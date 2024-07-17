Inguinal Hernia Market Size to Reach CAGR of 5.22% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Effective Medical Interventions

The inguinal hernia market size to reach a CAGR of 5.22% during 2024-2034. The market is driven by the launch of minimally invasive surgical procedures as well as improved mesh materials. Additionally, advancements in mesh technology, including lightweight along with self-fixating meshes, are enhancing surgical outcomes and reducing complications.

Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques: Driving the Inguinal Hernia Market

One of the significant trends revolutionalizing the inguinal hernia market is the advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques, providing several benefits over traditional open surgery. Besides this, laparoscopic hernia repair involves manufacturing small incisions and utilizing a laparoscope to guide the surgery. This method reduces postoperative pain, shortens recovery time, and minimizes scarring. The TAPP (Transabdominal Preperitoneal) and TEP (Totally Extraperitoneal) techniques are common laparoscopic approaches. TAPP involves entering the peritoneal cavity and placing mesh through a peritoneal incision, while TEP avoids the peritoneal cavity, reducing the risk of intra-abdominal complications. Studies have shown that patients undergoing laparoscopic repairs experience less postoperative pain and quicker returns to normal activities compared to those who undergo open repairs.

Robotic-assisted hernia repair is another significant advancement, leveraging the precision and dexterity of robotic systems to enhance surgical outcomes. The use of robotic systems, such as the da Vinci Surgical System, allows surgeons to perform complex repairs with greater precision and control. This method provides a three-dimensional view and improved ergonomics, which can reduce surgeon fatigue and improve the accuracy of mesh placement. Clinical outcomes have demonstrated that robotic-assisted repairs result in fewer complications and lower recurrence rates compared to traditional methods. Additionally, this technique is beneficial for patients with recurrent hernias or those who have undergone previous abdominal surgeries, as it allows for better visualization and manipulation of tissues in scarred areas. These advancements in minimally invasive techniques are driving the inguinal hernia market by improving patient outcomes and expanding the options available for hernia repair. As these technologies continue to evolve, they are expected to become the standard of care, offering patients less invasive and more effective treatment options.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/inguinal-hernia-market/requestsample

Innovations in Mesh Technology: Contributing to Market Expansion

Innovations in mesh technology are significantly advancing the inguinal hernia market, improving patient outcomes, and reducing postoperative complications. One major development is the introduction of lightweight meshes, which are less dense and more flexible than traditional meshes. These meshes are designed to reduce chronic pain and discomfort, which are common issues associated with heavier, stiffer meshes. Studies have shown that lightweight meshes, such as those made from polypropylene, lead to better integration with surrounding tissues and less foreign body reaction. This results in lower rates of chronic pain and quicker recovery times for patients. Another key innovation is the development of self-fixating meshes, which eliminate the need for sutures or staples to secure the mesh in place. These meshes have special coatings or surface structures that allow them to adhere to tissues naturally. For example, ProGrip™ mesh utilizes microgrips to anchor the mesh, reducing operative time and minimizing tissue trauma. Additionally, bio-absorbable meshes, such as those made from polylactic acid (PLA), are designed to gradually dissolve in the body, reducing the long-term presence of foreign material and associated complications. These meshes provide temporary support while the body heals and eventually leave behind minimal residue, further decreasing the risk of chronic pain and infection.

Moreover, the introduction of hybrid meshes, which combine different materials to leverage the benefits of each, represents another significant advancement. These meshes often include a synthetic component for strength and a biological component for enhanced biocompatibility. This combination can improve the healing process and reduce the risk of adverse reactions. Overall, these innovations in mesh technology are enhancing the effectiveness of hernia repairs, improving patient comfort, and reducing the likelihood of recurrence and other postoperative issues. These advancements in mesh technology are pivotal in shaping the future of the inguinal hernia market, offering patients safer and more effective treatment options. As research and development continue, further improvements in mesh design and materials are expected to enhance surgical outcomes and patient quality of life.

Increasing Incidence Among Aging Populations:

The increasing incidence of inguinal hernias among aging populations is a significant trend impacting the hernia repair market. As people age, the likelihood of developing an inguinal hernia rises due to the natural weakening of abdominal muscles and connective tissues. This demographic shift is driving the demand for surgical interventions. According to studies, the prevalence of inguinal hernias is notably higher in older adults, particularly men aged 50 and above. The aging population in developed countries is expanding rapidly; for instance, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2030, all baby boomers will be over 65, constituting a significant portion of the population. This demographic trend underscores the growing need for effective and reliable hernia repair solutions.

The increase in hernia cases among older adults also correlates with higher rates of comorbid conditions, such as obesity and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which can exacerbate the risk of hernia formation. These conditions contribute to increased intra-abdominal pressure, further stressing weakened tissues and leading to hernia development. Additionally, lifestyle factors, such as reduced physical activity and poor dietary habits, common among the elderly, can also contribute to the higher incidence of inguinal hernias. Consequently, healthcare systems are increasingly focusing on developing and improving minimally invasive surgical techniques and advanced mesh technologies to manage the growing number of hernia cases effectively. The rising prevalence of inguinal hernias in the aging population is thus a critical factor shaping the market, driving innovation, and the adoption of newer, more effective treatment modalities. These trends highlight the necessity for continued advancements in surgical techniques and materials to address the specific needs of an aging population. As the demographic shift continues, the inguinal hernia market will likely see sustained growth and an ongoing demand for innovative, patient-centric treatment solutions.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=10778&method=587

Leading Companies in the Inguinal Hernia Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global inguinal hernia market, several leading companies are pioneering advancements in surgical techniques and materials. Some of the major players include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These companies are at the forefront of developing advanced materials and techniques that improve the effectiveness and safety of inguinal hernia repairs.

Medtronic has been actively advancing the inguinal hernia market through innovative technologies and clinical studies. Recently, Medtronic initiated clinical studies to expand the indications for its Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system to include hernia repairs. This development aims to support a planned submission to the U.S. FDA. The Hugo™ RAS system, designed for various surgical procedures, offers enhanced precision and minimally invasive options, potentially reducing complications and improving recovery times for patients.

Moreover, Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary, Ethicon, remains a major player in the hernia repair market. One of the significant advancements is the introduction of minimally invasive hernia repair technologies, which provide less intrusive alternatives with quicker recovery times and fewer complications compared to traditional open surgeries. This includes products like the GORE SYNECOR Intraperitoneal Biomaterial, a hybrid solution for complex hernia repairs, designed to offer long-lasting strength and flexibility during laparoscopic and robotic surgeries.

Apart from this, B. Braun Melsungen AG has recently introduced advanced hernia repair products that cater to the evolving needs of surgeons and patients. One of their notable offerings is the OPTILENE® Mesh LP, which is designed to provide high tensile strength and excellent biocompatibility, ensuring effective hernia repair with reduced risk of complications. This lightweight mesh is particularly advantageous in minimizing patient discomfort and enhancing recovery post-surgery.

Request for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10778&flag=E

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for inguinal hernia include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for inguinal hernia while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the rising innovations in mesh technology. Lightweight and self-fixating meshes, such as those offered by companies like Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) and B. Braun Melsungen AG, are designed to reduce complications and improve patient comfort. Ethicon’s ULTRAPRO™ Hernia System and B. Braun’s OPTILENE® Mesh LP are notable examples that provide high tensile strength and biocompatibility, ensuring effective repairs with fewer postoperative issues.

Moreover, the rising incidence of inguinal hernias among the aging population is a significant market driver. As people age, the risk of developing hernias increases due to the weakening of abdominal muscles and connective tissues. This demographic trend is fueling the demand for hernia repair surgeries. According to the FDA, over 770,000 inguinal hernia repairs are performed annually in the U.S., primarily affecting men aged 50 and above.

Besides this, leading companies in the U.S. inguinal hernia market include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These companies are at the forefront of developing advanced surgical tools and mesh products that enhance surgical outcomes and patient recovery. For instance, Ethicon’s recent settlement of Physiomesh lawsuits demonstrates its commitment to resolving past issues and focusing on innovative solutions.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the inguinal hernia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the inguinal hernia market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current inguinal hernia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/inguinal-hernia-market

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Food Allergy Market: The 7 major food allergy market reached a value of US$ 2,199.4 Million in 2023 and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 3,425.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Atopic Dermatitis Market: The 7 major atopic dermatitis market reached a value of US$ 16,816.8 Million in 2023 and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 37,213.7 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.49% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Adeno-Associated Virus Gene Therapy Market: The 7 major adeno-associated virus gene therapy market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2023 and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 75.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 39.93% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Periodontal Disease Market: The 7 major periodontal disease market reached a value of US$ 218.3 Million in 2023 and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 329.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Myopia Market: The 7 major myopia market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Esophageal Cancer Market: The 7 major esophageal cancer market reached a value of US$ 9.0 Billion in 2023 and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 16.5 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Glycogen Storage Disease Market: The 7 major glycogen storage disease market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Dupuytren’s Disease Market: The 7 major dupuytren’s disease market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800