AABB To Run Limited-Time Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) Free Exam Retake Offer

Bethesda, MD - The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) is pleased to announce a limited-time Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) free exam retake offer, supporting prospective CABPs looking to pursue the credential and take their biotherapies expertise to the next level in 2026.

· Starting December 1, 2025, AABB is running a limited-time offer to approved CABP applicants: Candidates who submit their CABP application before midnight on Jan. 9, 2026, will receive a free CABP exam retake voucher (usually $150).

· Additionally, approved applicants will also receive complimentary access to AABB’s CABP Exam Prep Bootcamps video series (a $275 value). Developed by a diverse panel of credentialed CABPs and experts in the biotherapies field, each pre-recorded bootcamp focuses on one of the seven domains covered in the CABP exam. Each bootcamp also includes the presenter's handouts and a downloadable audio file. The complimentary "Getting Started with CABP" bootcamp includes a self-assessment tool, study plan tool and a study group planner.

With CABPs from more than 100 organizations worldwide, AABB's CABP credentialing program is the only certification for validating and identifying proficient, high-caliber biotherapies professionals ready to advance innovation, safety and quality across the field. Attaining the CABP credential helps professionals:

· Prove broad knowledge and industry experience

· Place themselves at the forefront of the cell and gene therapy field

· Validate competence, commitment and lead with confidence

Earlier this year, AABB released a case study: Expertise Across Disciplines: Meet the biotherapy professionals putting the CABP into practice, highlighting testimonials form six CABPs working across different areas in the field as they share what motivated them to pursue the certification, how they see it impacting their work, their organization and the field as a whole.

*All CABP applications subject to AABB approval. AABB reserves the right to end this offer at any time. Free exam retake voucher code will be distributed via email to eligible and approved CABP applicants the week commencing Jan.19, 2026, and subject to voucher code terms and conditions stated in the email.

About the CABP

AABB's Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) Credentialing Program is the only certification for validating and identifying proficient, high-caliber biotherapies professionals ready to advance innovation, safety and quality across the field. The CABP credentialing program evaluates a professional's knowledge across seven biotherapy domains, providing a standardized measure of knowledge, confidence in an individual's expertise, and validation of that professional's abilities. Candidates must meet pre-requisites and obtain a passing grade on the 24/7 on-demand, computer-based online exam, demonstrating their competence in seven key domains:

· Biotherapies in the Patient Care Ecosystem

· Biotherapies Science and Ethics

· Operations and Equipment

· Biotherapies Development Lifecycle

· Manufacturing

· Quality Systems

· The Regulatory Environment

The first cohort of CABPs was certified in December 2022, and there are now more than 150 CABPs worldwide. The full CABP registry is available for viewing on the AABB website. For more information on the CABP, eligibility and how to apply, visit www.aabb.org/cabp. For more information on CABP for organizations including institutional pricing, visit www.aabb.org/cabp-for-organizations.

About AABB

AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field by developing and delivering standards, accreditation, and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available, and effective worldwide. For more information, visit www.aabb.org.

