Peritoneal Cancer Market to Reach a CAGR of 18.2% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Sublingual Immunotherapy Treatment

Peritoneal Cancer Market Outlook 2024-2034:

The peritoneal cancer market is expected to reach a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during 2024-2034. The market is driven by the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, the adoption of Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy, and the rise of personalized medicine through genetic profiling and biomarker identification. Moreover, advancements in genetic profiling and biomarker identification are playing a crucial role in early diagnosis and treatment customization.

Advancement in Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy: Driving the Peritoneal Cancer Market

Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) combined with cytoreductive surgery has emerged as a revolutionary treatment approach for peritoneal cancer, significantly impacting the market. This technique involves two main steps: first, surgeons perform cytoreductive surgery to remove visible tumors within the peritoneal cavity. Following this, a heated chemotherapy solution is circulated within the abdominal cavity, targeting microscopic cancer cells that may remain post-surgery. The rationale behind using heated chemotherapy lies in its enhanced efficacy. The heat increases the penetration of chemotherapy into tissues, improving its ability to destroy cancer cells. Additionally, the high temperature itself can directly kill cancer cells or make them more susceptible to the effects of chemotherapy. This dual mechanism significantly reduces the likelihood of cancer recurrence compared to traditional chemotherapy. Clinical studies have shown promising outcomes with HIPEC. For instance, research published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology highlighted improved survival rates in patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis from colorectal cancer treated with HIPEC compared to those who received standard chemotherapy. Patients undergoing HIPEC showed a median overall survival of 41 months versus 24 months in the non-HIPEC group.

Furthermore, HIPEC’s benefits extend beyond just survival rates. Patients often experience a better quality of life post-treatment, as the targeted approach minimizes systemic side effects commonly associated with conventional chemotherapy. This is particularly important for peritoneal cancer patients, who typically face a poor prognosis and limited treatment options. The demand for HIPEC is expected to grow as more healthcare providers adopt this technique and as ongoing research continues to validate its efficacy. Increased awareness and education among oncologists and surgeons about the benefits of HIPEC will further drive its integration into standard treatment protocols for peritoneal cancer. Additionally, advancements in surgical techniques and the development of new chemotherapy agents tailored for HIPEC use are likely to enhance its effectiveness and expand its applicability.

The emergence of Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapies: Contributing to Market Expansion

Targeted therapies and immunotherapies are transforming the treatment landscape of peritoneal cancer, offering new hope for patients with advanced disease. These therapies aim to specifically target cancer cells while sparing normal tissues, thereby reducing side effects and improving treatment efficacy. Targeted therapies work by interfering with specific molecules involved in the growth, progression, and spread of cancer. One of the most promising targeted agents in peritoneal cancer is bevacizumab, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). VEGF plays a crucial role in tumor angiogenesis, the process by which tumors develop their blood supply. By blocking VEGF, bevacizumab can effectively starve tumors of the nutrients and oxygen they need to grow. In addition to targeted therapies, immunotherapies are gaining traction in the peritoneal cancer market. Immunotherapy harnesses the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. One of the most successful immunotherapy approaches is the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors, which block proteins that prevent the immune system from attacking cancer cells.

Moreover, pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, has shown promise in treating peritoneal cancer, particularly in patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) tumors. MSI-H tumors have a high mutation rate, making them more likely to be recognized and targeted by the immune system. Clinical trials have shown that pembrolizumab can induce durable responses in patients with MSI-H peritoneal carcinomatosis, leading to prolonged survival in some cases. The development of personalized medicine approaches is further enhancing the impact of targeted therapies and immunotherapies. By analyzing the genetic and molecular profile of a patient’s tumor, oncologists can select the most appropriate targeted or immune-based treatments, thereby maximizing efficacy and minimizing toxicity. This precision medicine approach is becoming increasingly important in the management of peritoneal cancer.

Enhanced Diagnostic and Imaging Techniques:

Advancements in diagnostic and imaging techniques are playing a crucial role in the early detection and precise management of peritoneal cancer. Accurate diagnosis and staging are essential for developing effective treatment plans and improving patient outcomes. One of the key innovations in this area is the use of advanced imaging modalities, such as positron emission tomography (PET) combined with computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). These imaging techniques provide detailed information about the extent of disease spread within the peritoneal cavity and help identify metastatic lesions that might not be visible with conventional imaging. PET-CT has shown high sensitivity and specificity in detecting peritoneal metastases, aiding in better treatment planning and monitoring response to therapy. Moreover, laparoscopic techniques are also being increasingly utilized for the diagnosis and staging of peritoneal cancer. Diagnostic laparoscopy allows direct visualization of the peritoneal cavity, enabling the collection of biopsy samples from suspicious lesions. This minimally invasive approach reduces the need for more extensive surgical procedures and provides valuable information for accurate staging and treatment planning.

Another significant development is the use of liquid biopsy techniques. Liquid biopsies involve analyzing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and other biomarkers in a patient’s blood sample. This non-invasive method can provide real-time information about the genetic and molecular profile of the tumor, helping to guide treatment decisions and monitor disease progression. Liquid biopsies are particularly useful for detecting minimal residual disease and assessing response to therapy, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. Apart from this, genomic profiling and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are also transforming the diagnostic landscape of peritoneal cancer. These technologies enable comprehensive analysis of the genetic alterations in a tumor, identifying actionable mutations that can be targeted with specific therapies. Genomic profiling helps oncologists tailor treatment plans based on the individual characteristics of a patient’s cancer, leading to more personalized and effective therapies. Besides this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms into diagnostic processes is further enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of cancer detection and management. AI-driven image analysis can assist radiologists in identifying subtle abnormalities and patterns that might be missed by the human eye, improving the accuracy of diagnosis and staging. Additionally, machine learning models can analyze large datasets to predict treatment outcomes and identify potential biomarkers for disease progression.

Leading Companies in the Peritoneal Cancer Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global peritoneal cancer market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing and commercializing treatments for cancer conditions. Some of the major players include Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis. These companies are driving innovation in the peritoneal cancer market through continuous research, strategic collaborations, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for effective cancer treatments.

In May 2024, Roche and its U.S. subsidiary Genentech announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for inavolisib, an investigational oral therapy. This designation was awarded based on positive Phase III results for treating advanced hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation. The study demonstrated that inavolisib, in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant, significantly improved progression-free survival compared to the standard treatment alone.

Merck & Co., Inc. has been actively involved in the development of therapies that have implications for peritoneal cancer treatment, particularly through the use of their drug LYNPARZA. LYNPARZA received FDA approval as a first-line maintenance treatment for patients with BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer, which includes those with primary peritoneal cancer. This approval is based on data showing that LYNPARZA significantly improves progression-free survival in patients compared to standard care. This marks an important advancement for patients with peritoneal cancer, providing a new therapeutic option that can help manage the disease more effectively.

In May 2024, Novartis announced the acquisition of Mariana Oncology, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel radioligand therapies (RLTs) to treat cancers with high unmet needs, including peritoneal cancer. This strategic move aims to bolster Novartis’s oncology pipeline and enhance its capabilities in the radioligand therapy domain. The acquisition includes a portfolio of RLT programs that are in various stages of development, targeting a range of solid tumors such as breast, prostate, and lung cancers.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for peritoneal cancer include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for peritoneal cancer while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the development and approval of new therapeutic drugs, the rising prevalence of peritoneal cancer, and advances in medical technology including improved imaging techniques and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Moreover, in March 2024, the FDA granted full approval for mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx for treating folate receptor alpha (FRα) positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. This approval was based on the positive outcomes from the MIRASOL trial, which showed significant improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard chemotherapy treatments.

Besides this, in June 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to Radspherin for the treatment of peritoneal metastases from ovarian cancer. This designation aims to expedite the development and review process, potentially bringing this novel radiopharmaceutical therapy to patients. Early trial results have shown that Radspherin is well-tolerated and effective, with no dose-limiting toxicity observed.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the peritoneal cancer market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the peritoneal cancer market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current peritoneal cancer marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

