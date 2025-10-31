L7 Informatics Named Top Innovator in 2025 Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™ for Pharma and Biotech LIMS

Frost & Sullivan recognizes L7|ESP® for its unified platform architecture, workflow orchestration, and AI-ready design.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, a leader in digital transformation for life sciences, today announced it has achieved the highest Innovation Index score (4.85) in Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Frost Radar™: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). The company also recorded a strong Growth Index score of 3.95, reflecting its continued momentum in transforming laboratory operations and enabling data-driven science across the biopharma sector.

Among 50 global LIMS providers evaluated, Frost & Sullivan ranked L7 Informatics as the industry's top innovator, citing its unified platform approach, deep workflow orchestration, and ontology-based model that enables AI-ready data.

"Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) industry is signaling a shift towards integrative systems that connect data and processes across the product lifecycle," said Nitin Naik, Vice President & Practice Area Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan. "L7 Informatics has set an innovation standard with its distinctive solution. Its Enterprise Science Platform (L7|ESP®) unifies R&D, Quality, and Manufacturing in one environment, enabling life science organizations to modernize operations, ensure compliance, and accelerate the delivery of advanced therapies."

Rather than offering point solutions, L7|ESP integrates LIMS, electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), manufacturing execution systems (MES), and scientific data management into a single, connected environment. The platform enables seamless workflow orchestration, contextualized data capture, and real-time insight across R&D, manufacturing, and quality control.

The report highlighted several key differentiators:

Rapid technology transfer and digital recipes enabling real-time modification of Critical Process Parameters (CPP) and Critical Quality Attributes (CQA) per patient in cell therapy workflows.

and digital recipes enabling real-time modification of Critical Process Parameters (CPP) and Critical Quality Attributes (CQA) per patient in cell therapy workflows. The only unified backbone validated by leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to support advanced therapy production.

validated by leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to support advanced therapy production. Flexible deployment models (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid) to meet diverse operational needs.

(on-premises, cloud, or hybrid) to meet diverse operational needs. Customer-reported efficiency gains of up to 80% after replacing manual or siloed processes.

The Frost Radar™ described L7 Informatics as "well positioned to capitalize on AI-driven transformation, global market expansion, and precision medicine," noting that the company's "single-platform model resonates in pharma and biotech, where consolidated, contextualized data is becoming a prerequisite for innovation."

"Achieving the highest innovation score from Frost & Sullivan validates our commitment to reimagining laboratory informatics as a unified, intelligent platform," said Mark Spencer, President and CEO of L7 Informatics. "As pharmaceutical and biotech organizations seek to accelerate science, integrate operations, and unlock AI, L7|ESP provides the foundation for end-to-end digital transformation."

Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., Founder and Strategy Officer of L7 Informatics, added: "We built L7|ESP on the principle that laboratory systems should work the way scientists think, connecting workflows, contextualizing data, and enabling insight without creating new silos. Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan affirms that a unified approach is not just technically superior, but essential to the future of life sciences."

About L7 Informatics, Inc.



L7 Informatics, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated scientific data and analytics solutions. Its unified platform, L7|ESP®, enables seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and collaborative workflows, empowering scientists and researchers to accelerate discovery, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation. L7's mission is to revolutionize how scientific data is managed, analyzed, and utilized, enabling breakthroughs in research, development, and manufacturing.



Learn more at www.l7informatics.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l7-informatics-named-top-innovator-in-2025-frost--sullivan-frost-radar-for-pharma-and-biotech-lims-302597753.html

SOURCE L7 Informatics