ABO-701 (PSMA-SIR-T™), a potentially first-in-class engineered T-cell therapy targeting PSMA, engineered to overcome the core failures of cell therapies in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona Assist™, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Contacts:

Investor and Media

Greg Gin

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Abeona Therapeutics

ir@abeonatherapeutics.com

Investor

Lee M. Stern

Meru Advisors

lstern@meruadvisors.com