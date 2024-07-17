Plaque Psoriasis Market Estimated to Reach a CAGR of 8.93% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Inflating Demand for Biologics

The plaque psoriasis market to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by novel biological treatments along with customized treatment approaches. Additionally, oral small-molecule inhibitors such as apremilast are gaining traction for their convenience as well as effectiveness.

Development of Biologic Therapies: Driving the Plaque Psoriasis Market

One of the major trends revolutionizing the market is the utilization of biologic therapies, providing more targeted as well as effective treatment options. Biologics are complex proteins derived from living cells that target specific parts of the immune system involved in the pathogenesis of psoriasis. The introduction of biologics such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, including etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira), marked a significant advancement by targeting and neutralizing TNF-alpha, a key inflammatory cytokine. These therapies provided substantial improvements in skin clearance and quality of life for patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Further advancements led to the development of interleukin (IL) inhibitors, such as IL-17 inhibitors (secukinumab - Cosentyx, ixekizumab - Taltz) and IL-23 inhibitors (guselkumab - Tremfya, risankizumab - Skyrizi), which offer even more precise mechanisms of action, leading to higher efficacy and better safety profiles.

Moreover, the impact of biologic therapies extends beyond their clinical efficacy. They have significantly altered the treatment paradigm for plaque psoriasis by providing long-term disease control and improving patient adherence due to their convenient dosing schedules and rapid onset of action. For example, IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitors have demonstrated superior long-term efficacy in clinical trials, with many patients achieving and maintaining clear or almost clear skin for extended periods. These advancements have also led to the exploration of new biologic targets and the development of next-generation biologics, further expanding the therapeutic arsenal. The success of these biologics has spurred ongoing research and development, with numerous new biologic agents in the pipeline aiming to address unmet needs and improve patient outcomes. This continuous innovation highlights the dynamic nature of the plaque psoriasis market and the critical role of biologic therapies in enhancing the quality of life for patients.

Emergence of Oral Small Molecule Inhibitors: Contributing to Market Expansion

The emergence of oral small molecule inhibitors has significantly broadened the treatment landscape for plaque psoriasis, offering patients more convenient and effective options. Apremilast (Otezla) is a notable example, being the first oral small molecule inhibitor approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Apremilast works by inhibiting phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), which in turn reduces the production of inflammatory cytokines. Clinical studies have shown that apremilast can significantly improve skin clearance and reduce symptoms with a favorable safety profile, without the need for regular laboratory monitoring. Its oral administration makes it particularly appealing to patients who prefer not to use injectables, thus enhancing adherence and overall patient satisfaction.

Another significant development in this category is deucravacitinib (Sotyktu), a selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor approved by the FDA. Deucravacitinib represents a new class of treatment with a novel mechanism of action targeting intracellular signaling pathways involved in the inflammatory process. In clinical trials, deucravacitinib has shown superior efficacy compared to apremilast, with a higher percentage of patients achieving significant skin clearance and maintaining these results over time. The introduction of deucravacitinib provides an effective oral option for patients who have not responded adequately to other treatments or who seek alternatives to biologic therapies. The success of these oral small molecule inhibitors reflects a growing trend towards more personalized and patient-friendly treatment options in the plaque psoriasis market, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of patients while maintaining high standards of efficacy and safety. The emergence of these therapies underscores a shift towards more accessible and manageable treatments for plaque psoriasis, improving the quality of life for many patients.

Integration of Digital Health Tools:

The integration of digital health tools is transforming the management of plaque psoriasis, offering enhanced monitoring, personalized treatment plans, and improved patient engagement. Mobile apps and telemedicine platforms are at the forefront of this digital health revolution. For instance, apps like MyPsoriasisTeam and PsoHappy provide platforms for patients to track their symptoms, share experiences, and receive support from a community of peers. These tools enable patients to monitor their disease progression and treatment response in real-time, facilitating more informed discussions with their healthcare providers. Moreover, digital tools such as these help in collecting valuable patient-reported outcomes, which can be used to tailor treatments more effectively and improve overall disease management.

Telemedicine has also seen a significant rise, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing accessibility to dermatological care. Platforms like DermatologistOnCall and FirstDerm allow patients to consult with dermatologists remotely, receive diagnoses, and get prescriptions without the need for in-person visits. This approach not only improves access to care for those living in remote areas but also reduces the time and cost associated with traditional appointments. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in digital health tools is emerging as a promising development. AI algorithms can analyze images of the skin to assist in diagnosing psoriasis and monitoring treatment effectiveness, providing an additional layer of precision and efficiency in managing the condition. These innovations in digital health are not only enhancing patient engagement and adherence but also enabling healthcare providers to deliver more personalized and proactive care. The integration of these digital health tools reflects a broader trend towards a more connected and patient-centric approach in the plaque psoriasis market. By leveraging technology, patients are empowered to take a more active role in managing their condition, while healthcare providers can deliver more tailored and effective care, ultimately improving outcomes and quality of life for those affected by plaque psoriasis.

Leading Companies in the Plaque Psoriasis Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global plaque psoriasis market, several leading pharmaceutical companies are driving innovation and treatment advancements. Some of the major players include Ortho Dermatologics, AstraZeneca, and Almirall. These companies are at the forefront of developing advanced biologics and small molecule inhibitors, continuously enhancing the treatment options available for patients with plaque psoriasis.

Ortho Dermatologics, a division of Bausch Health Companies, has recently made significant strides with its product Duobrii (tazarotene/ulobetasol) in the plaque psoriasis market. Duobrii is notable for being the first and only topical treatment that combines a potent corticosteroid (ulobetasol) with a retinoid (tazarotene) in a single formulation. This unique combination leverages the anti-inflammatory properties of ulobetasol and the cellular turnover effects of tazarotene, providing a dual mechanism of action that effectively treats plaque psoriasis.

Moreover, AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health Companies), has made tremendous progress with its plaque psoriasis treatment, Siliq (brodalumab). Recent data presented at various dermatology conferences, including the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, highlighted the long-term efficacy of Siliq. Results from the AMAGINE-2 study showed that Siliq provided sustained high levels of skin clearance (PASI 100) over more than two years in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. These findings underscore Siliq’s potential as a long-term treatment option for patients who have not found success with other therapies.

Apart from this, Almirall has recently highlighted significant progress with its biologic therapy Ilumya (tildrakizumab) in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. New data from the POSITIVE study demonstrated that Ilumya effectively restores patient wellbeing to levels comparable to the general population within 16 weeks of treatment, with sustained benefits observed for up to a year. This study underscores Ilumya’s efficacy in improving both physical symptoms and overall quality of life for patients.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for plaque psoriasis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for plaque psoriasis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to advancements in treatments, increased awareness, and technological innovations.

Moreover, plaque psoriasis is relatively common in the U.S., affecting about 7.4 million adults. This high prevalence contributes to a large patient pool requiring ongoing treatment and management. Additionally, the U.S. has a well-developed healthcare system with widespread access to dermatological care and advanced medical treatment options. This includes a wide range of biologic drugs, phototherapy, and other innovative therapies that are readily accessible to patients.

Besides this, the U.S. is home to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and AbbVie, which invest heavily in research and development of new treatments for psoriasis. These companies drive market growth through the introduction of innovative drugs and therapies.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the plaque psoriasis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the plaque psoriasis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current plaque psoriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

