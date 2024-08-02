In Vivo CRO Market Size to Reach USD 13.74 Billion By 2033

According to Nova one advisor, the global In Vivo CRO market size was estimated at USD 6.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.74 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.34% from 2024 to 2034. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the in vivo CRO market.

In-vivo CRO market deals with contract research organizations that conduct biopharmaceutical research in vivo. As biologics overtake small molecule drugs in popularity, in-vivo CROs are becoming more widespread. Due to the high degree of competition in the development of mABs, in vivo, CROs are focused more on biosimilar development. Integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) organizations are increasing their revenue footprint over the field due to the increasing demand for clinical-scale manufacturing of active pharmaceutical components.

The in vivo contract research organization market is driven by various factors such as the rising number of late-stage pipeline therapies, the increasing growth in the preclinical studies and the increasing number of research and development activities contributed to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

In Vivo CRO Market at a Glance

In vivo contract research organizations support biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in producing effective medical devices, vaccines, and drugs by offering outsourcing services. In vivo CRO deals with research conducted in human clinical trials and performed within the living organism to assess the efficacy and safety of the drugs instead of organizing examinations on removed tissues and cells. They help research institutions optimize workflow by avoiding delays, developing effective medications at minimal costs, and managing complex medical testing.

The growing shift towards biosimilars, the rising demand for clinical-scale manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients by CDMO, the increasing number of novel oncology-based therapies for treatment and diagnosis, the growing need for effective medications, and the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases, particularly amongst the geriatric population are further expected to drive the growth of the in vivo CRO market during the forecast period.

In Vivo CRO Market Key Takeaways

In 2023, the rodent based segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 81.76%.

The non-rodent based segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2023, the small molecules segment held the largest revenue share.

The large molecules segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The GLP toxicology segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

The non GLP segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the analysis period.

The oncology segment held the largest market share in 2023.

The CNS conditions segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.29% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing Investment in R&D Activities to Enhance Market Growth.

Increasing research and development activities growing towards the development of healthcare is significantly affecting the growth of the market for in vivo CRO. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are improving their investments in research and development to develop treatment options and novel therapies for life-threatening and chronic diseases. This has led to the increasing demand for studies of outsourcing preclinical research to specialty CROs. Contract research organizations with in vivo facilities provide significant research services spanning across translational, preclinical, and discovery stages of drug development. Their core competencies consist of safety testing, efficacy, target validation, and disease modeling using advanced analytical techniques and animals. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the in vivo CRO market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of drug development in the in vivo CRO may restrain the market.

The high cost of drug development is hindering the growth of the market. Developing new drug therapies is a very costly process. This includes everything from conducting clinical trials and basic research to getting regulatory approval. Pharmaceutical companies are under high pressure to increase their returns on investment for new drugs. Thus, these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the in vivo CRO market during the forecast period.

Complex Gene and Cell Therapies Need Innovative Clinical Trial Designs to Create Opportunities.

The complexity of cell and gene therapies requires comprehensive specialized training. It is trusted that they satisfy unsatisfied demands in the medical industry. As a result, investments in commercializing and developing innovative gene and cell therapies. There has been an increase in demand for institutions that provide research and development services for these therapies, due to the rapidly increasing number of potential rapid progression and cell therapy candidates through the several phases of clinical development. Due to this, end-users such as academic institutions and biotech companies have decided to depend on CROS for their scientific comprehension and specialized knowledge. In addition, CROS supplies greater clarity related to a wider geographical reach and regulatory requirements for clinical trials. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the in vivo CRO market.

North America Dominated the In Vivo CRO Market in 2023.

The market growth in the region is driven by the increasing number of grants offered by government organizations, including the National Institute of Health, and the increasing presence of technologically advanced contract research organizations. The CROs in the region have demonstrated exceptional performance and developed a good reputation making them effective for research investments during the estimated period.

The U.S. and Canada are the major and dominated countries in the region. The increasing growth in clinical trials in the country, the growing presence of various biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and increasingly extensive drug development activities are the major factors that contributed to the market growth in the U.S.

For instance, a UK-based pharmaceutical contract research organization (CRO), Sygnature Discovery acquired a Canadian competitor, NuChem Sciences with a staff of over 300 in Quebec and Montreal city. NuChem’s services included computational chemistry, process, scale-up, in vivo pharmacology, and in vitro biology.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Rate of Growth

The growth of the in vivo CRO market in the region is driven by various major factors such as the growing percentage of outsourcing in vivo services to developing countries, increasing investments and partnerships by CROs, rising advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing cost-effectiveness of contract research organizations across various countries such as China and India. China increasingly becoming the preferred destination for outsourcing parts of drug research.

· In April 2022, Vivo Capital and Arrowhead launched a new company with the name Visirna Therapeutics to take four of the biotech’s RNAi therapies in China. With a significant investment of 60 million from the venture capital firm to get going. The new venture focused on four therapies for cardiometabolic diseases via a licensing deal.

Notable Breakthroughs in the In Vivo CRO Market

· In March 2024, ND-based Agathos Biologics, Fargo launched its recombinant adeno-related virus (rAAV) production service using AE1-BHK, the company’s proprietary cell line. Agasthos recorded its first sale of rAAV to CMO, CRO, and Genovac

· In February 2024, building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, Ginkgo Bioworks announced a groundbreaking ecosystem of cutting-edge technology partners, the freation of the Ginkgo Technology Network. This new Ginkgo provides integrated and new capabilities to improve success in consumer R&D activities.

In Vivo CRO Market Segments

The rodent based segment led the market

The rodent based segment is dominated the market in 2023. The rodent based segment is sub-segmented into mouse models, rat models, and other models. Rodents are widely used as models in medical research because of their similarities to humans in genetics, biology, and behavior. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the rodent based segment in the market.

By modality type, the small molecules segment led the market.

The small molecules segment held the largest market share in 2023. The small molecules are studied across highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients and small molecule APIs. The small molecules support in clinical and preclinical development of drug candidates with significant research for novel therapies contributed to propel the growth of the small molecules segment in the market.

By GLP type, the GLP toxicology segment led the market.

The GLP toxicology segment dominated the largest market share in 2023. Clinical studies such as repeated dose toxicity, genotoxicity, and safety pharmacology are essential for safe exposure to humans and behave as per GLP standards. Compliance with GLP standards is necessary, for the evaluation of safety studies are further anticipated to enhance the growth of the GLP toxicology segment in the market.

In Vivo CRO Market Top Key Companies:

IQVIA Inc.

Crown Bioscience

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

PsychoGenics Inc.

Evotec

Janvier Labs

Biocytogen Boston Corp

GemPharmatech

Charles River Laboratories

Icon Plc

Labcorp Drug Development

Parexel International Corporation

SMO Clinical Research (I) Pvt Ltd.

In Vivo CRO Market Recent Developments

In November 2023, Charles River Laboratories announced the partnership with Aitia for drug development and in vivo oncology research.

In March 2023, Biocytogen Boston Corp announced a licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. that granted Janssen Biotech, Inc. the rights to use the RenLite platform.

In January 2023, Evotec SE entered into a partnership agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop targeted immune-based therapies for oncology.

In Vivo CRO Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the In Vivo CRO market.

By Model Type

Rodent based

Rat Models Mice Models Others

Non-Rodent based

By Modality

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

Cell & Gene Therapy CAR T-cell therapies CAR-NK cell therapy TCR-T cell therapy Other (Includes- TCR-NK, CARM, and TAC-T)

RNA Therapy

Others

By Indication

Oncology

Blood cancer Solid tumor

Syngeneic model Patient derived xenograft Xenograft Others

CNS Conditions

Epilepsy Parkinson’s disease Huntington’s disease Stroke Muscular Dystrophy Alzheimer’s Disease Traumatic brain injury Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Spinal Muscular Atrophy Muscle regeneration Other Neurodevelopment Disorders

Diabetes

Obesity

Pain management

Chronic pain Acute pain

Autoimmune/inflammation conditions

Rheumatoid Arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Irritable Bowel Syndrome Others

Others

By GLP Type

GLP Toxicology

Non GLP

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

