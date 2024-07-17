Multiple Myeloma Market Size to Reach USD 38.1 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Rising Geriatric Population

The multiple myeloma market size reached a value of USD 16.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM market to reach USD 38.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by the introduction of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies including Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) as well as Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), which offer satisfying efficacy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Additionally, bispecific antibodies and new proteasome inhibitors are improving treatment alternatives, providing targeted therapy along with effective therapies.

Advancements in CAR T-Cell Therapies: Driving the Multiple Myeloma Market

One of the major trends revolutionalizing the multiple myeloma market is the advancements in CAR T-cell therapies that have transformed the treatment landscape for multiple myeloma, predominantly for patients with relapsed or refractory disease. These therapies involve genetically modifying a patient’s T-cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) that target specific antigens on multiple myeloma cells, such as B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). One significant advancement is the development and approval of Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) by Janssen Biotech and Legend Biotech. In clinical trials, Carvykti has shown impressive results, with the Phase Ib/II CARTITUDE-1 trial reporting an overall response rate (ORR) of 97%, and 67% of patients achieving a stringent complete response. These results underscore the potential of Carvykti to provide deep and durable responses in patients who have exhausted other treatment options.

Another notable CAR T-cell therapy is Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), developed by Bristol Myers Squibb and 2Seventy Bio. Approved by the FDA for patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, Abecma targets BCMA and has demonstrated significant efficacy. In the pivotal KarMMa trial, Abecma achieved an ORR of 73%, with 33% of patients experiencing a complete response. These therapies are not only offering new hope for patients with advanced multiple myeloma but are also driving further research and development in CAR T-cell technologies. The success of Carvykti and Abecma highlights the potential of CAR T-cell therapies to transform the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma, offering patients a chance for long-term remission and improved quality of life. As research continues, these advancements are expected to expand the use of CAR T-cell therapies and enhance their effectiveness, bringing new possibilities to the fight against this challenging disease.

Development of Bispecific Antibodies: Contributing to Market Expansion

The development of bispecific antibodies is a significant advancement in the multiple myeloma market, offering new therapeutic options for patients, especially those with relapsed or refractory disease. Bispecific antibodies are engineered proteins that can simultaneously bind to two different antigens, engaging T-cells and directing them to cancer cells. One of the most promising bispecific antibodies in this space is teclistamab, which targets both BCMA on multiple myeloma cells and CD3 on T-cells, facilitating the immune system’s direct attack on cancer cells. In clinical trials, teclistamab has shown an overall response rate (ORR) of 65%, with a complete response (CR) rate of 40% in heavily pretreated patients. These results highlight its potential to offer significant clinical benefits where other treatments have failed.

Another innovative bispecific antibody is elranatamab, which also targets BCMA and CD3. Early-phase clinical trials have demonstrated an ORR of 70% in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. These therapies are particularly valuable for patients who have become resistant to conventional treatments such as immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), proteasome inhibitors (PIs), and monoclonal antibodies. The efficacy of bispecific antibodies like teclistamab and elranatamab lies in their ability to harness the body’s own immune system to fight cancer, offering a novel mechanism of action compared to traditional therapies. As more bispecific antibodies advance through clinical trials and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to play a crucial role in the multiple myeloma treatment paradigm, providing new hope for patients with limited options and driving further innovation in oncology. The emergence of bispecific antibodies such as teclistamab and elranatamab is expanding the therapeutic arsenal for multiple myeloma, providing new hope for improved outcomes and extended survival rates. As research progresses, the continued development and refinement of bispecific antibodies are expected to play a crucial role in the future of multiple myeloma treatment, driving ongoing innovation and offering new possibilities for patients with limited options.

Focus on Combination Therapies:

The focus on combination therapies is a significant trend in the multiple myeloma market, aimed at improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Combination therapies involve the use of multiple therapeutic agents to target different pathways or mechanisms of the disease, thereby enhancing overall treatment effectiveness and minimizing resistance. A prominent example of this approach is the combination of immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), proteasome inhibitors (PIs), and monoclonal antibodies. Studies have shown that combining lenalidomide (an IMiD) with bortezomib (a PI) and dexamethasone significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rates (ORR) compared to individual agents alone. This combination, often referred to as RVd (Revlimid, Velcade, and dexamethasone), is now a standard treatment for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

Another noteworthy instance is the combination of daratumumab, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, with lenalidomide and dexamethasone. Clinical trials have demonstrated that this combination not only enhances ORR but also extends PFS in both newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients. The MAIA trial, for instance, showed that adding daratumumab to lenalidomide and dexamethasone (DRd) resulted in a 44% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to lenalidomide and dexamethasone alone. Such combinations are becoming increasingly common as they leverage the synergistic effects of different drugs to overcome the limitations of monotherapy and offer more robust and durable responses. The strategy of using combination therapies in multiple myeloma is driving significant improvements in patient outcomes and is likely to remain a cornerstone of treatment regimens. As research progresses, the development of new combinations and optimization of existing ones will continue to enhance the therapeutic landscape for multiple myeloma, providing patients with more effective and comprehensive treatment options.

Leading Companies in the Multiple Myeloma Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global multiple myeloma market, several leading pharmaceutical companies are pioneering advancements in treatment options. Some of the major players include Celgene, Sanofi, and Karyopharm. These companies are at the forefront of multiple myeloma treatment advancements, continuously working on developing new therapies and improving existing ones to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

Celgene’s Revlimid (lenalidomide) is a continued leader in treatment options, particularly with new regulatory approvals and competition from generic versions. A significant update is the FDA approval of Revlimid in combination with rituximab (R² regimen) for the treatment of previously treated follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). The Phase 3 AUGMENT trial, which formed the basis for this approval, demonstrated a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 39.4 months for patients treated with the R² regimen compared to 14.1 months for those receiving rituximab plus placebo. This approval expands the use of Revlimid beyond multiple myeloma, reinforcing its role as a versatile cancer therapy.

Moreover, Sanofi’s Sarclisa (isatuximab) is making significant strides in the multiple myeloma market, particularly with its recent clinical advancements and regulatory updates. The Phase 3 IMROZ study, which evaluated Sarclisa in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd), has shown promising results for patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma. The study demonstrated that this combination significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 40% compared to VRd alone. Specifically, the estimated progression-free survival at 60 months was 63.2% for patients treated with Sarclisa-VRd versus 45.2% for those on VRd alone.

Apart from this, Karyopharm Therapeutics has made notable advancements with Xpovio (selinexor) in the multiple myeloma market. Xpovio, an oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, functions by inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1, thereby retaining tumor suppressor proteins within the nucleus to enhance their anti-cancer activity. Recent clinical trials have shown promising results for Xpovio. The BOSTON study, a Phase 3 trial, demonstrated that the combination of selinexor with bortezomib and dexamethasone (SVd) significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% compared to the standard bortezomib and dexamethasone (Vd) regimen.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for multiple myeloma include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for multiple myeloma while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to advancements in treatment options and a robust pipeline of innovative therapies.

Moreover, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines now include multiple selinexor combination regimens, further validating their importance in clinical practice. The approval and inclusion of these therapies in treatment guidelines underscore their potential to become integral parts of multiple myeloma management.

Besides this, the market is also driven by the high incidence and prevalence of multiple myeloma in the United States. According to the National Cancer Institute, there are more than 32,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the U.S., with over 140,000 patients living with the disease. This significant patient population necessitates continued innovation and improvement in treatment strategies.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the multiple myeloma market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the multiple myeloma market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current multiple myeloma marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

