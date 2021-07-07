Medexus Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ken D’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDP), and his team joined Daniel Lubienietzky, Manager, Life Sciences, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company’s new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a leading innovative and rare disease pharmaceutical company with a focus on the therapeutic areas of hematology, transplant, auto-immune disease, specialty oncology, allergy, and pediatric diseases. Medexus provides innovative and market-leading brands to improve the lives of patients and provide important options to healthcare professionals. For more information please visit: https://www.medexus.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday July 7, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Company Codes: Toronto:MDP