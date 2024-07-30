Microarray Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global microarray market size was estimated at USD 5.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2034. The rising development in bioinformatics is expected to enhance the growth of the microarray market.

The microarray market deals with advanced molecular biology technology for detecting the expressions together of various genes. Assay design is simple. Cost-effective, accurate, and quick. Microarrays can be used to research a wide variety of micro-molecules, such as tissues, carbohydrates, enzymes, proteins, RNA, and DNA. Mutations, pathway identification, enzyme activity, biomarker profiling, molecular interactions, and gene expression profiling are all possible applications. Microarray is being used in basic research, diagnosis, and clinical research.

The increasing prevalence of cancer globally, increasing utilization of this technology in its detection increasing revolution in information technology such as software, increasing demand for individualized treatment, and growing continuous advancements in DNA microarray technology are expected to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

· North America dominated the market share of 38% in 2023.

· The U.S. microarray market size is expected to reach around USD 3.76 billion by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.

· By product, the consumables segment has contributed the highest revenue share in 2023.

· By type, the DNA microarrays segment has led the largest market share in 2023.

· By application, the research segment dominated the market for microarrays in 2023.

· By end user, the research and academic segment has accounted for the highest market share in 2023.

Microarray Market at a Glance

The increasing research and development in the healthcare industry, the rising government and private funding for research in proteomics and genomics, and the increasing focus on secure cancer treatment research are further expected to drive the growth of the market. Microarray has been increasingly popular in the diagnosis of genetic and viral disorders, forensic application, cancer diagnostics, pharmacogenomics research, and medication development over recent years.

In addition, the growing burden of various chronic diseases such as cancer, increasing high usage of various applications, growing technological advancements in treatment, and increasing research and funding activities are further anticipated to accelerate the growth of the microarray market during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders drives market growth

The prevalence of genetic diseases significantly increases the market growth for the market microarray. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders necessitates accurate and early diagnosis, a role in which microarrays exceed. Microarrays play a significant role in detecting genetic markers linked to these diseases and enabling timely interventions and personalized treatment. This increasing demand for precise diagnostics and genetic testing drives the widespread adoption of microarray technology, developing it as an important tool in addressing the healthcare challenges generated by genetic diseases, ultimately driving patient care and outcomes. Thus, these factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the microarray market during the forecast period.

However, quality control concerns and data complexity may restrain market growth.

Data complexity creates a major obstacle in the market for microarray. The high amount of data generated by microarray experiments requires advanced bioinformatics tools and expertise for analysis. Handling complicated datasets can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, hindering accessibility to a broad variety of research and healthcare facilities. In addition, the misapplication of complex data can emphasize the need for skilled professionals’ erroneous conclusions. Addressing these challenges is essential to fully harness the significance of microarrays in genomics research and diagnostics. Additionally, quality control issues create a major challenge. These factors are estimated to hinder the growth of the microarray market.

Agricultural biotechnology to revolutionize the market growth

Utilizing scientific instruments and methods, such as molecular biology and genetic engineering, to improve and increase agricultural output is the major method in agricultural biotechnology. This technology involves a broad range of applications, such as agricultural improvement, pest and disease resistance, and the production of genetically modified organisms with significant features. Gene expression patterns connected to characteristics such as drought resistance, pest resistance, and enhanced yield can be investigated using microarrays.

Microarrays improve the production of crops with increased resilience by helping to identify genes connected to resistance to diseases and pests. Microarrays also help in various crop’s genes, which improves the field of functional genomics. Thus, these significant factors are expected to enhance the growth of the microarray market in the coming years.

North America dominated the microarray market share in 2023.

The increasing strategic collaborations between research institutions and industry leaders, increasing government initiatives supporting genomics research, and growing robust investment in advanced research and development activities are expected to drive the demand for market growth in the region. Furthermore, strong healthcare infrastructure and well-established regulatory frameworks for medical devices ensure the timely and compliant adoption of microarrays in clinical practices contributed to market growth. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in the region and are estimated to drive the growth of the microarray market in North America.

· For instance, in January 2024, Thermo Fisher launched its largest and most ethnically diverse array to date, the Axiom PangenomiX Array. The aim behind this launch was to accurately account for this richer picture of human genomic variation. This new array offered optimal genetic coverage for pharmacogenomic research and population-scale disease studies in the United States.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The microarray market is driven by growing research funding, rising healthcare infrastructure, and rising technological advances in the microarray technology in the region. Due to the expanding uses of pharmacogenomics and personalized health, there is an increasing need for diagnostics and research for high throughput technology. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the Asia Pacific. China’s biotechnology industry is growing rapidly due to investments from the commercial and public sectors. The increasing demand for personalized medicines and growing emphasis on precision medicines in China are expected to drive the growth of the microarray market in the Asia Pacific region.

Microarray Market Segment

By Product, the Consumables Segment Led the Market

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This segment includes many components essential for microarray experiments, such as buffers, reagents, arrays, and other consumables. The increasing preference towards pharmacogenomics and precision medicine has increased the scope of microarray applications and is expected to drive the growth of the consumables segment.

By Type, the DNA Microarrays Segment Led the Market.

The DNA microarrays segment contributed the largest market share in 2023. The advancement of molecular biology and biotechnology techniques are helping to constant improvements in microarray technology. This involves the development of more accurate and efficient cDNA synthesis methods contributed to propel the growth of the DNA microarrays segment.

By Application, the Research Segment Led the Market

The research segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 due to the rising government and private funding for research in proteomics and genomics. The funding is also estimated to help in rising research in the highly emerging field of personalized medicines is expected to drive the growth of the research segment.

Recent Developments

· In August 2023, a new chromosomal microarray was launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The aim behind this launch was to improve cytogenetic research lab profitability, efficiency, and productivity with a two-day turnaround time. This microarray provided insights into chromosomal variants of a broad range of oncology, postnatal, and prenatal research applications.

· In May 2023, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered novel test for allergies ‘Allergynius Dx’ was launched by Dr Dangs Lab. This advanced AI-powered novel test was an innovative Molecular Allergy Diagnostics test based on Microarray. The aim behind this launch was to help doctors and patients make informed decisions about managing allergies.

Microarray Market Top Companies

· Illumina, Inc.

· Agilent Technologies, Inc.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· PerkinElmer, Inc.

· Arrayit Corporation

· Bio-Rad Laboratories

· GE Healthcare

· Molecular Devices, LLC

· Affymetrix

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Product

· Consumables

· Software & Services

· Instruments

By Type

· DNA Microarrays

· Protein Microarrays

· Other Microarrays

By Application

· Agriculture

· Research Applications

· Drug Discovery

· Diseases Diagnostics

· Other Applications

By End User

· Research & Academic Institutes

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Diagnostic Laboratories

· Other End Users

· Others

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

