Medexus Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ken D’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDP), and his team joined Daniel Lubienietzky, Manager, Life Sciences, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company’s new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a leading innovative and rare disease pharmaceutical company with a focus on the therapeutic areas of hematology, transplant, auto-immune disease, specialty oncology, allergy, and pediatric diseases. Medexus provides innovative and market-leading brands to improve the lives of patients and provide important options to healthcare professionals. For more information please visit: https://www.medexus.com/.
Date: Wednesday July 7, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
Company Codes: Toronto:MDP