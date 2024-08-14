Lenstec Appoints Jimmy Chacko as Chief Operating Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Lenstec Inc., a leading innovator in intraocular lens (IOL) technology, today announced the appointment of Jimmy Chacko as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. As the next generation of leadership, Chacko will oversee daily business operations, develop growth strategies, and ensure optimal resource allocation across departments.

With over two decades at Lenstec, Chacko joined in 2003 as Regulatory Affairs Manager and rose to Vice President of Regulatory Affairs in 2005. His expertise in global regulatory and clinical affairs, product registration, and quality systems compliance has been key to Lenstec’s success.

Chacko will focus on driving sales of Lenstec’s flagship product, the ClearView 3 IOL, which offers superior visual outcomes with minimal glare and halos. He will lead initiatives to increase awareness among surgeons worldwide and guide clinical teams in supporting successful patient outcomes.

“I’m honored to take on this role and excited about the opportunities ahead for Lenstec,” said Chacko. “Our innovative products can significantly improve patients’ lives, and I’m committed to ensuring surgeons worldwide have access to and success with our technology.”

Chacko’s appointment comes as Lenstec prepares to launch new IOL designs, including enhanced depth-of-focus (EDOF) lenses and advanced monofocal options. These innovations aim to address diverse patient needs and further solidify Lenstec’s position in the ophthalmic market.

Holding a Master of Science in Ophthalmic Science from Aston University, Chacko brings scientific expertise and business acumen to his new position. He has been crucial in Lenstec’s clinical trials and FDA approvals for multiple IOL products.

Chacko serves on ISO/ANSI standards committees and is active in organizations like the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society, the American National Standards Institute, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

As COO, Chacko will oversee operations, including ClearView IOL production at Lenstec’s U.S. facility in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’ll work closely with R&D on new IOL materials and designs, positioning Lenstec for growth in the competitive ophthalmic market.

Chacko’s career at Lenstec has seen continuous growth. Starting in regulatory affairs, he became integral to the company’s leadership. His passion for IOL technology and commitment to improving patient outcomes have driven his career progression.

Chacko holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition from the University of Florida. His diverse educational background complements his extensive experience in the ophthalmic industry, providing a unique perspective on product development and market needs.

About Lenstec Inc. Lenstec is a leading developer and manufacturer of premium intraocular lenses. Focused on innovation and quality, Lenstec produces advanced IOL designs, improving visual outcomes for cataract surgery patients worldwide. The company’s flagship product, the ClearView 3 IOL, offers exceptional visual clarity across near, intermediate, and distance ranges.

