SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

A.forall Announces the Direct Commercialization of Sodium Acetate Injection 2mEq/mL

July 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through its U.S. subsidiary, Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc., A.forall announced the direct commercialization and launch of Sodium Acetate Injection 2mEq/mL in 20mL, 50mL, and 100mL vials.



Sodium Acetate Injection, USP is indicated as a source of sodium for addition to large volume intravenous fluids to prevent or correct hyponatremia in patients with restricted or no oral intake. It is also useful as an additive for preparing specific intravenous fluid formulas when the needs of the patient cannot be met by standard electrolyte or nutrient solutions.

“We continue supplying Sodium Acetate in the U.S. throughout this time of shortage as we have been doing over the last four years, but we are now proudly addressing the shortage directly. Thanks to our own commercial organization, we are now able to provide U.S. patients with the medicines they need most in an even more efficient way.

“This important milestone represents the company’s continued investment in and increasing internal dedication to serving the U.S. marketplace, especially for products which have been or continue to be reported in shortage,” commented Erik Lazarich, A.forall’s President of U.S. Operations.

Please see link for Full Prescribing Information.

About A.forall & Milla Pharmaceuticals

At A.forall, our mission is all about Making Affordable Medicines Available To All: we develop value-added generic pharmaceuticals, solve product shortages and fill unmet medical needs so that patients can continue their treatment. At the same time, we are reducing costs to the healthcare system and increasing customer convenience for a more sustainable world.

Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of A.forall, is engaged in the development, licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of generic prescription drugs for the U.S. market, focusing on niche injectable and solution products for hospitals and clinics.

More info: About – A.forall & About - Milla Pharmaceuticals


Contacts

Erik Lazarich
(952) 449-5154
erik.lazarich@aforallpharma.com

Minnesota Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Tariffs
Novartis ‘Moving as Fast as Possible’ to Fully Manufacture Key Drugs in US as Tariffs Near
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Takeda sign at its office in Massachusetts
Neuroscience
Takeda Establishes Lead in Narcolepsy Race With Back-to-Back Phase III Wins
July 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Big fish with dollar sign eating many small ones. Competition, merger, business, monopoly concept. EPS 8 vector illustration, no transparency
M&A
Merck Makes Big Respiratory Play With $10B Acquisition of Verona
July 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
businessman Climbing mountain. Symbol of success, career, leadership and goal
Immuno-oncology
Four Therapies Hanging On in Troubled TIGIT Space
July 7, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac